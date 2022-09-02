Whether it's Luke Skywalker or Captain America, movies love to showcase larger-than-life heroes who vanquish evildoers and save the day. More grounded and realistic heroes, such as Atticus Finch from To Kill a Mockingbird, also get their time in the sun. Cinema is escapism, and seeing the good guys come out on top is an enjoyable way to distract ourselves from the real-world evils that surround us.

Some movies ditch the hero routine altogether and recognize that exploring evil is more interesting, with villains often possessing deeper backstories than the goody two shoes they face off with. Below are ten of the evilest protagonists in the film, each the hero of their own criminal origin story.

Michael Corleone - 'The Godfather: Part II' (1974)

The events of The Godfather led to Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) taking over as the head of the Corleone crime family after the death of his father Vito. While Michael was seen as one of the more levelheaded members of the family, the sequel (and the third film) portray his downfall as he becomes a ruthless killer and crime lord.

Throughout The Godfather: Part II, Michael guns down his enemies, has his own brother murdered, and banishes his wife from their children's lives. It all paints the portrait of a disaster in motion, as Michael's choices ultimately lead to even more deaths in his family. The Godfather: Part II is available to stream on Paramount+.

Norman Bates - 'Psycho' (1960)

Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) is a nice boy. He owns his own business and looks after his mother, who is also his best friend. The only problem is his mother is dead, and Norman dresses as her while murdering the unfortunate travelers who spend the night at his motel.

Alfred Hitchcock's most popular movie, Psycho remains a highly influential film in the horror genre and the shower scene in particular remains one of the most iconic scenes in history. Perkins' role as the troubled killer was praised by critics, and he returned to the role for three sequels that stray further into slasher territory. Psycho is available to stream on Showtime.

Tony Montana - 'Scarface' (1983)

Al Pacino has a habit of playing evil men that audiences cannot help but like, and Tony Montana remains one of his most beloved characters. Beginning in 1980, Cuban refugee Tony arrives in America without a dollar to his name and indulges in a life of crime to support the rich lifestyle he yearns for.

Starting as a petty enforcer, Tony works his way up the criminal ladder and eventually becomes the head of his own drug empire. Throughout Scarface he is shown to be ruthless, murdering anyone who stands in his way while mistreating those closest to him. It all catches up to him eventually, as he is gunned down by an army of goons after showing them his "little friend". Scarface is available to stream on Peacock.

Amy Dunne - 'Gone Girl' (2014)

Stuck in a collapsing marriage with an unfaithful husband, Amy Dunne fakes her own murder in order to escape the life she despises. Leaving her husband Nick (Ben Affleck) to take the fall for her fake crime, Amy reveals her sociopathic tendencies as she weaves a web of malicious intent that captures the nation.

Playing Amy was a breakout role for Rosamund Pike, and her performance was nominated for the Oscar, Golden Globe, and most major awards. Based on the novel by Gillian Flynn, Gone Girl has much to say about gender, marriage, and society's obsession with true crime cases.

Alonzo Harris - 'Training Day' (2001)

Portraying a day in the life of the LAPD's narcotics department, Training Day follows veteran detective Alonzo Harris (Denzel Washington) as he is tasked with showing the ropes to rookie officer Jake Hoyt (Ethan Hawke). Initially excited at the prospect of working with someone as highly decorated as Harris, Hoyt soon realizes his superior is a corrupt cop.

Washington is one of the best actors of his generation, and his talents are on full display as Harris changes from charming to terrifying within the same conversation. The vile detective remains one of the celebrated actor's best characters, and he was rewarded with an Oscar for his performance. Training Day is available to stream on HBO Max.

Patrick Bateman - 'American Psycho' (2000)

One of the most popular 'evil protagonists' in film history, Patrick Bateman has remained a staple of popular culture since his debut over twenty years ago. Bateman is an egotistical investment banker, living a wealthy lifestyle as he begins to indulge in his homicidal tendencies.

American Psycho was the breakout film for Christian Bale, and the actor perfectly portrays Bateman's cold, calculating demeanor as his murderous side bubbles beneath. The film employs narration to great effect as Bale's internal monologues offer a deeper insight into the despicable yet fascinating monster of a man. American Psycho is available to stream on HBO Max.

Lou Bloom - 'Nightcrawler' (2014)

Focusing on the world of late-night amateur film crews who chase accidents to sell the footage to news channels, Nightcrawler stars Jake Gyllenhaal in the best performance of his career. He plays Lou Bloom, a petty thief who excels in his new-found profession as a cameraman to the horrors of society.

Bloom is a master manipulator, coercing those around him into situations that make them uncomfortable for his own personal gain. Despite being a reprehensible individual, Gyllenhaal's performance, which borders on charming and sociopathic, renders the character one you cannot help but root for. Nightcrawler is available to stream on Netflix.

Daniel Plainview - 'There Will Be Blood' (2007)

Set during the American oil boom of the early 20th century, There Will Be Blood follows the life of ruthless tycoon Daniel Plainview over the course of thirty years. Cold and calculating, Plainview treats others merely as tools to obtain wealth and will stop at nothing in his pursuit of oil and the land that provides it.

Daniel Day-Lewis is regarded as one of the greatest actors of all time, and There Will Be Blood is a perfect showcase for his talents. The performance is considered one of the best ever, and he would win his second Oscar for his portrayal of the brutish man.

There Will Be Blood is available to stream on Paramount+.

Alex DeLarge - 'A Clockwork Orange' (1971)

A Clockwork Orange proved highly controversial at release due to its focus on graphic violence, and its case was not helped by the fact its lead character is a murdering rapist. Malcolm McDowell plays Alex DeLarge, the leader of a teenage street gang that torments innocent people in a dystopian Britain.

Alex's crime spree eventually catches up to him, and he is arrested and sent to jail. While there he takes part in a rehabilitation experiment in exchange for his freedom, but the test ends up having unexpected side effects for the remorseless sociopath. Though it was banned in several countries, the film remains critically praised and is regarded as one of Stanley Kubrick's best films.

A Clockwork Orange is available to stream on HBO Max and Tubi.

Hannibal Lecter - 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

While FBI agent Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) is the central protagonist of The Silence of the Lambs, convicted cannibal Hannibal Lecter is undoubtedly a key figure in the film. His involvement in the plot only grows with each subsequent film in the series, until he finally becomes the leading man in Hannibal Rising.

A brilliant psychiatrist who happens to have a taste for human flesh, Lecter assists Starling from his jail cell in her pursuit of serial killer Buffalo Bill. Anthony Hopkins gives an unforgettable performance as the terrifying murderer, and his cold charisma keeps the audience on edge as we ponder if he is a true ally to the rookie agent, or if he holds a malicious motive beneath his facade.

The Silence of the Lambs is available to stream on Showtime.

