The recent release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever signaled the end of the MCU's uneven Phase 4. However, the juggernaut franchise isn't slowing down or taking time off, as it's returning in full force with February's release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, thus marking the beginning of Phase 5.

The MCU has a full slate for 2023, announcing three movies and six Disney+ shows, and fans are already excited about these projects. While they are all highly anticipated, some have a bigger draw than others, whether because of their premise or impact on the larger MCU.

9/9 'Echo'

Maya Lopez made her debut in Hawkeye, arguably the most forgettable of the Phase 4 projects. However, she is a compelling and interesting character with tons of potential, and it's great to see such a prominent disabled character in a universe that seldom includes them.

Alas, Echo seems to be a self-contained adventure rather than another building block in the multiverse saga. While the inclusion of Kingpin and Daredevil will considerably boost its profile, the characters' divisive reception during their MCU debuts might do more harm than good. Echo will arrive in December 2023, meaning it'll be another holiday adventure like its predecessor.

8/9 'What If...?' — Season 2

What If...? features an intriguing premise and colorful and vibrant animation. Unconstrained by the live-action MCU's restrictions, the show is free to explore the corners of the Marvel multiverse, including their numerous possibilities. However, Season 1 wasn't the smash hit some expected; still, it generated enough goodwill with critics and fans to warrant a second season.

The follow-up will arrive in early 2023, although no official premiere date has been announced. Fans already know what they want from What If...? Season 2, and some of their ideas might find their way to the screen, at least in some form. And with Phases 4 through 6 being the Multiverse Saga, What If...? becomes more integral to the MCU than some expected.

7/9 'Ironheart'

Wakanda Forever introduced Riri Williams to the MCU. Best known as the superhero Ironheart, Riri played a crucial role in the film, developing her suit and establishing herself as a major player in the universe. Her performance received critical praise, making her upcoming show a hot commodity.

Details about Ironheart are still under wraps, but the show is shaping to be a science-versus-magic story, considering Anthony Ramos' upcoming role as The Hood. However, with few clues about the show's story, fans don't know exactly what to expect. Still, Sacha Baron Cohen's reported casting as a certain long-awaited demon might go a long way to turning this show into the summer's hottest event.

6/9 'The Marvels'

It's been three years since Captain Marvel made her MCU debut in the 2019 film of the same name. 2023 will finally bring a sequel to her first solo outing. She'll be sharing the spotlight with two other heroes: Monica Rambeau, first introduced in WandaVision, and Kamala Khan, the star of 2022's Ms. Marvel.

Ms. Marvel is one of the best heroes introduced in Phase 4, and Monica was one of WandaVision's many highlights. The Marvels will see them and Captain Marvel "swapping places with each other every time they use their powers." The premise is intriguing, and fans will greatly appreciate Samuel L. Jackson's presence as Nick Fury. However, with so few details about it and so much friendly fire from other MCU properties, The Marvels might not top many fans' lists.

5/9 'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania'

The Ant-Man corner of the MCU has never been particularly prominent. Like the ant-sized hero, it has always felt small and almost inconsequential, especially compared to the universal threats the Avengers usually face. However, Quantumania kicked things into full gear for Scott Lang and company by pitting them again the Multiverse Saga's big bad: Kang the Conqueror, who's trapped in the Quantum Realm.

After debuting a version of the character in Loki's season finale, Jonathan Majors will finally show off his real take on the Conqueror. With so many rumors surrounding the film and it being the last in the Ant-Man trilogy, Quantumania has become one of Phase 5's most anticipated projects. Luckily for fans, it's the first to premiere, and February is just around the corner.

4/9 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

James Gunn already has one foot out the door from the MCU, so Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will serve as his goodbye to the franchise. Similarly, the film will serve as the closing chapter to the Guardians' story, meaning some characters might not make it out alive.

It isn't an overstatement to say the Guardians have become a pillar of the MCU. The idea of saying goodbye to them — or at least this iteration of the team — is tough but necessary, especially considering the MCU's ongoing storyline. The film will be Rocket-centric, feature the High Evolutionary as the antagonist, and introduce the mighty Adam Warlock to the MCU. Guardians 3 will be a massive step forward for the cosmic corner of the MCU; more importantly, it will be a culmination of a nearly ten-year story that began with the first Guardians of the Galaxy. Movies don't get any more exciting than this.

3/9 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos'

All hail Agatha Harkness. Played by the comedic genius that is Kathryn Hahn, Agatha was the main antagonist in WandaVision, nearly stealing the entire thing from under Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany's noses. Hahn's portrayal was critically lauded — she got an Emmy nomination for her work, after all — so it was no shock that Marvel greenlit a spin-off focusing on her character.

Not much is known about Agatha: Coven of Chaos, but every casting news that comes out makes fans even more excited about it. Aubrey Plaza and Patti LuPone were huge, but Joe Locke sent fans into overdrive. It's not confirmed that he's playing Wiccan, Wanda's son and one-half of the most famous gay couple in comic books, but everything seems to suggest that he is. Thus, Coven of Chaos becomes one of the most eagerly-awaited projects in Phase 5 — late 2023 can't come soon enough.

2/9 'Loki' — Season 2

Loki Season 1 was a major event. It was a watershed point in the eponymous character's ongoing storyline and expanded the MCU's main themes for the Multiverse Saga. Tom Hiddleston finally got to flex his considerable acting muscles, while newcomers Owen Wilson and Sophia Di Martino provided plenty of support. Finally, the introduction of He Who Remains hinted at a more exciting and chaotic second season.

After a two-year wait, Loki will return in mid-2023. Ke Huy Quan, fresh off of his cinematic return in Everything Everywhere All at Once, is set to join the action, adding a layer of prestige to an already impressive cast. Season 2 will surely keep exploring the MCU's concepts of time and space, making for a suitably exciting and mind-bending adventure across the multiverse.

1/9 'Secret Invasion'

It might be an exaggeration to say Secret Invasion is the best Marvel storyline, but it's definitely in the top 10. The story about Skrulls infiltrating Earth's institutions for years in a controlled and ambitious effort to conquer the planet was a major turning point in the comics, so it was only a matter of time before it made its way to the MCU.

Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, hinting at a more serious and darker story than previous Disney+ shows, which were mostly comedic and lighthearted. With an all-star cast full of returning favorites like Cobie Smulders, Ben Mendelsohn, and Martin Freeman, and a parade of exciting new faces, including Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Olivia Colman, Secret Invasion is a must-see. It's unclear if the show will be as daring as its source material was, but all the elements are there to make it the best MCU Disney+ show to date. Expectations are high, as they should be.

