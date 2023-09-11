The Big Picture Horror movies are often cheap to produce, but there are exceptions. World War Z holds the title for the most expensive horror film with a $190 million budget.

World War Z was originally intended to be a star-driven action blockbuster, appealing to a wide audience. However, production difficulties and reshoots caused the budget to skyrocket.

The excessive budget of World War Z exemplifies the misguided focus on costly blockbusters in Hollywood. This approach often yields mediocre results and neglects the potential of smaller, more innovative horror films.

Horror movies are typically defined as being cheap. There's a reason that the chart of "Most Profitable Movies, Based on Return on Investment" is dominated by cheapo horror titles like The Blair Witch Project, Halloween, and The Evil Dead. These titles can be churned out independently for minimal money, don't typically require costly movie stars to get people's attention, and have the potential to be globally appealing (scares can translate into any language). Modern horror labels like Blumhouse Productions orient their entire business model around the idea of scary films being features that can be done cheaply yet also reap big financial rewards.

However, that doesn’t mean scary movies are incapable of being costly affairs. In fact, several horror titles over the years have wielded shockingly hefty costs, typically as a result of being made by major American movie studios. Whereas independent horror movies like Paranormal Activity need to be made as thrifty as possible (they’re being financed by people’s credit cards, after all), titles from Warner Bros. or other outfits have more cash to burn and end up being extravagant. Even something as disposable as FearDotCom ended up costing $40 million to produce, a production budget equivalent to the price tag of the most expensive Conjuring installments. However, when it comes to the most expensive horror movie of all time, there’s no competition. That title belongs to World War Z.

‘World War Z’s Massive Budget Came From Production Difficulties and Reshoots

Image via Paramount Pictures

Though some outlets have reported that it carried a budget that far exceeded $250 million, World War Z’s official budget per Paramount Pictures is $190 million. That’s still a gargantuan sum for a horror movie. For comparison’s sake, the 2022 horror title Nope was one of the costliest scary movies the year of its release (thanks to lots of VFX and the use of IMAX cameras during principal photography) yet it only cost $68 million. That’s roughly a third of what World War Z cost to make. As for other 2022 horror titles, Smile cost just $17 million to make and even a big franchise title like Scream only carried a $22 million price tag. In the abstract, the idea of spending $190 million on World War Z was an absurd notion.

However, World War Z wasn’t just a normal horror movie. Like the 2007 box office hit I Am Legend, World War Z was supposed to be a star-driven post-apocalyptic action blockbuster. With a PG-13 rating and lots of globe-trotting spectacle, World War Z wasn’t just supposed to appeal to midnight movie fans but rather to audiences of all shapes and sizes. It still counted as a horror movie, particularly in its more restrained third act set in a hospital that evoked the more intimate scope of classical zombie films. However, as evidenced by the presence of Brad Pitt in the lead role, it wasn’t just meant to appeal to horror geeks, hence why Paramount Pictures was always planning on spending so much to realize this book adaptation.

RELATED: The 12 Best Zombie Movies of All Time, Ranked According to Letterboxd

There’s also the fact that, simply put, Paramount never originally planned to spend so much on World War Z. Once, there were ambitions of making this project for $125-150 million, a slightly more modest sum (in the world of blockbusters). However, a nightmarish production that included having to reshoot the entire third act of World War Z ensured that the budget of this film blew out of control. In the process, the entire endeavor became so costly that it became an inevitability that World War Z would set a new record for the most expensive horror film in history. After all, the vast majority of scary features don’t have the resources or ability to drum up tens of millions of dollars to reshoot key scenes in post-production.

The Budget of ‘World War Z’ Really Is Ludicrous

Image via Paramount

A little over a decade after World War Z hit theaters, it’s clear the project is a microcosm of the warped thinking that consumed most of Hollywood in the 2010s. Studios in this era began focusing on big swings that could potentially yield immediate Avengers-sized box office hits rather than modest singles and doubles that could be profitable over time. Mid-budget dramas and comedies vanished from the big screen and studios like Paramount Pictures hinged their very existences on the box office outcome of a single massive blockbuster like World War Z. Just writing it out on paper makes it all sound like madness, but this was the Hollywood machine in the 2010s (and still is today).

World War Z encapsulates the futility of relying solely on costly blockbusters beautifully because it technically broke even with a worldwide box office haul that exceeded $500 million. However, you have to ask yourself if your victory is really victorious if one is barely making pennies after making half a billion worldwide. Paramount burned just under $200 million on a film that didn’t spawn endless sequels, TV shows, or toys. All World War Z accomplished was narrowly evading the negative buzz associated with its beleaguered production. That $190 million budget could’ve gone into countless smaller original horror films that actually resonated with people and are still being watched today. Instead, all of that cash went into one of countless expensive VFX extravaganzas from 2013 that’s largely faded from the public consciousness.

Big Budgets Don't Always Lead to Better Movies

Image via Skydance Productions

Horror movies being so cheap often is just a cost-cutting maneuver on the part of producers that inspires insipid filmmaking. However, the budgetary restrictions of these titles can not only guarantee profits in the long-term but also get a creative team’s mind whirring over how to generate scares with meager resources. Budgetary restrictions can often be the greatest asset in an artist’s toolkit, especially if they inspire a director to keep the scares of the movie more ambiguous. Titles like Jaws and The Blair Witch Project which kept their frightening adversaries largely or entirely off-screen because of budgetary issues are so much more frightening than horror titles like Alien: Covenant or the 2011 The Thing prequel that put their CG beasties out in direct sunlight.

Having all the money in the world doesn’t immediately solve a movie’s problems, as evidenced by World War Z burning so much cash to produce a film that people largely considered just competent. The most expensive horror movie in history is a demonstration of the excessive blockbuster-oriented tendencies in the modern American film industry and a reminder of why so many horror titles thrive being made in a thrifty fashion. The meager budgets of titles like The Texas Chain Saw Massacre were forced upon the directors of those titles, but they ended up inspiring so much more interesting filmmaking than anything found in costly tentpoles like World War Z.