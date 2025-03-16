Netflix is one of the most notorious streaming services, renowned for its willingness to invest in original content and push the boundaries of television production. Throughout the years, several Netflix originals like Stranger Things and The Crown have become beloved favorites, captivating global audiences with their stunning visuals, astounding cast, and gripping narratives.

As the platform continues to pour resources into creating standout series that captivate global audiences, some of them represent Netflix's financial gambles, with budgets rivaling or even surpassing those of major Hollywood blockbusters. From science fiction epics to period dramas, we look back at some of the most expensive Netflix series, ranking them by budget.

10 'The Get Down' (2016–2017)

Budget: $120 Million

Image via Netflix

Counting on lavish production and historical accuracy, this Netflix show takes audiences back to the Bronx in the 1970s, following a ragtag group of teenagers running wild in the streets. Created by Baz Luhrmann and Stephen Adly Guirgis, The Get Down is one of Netflix's most expensive series, costing a staggering $120 million to produce due to the production challenges it faced, music licensing, hiring of a dance company, and Luhrmann's creative vision.

Throwing fictional characters and real historical figures into the mix, The Get Down provides audiences with great performances—including Justin Smith's as Zeke, and Herizen Guardiola as Mylene—and a gripping storyline that highlights hip-hop's origins with authenticity. On top of its cultural significance, The Get Down thrives in its visual style anchored by Luhrmann's flair, which brings a romantic yet gritty depiction of the time period through vibrant colors and cinematography. Despite its cancelation after one season, the Netflix series is still worth watching for its willingness to take risks on bold projects and ambitious storytelling.