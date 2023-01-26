It feels like the Academy has it out for horror.

Horror movies are notoriously known for Oscar snubbings, and the 2023 ceremony has proved to be no exception. From Damien Leone's special effects mastery in Terrifier 2, to Jordan Peele's Nope, this year alone was loaded with worthy contenders.

RELATED: 10 Directors Who Earned An Oscar Nomination With Their Debut Feature Film

However, this shouldn't be surprising for many horror buffs. Between classics like The Shining, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and The Thing missing out, Oscar snobbery is far from a recent trend with horror.

1 'Psycho' (1960)

This classic centers on the encounter between a woman on-the-run and shy motel owner Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins). Its aftermath adds a private investigator to the mix.

Alfred Hitchcock'shorror masterpiece may have received four Oscar nominations, including for Best Director, but failed to win on any front. It was obviously iconic; from the shower scene, which transcended horror, to Hitchcock playing on the audience's expectations, this one deserved more appreciation.

2 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' (1974)

Tobe Hooper's first film in a long-running series centers on a group of friends that become preyed upon by a family of cannibals. This film began one of the most iconic horror franchises of all time, with many additions following it.

RELATED: War Brings Another Kind of Horror to 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning'

It also debuted Leatherface, one of the best movie villains who is now a horror icon. Produced on an extremely low budget, it proved revolutionary for the horror genre and spawned a laundry list of imitators.

3 'The Shining' (1980)

Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) takes on the role of caretaker at the Overlook hotel, staying with his wife and son. Jack's sanity begins to deteriorate as they become snowbound.

The legacy of this supernatural thriller can never be overlooked. Characterized by an incredible performance from Nicholson, it can be analyzed in so many different ways. While Stephen King wasn't a fan, for Stanley Kubrick'sfilm not to have been nominated was quite ridiculous. At the time, it even received nominations for the Razzies Award. With its legacy in mind, it is remarkable to think of the film as anything other than how most perceive it now.

4 'The Thing' (1982)

A group of American researchers in Antarctica discover the "Thing," a parasitic, hostile life form that assimilates and imitates other organisms. They enter a struggle for survival against the alien that can be anyone and anything.

RELATED: Why Did Audiences Hate John Carpenter’s ‘The Thing’ & ‘Prince of Darkness’ at First?

The film has created an incredible legacy; with John Carpenter's utilization of practical effects and his expert way of building tension, it has made quite the lasting impact. It's no secret that the film wasn't perceived as favorably at its time of release. When seeking a sci-fi horror movie, you can never go wrong with this one.

5 'The Babadook' (2014)

A single mother (Essie Davis) is forced to confront her son's fear of a monster in their home. While critically acclaimed, Davis's failure to be nominated for her acting was a mystery.

The film presented grief as the real monster, with a genuinely heartbreaking premise. It was also a very difficult watch, with genuine horror rather than a reliance on jump scares. It has been deemed one of the best horrors of that decade, which makes it baffling that it didn't get the recognition it deserved.

6 'Hereditary' (2018)

A supernatural presence haunts a family after the death of their grandmother. Ari Aster's Hereditary made the headlines at the time of the Oscars, as Toni Collette was famously snubbed for her incredible acting.

Aside from that, it was also an incredible horror movie, with a certain scene traumatizing everyone. That scene was only the beginning of an enthralling exploration into grief and the baggage we pass on. It did not receive deserved accolades, and Collette was robbed.

7 'Us' (2019)

Image via Universal Pictures

Us follows Adelaide Wilson (Lupita Nyong'o) and her family as mysterious, menacing doppelgängers attack them. The family gets locked in a deadly game of cat-and-mouse, all the while uncovering the mystery behind their look-alikes.

Peele managed to win big with 2017's Get Out, securing an Oscar, and that meant that Us had a lot to live up to. Perhaps in an organization that notoriously snubs horror movies, it was no surprise that this film didn't get the awards that it deserved.

8 'The Lighthouse' (2019)

Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson's characters find themselves in direct conflict. They are lighthouse keepers marooned at a remote outpost by a storm and slowly lose their sanity.

Robert Eggers' first horror movie, The Witch, arguably also got snubbed. The Lighthouse has defied categorization and included stunning performances from its two leads, with their characters gradually breaking down. The film was nominated but failed to win under the Best Cinematography category. This A24 classic won't be for all horror fans, but it certainly deserves more recognition.

9 'Nope' (2022)

Image via Universal Pictures

Daniel Kuluuya and Keke Palmer star as siblings that own a horse training ranch and seek evidence of an unidentified flying object that killed their father. What started as a pursuit for closure and fame becomes a mission to prevent the deaths of others.

Another entry of Peele's that was passed up, Nope, was arguably the best contender for an Oscar nomination in 2022 for the horror genre. While it looked like it could qualify under many categories, including original screenplay and visual effects, for now, Peele will have settle for his win in 2018's ceremony with Get Out.

10 'Terrifier 2' (2022)

Image Via Bloody Disgusting

After being resurrected, Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) begins to pursue a teenage girl and her brother on Halloween night. A sequel to the 2016 film Terrifier, this film pushes the franchise to the limits.

While a relatively unserious affair, it can not be argued how incredibly well Damien Leone managed to utilize digital and practical effects. With animatronics added to the mix for the iconic bedroom scene, this film transcended the horror genre. It deserved to be at least nominated for its efforts.

KEEP READING:Mia Goth Deserved an Oscar Nomination for Her Work in 'Pearl'