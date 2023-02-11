The Harry Potter saga remains a beloved part of cinematic history in the early 2000s. The series defined an entire generation, nearly single-handedly revitalizing the fantasy genre thanks to its irresistible premise and charming cast of colorful characters.

Every great saga needs a great villain, and Potter is no exception. And while Voldemort might be the series' big bad, numerous other villains stood out across the eight movies. From major antagonists who hunted Harry for years to one-time baddies whose presence was short but meaningful, these villains played their part in making the franchise a once-in-a-lifetime event.

10 Draco Malfoy

Draco Malfoy was more of an obnoxious and petty brat than a genuine threat to Harry. Their dynamic was not the best because they were children encouraged to fight each other by almost every adult around them; even the Hogwarts House system prompted them to compete.

However, Draco proves himself far from an evil person as time passes. He reluctantly becomes a Death Eater but is incapable of inflicting any real harm on others. He even refuses to rat Harry out to Bellatrix in Malfoy Manor. Draco's role in the story is to be a childhood rival to Harry, but he is not a killer; in the end, he's not even a bad person.

9 The Dursleys

Harry's first major obstacle is growing up with the Dursleys. Aggressively conventional and desperate to fit in, the family loathes anything that steps out of the ordinary. They mistreat Harry, taking advantage of him while abusing him psychologically.

Still, the Dursleys are far from the worst. They are mean-spirited and often cruel, but they care for Harry, albeit in a weird and highly unconventional way. Petunia demonstrates something close to concern for Harry upon Voldemort's return, and Dudley outright mellows following his dementor attack. The Dursleys are certainly not the loveable and endearing Weasley clan, but at the end of the day, they were still the closest thing Harry had to a real family.

8 Gilderoy Lockhart

Oscar-winner Kenneth Branagh stepped into the flamboyant shoes of Gilderoy Lockhart in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Lockhart is Hogwarts' new Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher, a bumbling buffoon who is supposedly a bonafide hero and author of multiple monster-fighting books.

However, Lockhart is nothing but a poser, stealing the tales of better witches and wizards and claiming them as his own. Lockhart makes for an entertaining secondary antagonist in the story, but he is still rather harmless. Sure, he is good with a memory charm, but he is dim-witted enough to use a borrowed wand without realizing it's broken.

7 Lucius Malfoy

The underrated but familiar TV and movie actor Jason Isaacs plays Lucius Malfoy, Draco's father and a high-ranking member of the wizarding community. Malfoy is far crueler and snobbish than his son, believing in blood purity and wizarding supremacy.

Lucius is a genuinely dangerous presence in Chamber of Secrets; he even tries to kill Harry in the Hogwarts hallway. However, he becomes meeker after his defeat during the Department of Mysteries battle and following a stint in Azkaban. Malfoy is then reduced to a shadow of his former proud self, proving himself a coward who followed Voldemort not out of true allegiance but rather the thirst for power.

6 Quirinus Quirrell

Unlike Malfoy, Quirinus Quirrell was a true believer. He, too, was a cowardly man who Voldemort manipulated by exploiting his insecurities and power lust. Quirrell's spirit was so weak that Voldemort easily took over, even convincing him to share his body.

Still, what he lacked in strength, Quirrell made up in allegiance. He obeyed Voldemort's orders without question, killing everyone who got in his way to ensure his master's return. Quirrell was no match against the other figures at Hogwarts, but he was strong enough to take on Harry and attempt to kill him.

5 Peter Pettigrew

The Harry Potter series has a lot of foreshadowing, but hardly anyone anticipated the reveal that Ron's rat, Scabbers, was actually an animagus named Peter Pettigrew. Furthermore, his reveal as a former friend of Lily and James Potter, who eventually sold them out to Voldemort, was equally shocking.

Pettigrew is among the series' vilest characters. A deeply opportunistic and embarrassingly cowardly man, Pettigrew always looks for someone stronger to defend him. Like Malfoy, he is with Voldemort not out of loyalty but fear and a desire for power. However, Pettigrew's ambition leads him to commit heinous acts, including killing Cedric Diggory and Frank Bryce. He is not infallible, but he is certainly dangerous.

4 Barty Crouch Jr.

David Tennant might be best known for Doctor Who, but the beloved British actor also tried his hand in the Potter universe. Tennant played Barty Crouch Jr. in the fourth film, leaving a strong impression on fans.

The film makes a poor job explaining Crouch Jr.'s plans compared to the book, but Tennant remains a fascinating presence. Crouch Jr. is among Voldemort's staunchest supporters, with blind and complete loyalty towards him. He spends years waiting for Voldemort's return and acts without hesitation once the time arrives. Crouch Jr. is cunning, clever, and willing to do everything in service of Voldemort, making him one of the saga's most effective yet underrated villains.

3 Bellatrix Lestrange

The complex Bellatrix Lestrange is among the series' most chilling characters. Like Crouch Jr., Bellatrix is wholly committed to Voldemort; there are several hints that she might actually be in love with him, making her character all the more disturbing.

Lestrange loves to kill and torture. She takes pleasure in her wicked actions and harbors a genuine, consuming hatred for those she deems inferior. Bellatrix might be more dangerous than Voldemort because she lacks a plan; she is a truly chaotic force of nature who will kill anyone that crosses her path without so much as batting an eye. Few Potter characters are as unsettling as Bellatrix, who takes the cake in the "creepy as heck" department.

2 Dolores Umbridge

Contrary to popular belief, Voldemort isn't the Potter saga's best villain. That honor goes to the odious Dolores Umbridge, the main antagonist in the fifth film. Played to perfection by the mighty Imelda Staunton, Umbridge is someone whose awful behavior made her uncomfortably similar to many real-life figures fans could easily meet at school or work while still being a character with zero redeeming qualities who exists solely to provoke the audience's hatred.

And yet, Umbridge is also one of the saga's most compelling characters. Her fascination and blind loyalty to the Ministry make her as deranged as Voldemort's Death Eaters, yet she prides herself in her commitment to "order." Umbridge is the magical version of a "Karen," a woman who loves being in control and lashes out at anyone who dares question her.

1 Lord Voldemort

Lord Voldemort is the scariest villain in Harry Potter, if only because he is the series' overreaching villain who successfully evades death more than once. Voldemort is self-hatred embodied, gloating about blood purity while being a half-blood himself and desperately trying to ascend within the wizarding world's ranks to make up for his lack of birth status.

Voldemort's evil is precise and relentless. He kills indiscriminately, holding no affection for anything or anyone but himself. Voldemort is the embodiment of authoritarianism, a man who draws a line and asks people to choose a side without any middle ground. He is intimidating and dangerous, slaughtering men, women and children on his path to glory.

