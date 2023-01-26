The new HBO series The Last of Us is not only garnering praise for its compelling characters and riveting storytelling, but also an intense attention to detail and care for the source material of the original game. This focus not only is appreciated by long-time fans, but shows the writers understand what made the 2013 game so special in the first place.

While The Last of Us does it notably well, it hasn't been the only one to dedicate serious time and energy in following its source material. Some movies and TV shows, such as Arcane and Warcraft, let their stories live in congruence with the original vision of the games, making them simultaneously familiar and refreshing.

1 'Mortal Kombat' (2021)

Image via Warner Bros

While this movie may not be as universally beloved as the games, Mortal Kombat was a welcome surprise to fans looking for more of a focus on the lore. Here, MMA fighter Cole Young seeks out an array of combatants to defend Earthrealm against the enemies of Outworld, all while being hunted by the ruthless Sub-Zero.

Mortal Kombat is no stranger to faithful adaptations, with the 1995 Paul W. S. Anderson movie capturing the fun, over-the-top action and loose narrative of the original arcade game. With a bit more focus on plot while still keeping the campy yet gruesome fatalities, this 2021 rendition had more source material to base itself on and was serviceable for many fans.

2 'Arcane' (2021 - Present)

League of Legends may not be a narrative-driven game, but that didn't stop Arcane from successfully integrating the original story and building it into something more fulfilling. The show follows sisters Vi and Jinx amid a brewing conflict between the utopian city of Piltover and its seedy district Zaun.

The original developers Riot Games supervised the creation of Arcane, and as they had already created backstories for the characters in the original MOBA, this gave the animation team lots to work with in building their own vision. Both fans of the game and those who had never played it have given the show universal praise.

3 'Warcraft' (2016)

Warcraft heavily focuses on the lore of World of Warcraft in its fantasy-based narrative. In the film, Anduin and Durotan are opposing heroes who must join forces to stop the warlock Gul'dan as he leads an army to invade their home of Azeroth.

There is an unwavering earnestness to Warcraft's storytelling that made it sluggish and inaccessible to many, as the film has not been that well received. It might actually be too faithful to the source material, as it often fails to explore the fun and cooperative experience of playing World of Warcraft, not just telling its story.

4 'Silent Hill' (2006)

A creepy adaptation of the beloved horror series, Silent Hill follows a woman who takes her daughter to the titular town of Silent Hill, wherein she goes missing and the town's dark history and cult ties are revealed.

Video game adaptations were not often stellar in the 2000s, with Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and the Resident Evil movies being largely panned. However, Silent Hill looks more favorable than its contemporaries in retrospect with its commitment to the dreary and ominous tone of the games it's based on.

5 'Tomb Raider' (2018)

After Angelina Jolie portrayed Lara Croft in the 2001 adaptation, Alicia Vikander gives a fantastic performance in Tomb Raider. In this 2018 action-adventure, Lara Croft embarks on a journey to her missing father's last-known location, aiming to solve the mystery of his disappearance.

While the combination of elements from multiple games and a differing villain motivation has caused some to report this adaptation's inaccuracies, Tomb Raider is faithful to the games in other ways, with the thrilling action, duplicate story beats, and wonderful Vikander portrayal.

6 'Castlevania' (2017 - 2021)

Image via Netflix

A successful gothic horror anime based on Castlevania may sound improbable, but this series based on the iconic non-linear platformer is one of the most well received video game adaptations of all time. It follows Trevor Belmont as he goes up against an army of demons summoned by Count Vlad Dracula.

Running for 4 seasons before ending in 2021, Castlevania has stuck true to the games with its plot and tone, building upon the original story dramatically. The stylish presentation is only one reason for earning universal praise for its animation, voice acting, characterization, and writing.

7 'Detective Pikachu' (2019)

Ryan Reynolds may not have been the voice of Pikachu that everyone was waiting for, but besides that Detective Pikachu, a movie where a Pokémon trainer the titular detective attempt to solve the disappearance of his father, creates a fun and immersive experience.

For years fans of Pokémon were waiting for a live-action imagining of the expansive world the video games created, and although Detective Pikachu might not have been the immediate idea of what Pokémon could look like on screen (especially with a somewhat weak story), the large list of detailed creatures and themes of adventurous curiosity made this a serviceable and faithful film for many.

8 'DOA: Dead or Alive' (2006)

DOA: Dead or Alive is a mainly forgotten movie adaptation of a somewhat obscure game series, but that doesn't stop it from being absolutely true to the source material. It involves an invitational martial arts contest where the female fighters begin as rivals but work together to uncover the organization's secrets.

Keeping the tone light, zany, and heavily focused on sex appeal, the lack of substance will be a non-starter for many. Yet, it's impossible to deny that DOA kept true to the intent of the games and aimed to make an entertaining, albeit flimsy, ride.

9 'Assassin's Creed' (2016)

With Ubisoft creating their own film division to bring their popular franchise a movie adaptation, Assassin's Creed has Michael Fassbender play the leading role of Cal Lynch as he discovers his ancestry to the Assassin Brotherhood and attempts to stop the Templar Order.

Being developed by the original publisher and having passionate people behind the project certainly meant that Assassin's Creed was bound to be faithful to the overarching story of the game series. This is almost to a fault however, as many view the film as needlessly complicated and poorly paced.

10 'The Last of Us' (2023)

Image via HBO

A PlayStation exclusive turned HBO smash success, both the television series and video game The Last of Us follow Joel, played by Pedro Pascal, and Ellie, played by Bella Ramsey, in a wasteland America during a zombie apocalypse as the two attempt to survive the ruinous path along a cross-country journey.

Despite still being in the middle of its first season, The Last of Us has already proven with its sensitive characterization, breakneck pacing, and exciting sequences that it will resonate as a fantastic video game adaptation. Its importance to staying faithful to the original game while still making a cinematic spectacle is hopefully a trend that will last for future movies based on games.

