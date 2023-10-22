The Big Picture Animated movies are expensive and time-consuming to make, but the end result is always worth it, creating unique cartoon worlds.

Disney's Tangled is the most expensive animated film ever made, costing approximately $260 million, despite its smaller scale.

Treasure Planet holds the title for the most expensive 2D-animated film ever made, but its poor box office performance led to Disney's shift towards 3D animation.

Though they typically don't require massive sets or location scouting, animated movies are still extremely expensive endeavors. Animated films, in most cases, take astronomically longer to make than your average live-action project. Animation requires hours upon hours of time just to construct a single frame, where filming for live-action projects takes less than half of that time. Still, nine times out of ten, the end result of hours of animation work is always worth it, showcasing a cartoon world that unlike anything we'd ever see in real life.

With the majority of animated movies being geared toward kids and families, this genre of film has led to a multi-billion-dollar industry. In fact, animated films were the building blocks of one of the biggest companies on Earth. Due to that, it should hardly come as a shock that The Walt Disney Company produced the most expensive animated film ever made. That said, the actual movie from the House of Mouse that holds the title may be somewhat surprising.

Disney's 'Tangled' Is the Most Expensive Animated Film Ever Made

Image via Disney

Disney's critically acclaimed take on the story of Rapunzel (Mandy Moore), Tangled is the most expensive animated movie ever made, costing a grand total of approximately $260 million. Of all the movies in Walt Disney Animation's long catalog, Tangled being the one that cost the most is rather interesting. Not because the film is bad by any stretch. Oh no, in fact, many of us here at Collider would make a good case that Tangled kicks Frozen's butt any day of the week.

The only reason why Tangled's hefty price tag is unexpected is purely because of the film's small scale. When you compare it to large-scale adventure films like The Lion King or Atlantis: The Lost Empire, Tangled is far more streamlined and straightforward. Tangled a simple and effective romantic road trip story that features only a handful of locations and a decently short list of characters. Despite the smaller scale, Tangled is still an all-time Disney classic, with the chemistry between Rapunzel and Flynn Rider (Zachary Levi) alone making for one of the best character dynamics in animation history.

In hindsight, Tangled was a significant milestone for the modern age of Disney animation. While not Walt Disney Animation's first 3D-animated project, Tangled was the department's first big success. After a big financial loss on their hand-drawn 2D films, Disney slowly began following suit with Pixar and began developing 3D-animated films, starting with Chicken Little, Meet the Robinsons, and Bolt. All three of those films have their fans, but they still drastically underperformed at the box office. Tangled's hefty price tag would end up paying off for Disney, as the film would go on to wrangle up over $590 million at the global box office.

Technically, 'Tangled' Is Tied with 'The Lion King' 2019 for Most Expensive Animated Film

Image via Disney

Ever since its announcement, the controversial 2019 remake of The Lion King has ignited a debate among Disney fans over whether it qualifies as an animated film. While it was made during the ongoing live-action remake boom within Disney, Jon Favreau reimagining of the 1994 classic doesn't feature a single live-action character. Instead, all the animals in the film are brought to life via CGI animation.

The Lion King 2019 faced heavy criticism from fans and critics, mainly because many questioned why a film as beloved and acclaimed as the original film needed to be remade. If the new film doesn't even feature any real people as characters, than what benefit is there in remaking a film that is widely considered a masterpiece? Regardless of the scrutiny, audiences still went to theaters to see a more realistic Pride Rock, as the film would bring in more than $1.5 billion at the global box office.

'Treasure Planet' Is the Most Expensive 2D-Animated Film Ever Made

Image via Disney

Being the most expensive animated films ever made, this also means that Tangled and The Lion King 2019 area also the most expensive 3D-animated films ever made. That begs the question - What is the most expensive 2D-animated film ever made? Well, that's a title that The Walt Disney Company also happens to hold, but this particular project also led to a much bigger loss for the media conglomerate.

Treasure Planet, as the title implies, is a science fiction take on the much-adapted Treasure Island story. A passion project of The Little Mermaid filmmakers Ron Clements and John Musker, the film sees Jim Hawkins (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and more characters from Robert Louis Stevenson's acclaimed novel embark on a space-faring adventure to find an elusive and thought-to-be mythical treasure. Packed with stunning animation, a beautiful musical score, and a faithful yet original take on the famous story, Treasure Planet has developed a much-deserved cult following.

We say cult following as Treasure Planet did not make a strong impression at the box office. Despite the historic price of $140 million, the film failed to make back its budget at the global box office, only grossing about $110 million. Treasure Planet's poor box office performance is likely a major factor in why Disney decided to move away from traditional 2D animation to more modern 3D animation, despite the success of a handful of later projects like The Princess and the Frog.

'Strange World' Is the Biggest Animated Box Office Bomb

Image via Disney

We've talked about Disney a lot so far, and we're going to keep doing so. In addition to holding the titles to most expensive animated movies ever made, Disney also recently reached the milestone for biggest animated box office bomb ever released. A bomb so big that the financial loss from Treasure Planet is a mere drop in a vast ocean by comparison.

The otherworldly adventure film Strange World is that very box-office bomb, with audiences seemingly being uninterested in seeing this adventure with the Clade family, continuing Disney's rough track record with original science fiction stories. With a reported budget of about $180 million, Strange World made a measely $73 million total at the global box office. Not only did it not come even close to breaking even, but the total net loss of Strange World is estimated to be nearly $200 million. Yes Disney has some big hits, but they also have the top three biggest box office bombs with Strange World being right between John Carter and The Lone Ranger.