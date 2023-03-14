Walt Disney Studios is a leading division of the entertainment industry and responsible for many of the most notable films in history. Alongside other reasons, Disney's massive success is greatly attributed to their production of animated princess films. There are currently twelve Disney princesses formally enlisted in the lineup; however, there are several other female leads which are widely considered to be unofficial Disney princesses.

As women empowerment and feminism have become increasingly important discussions in the 21st century, parents are now more concerned with ensuring that the films their young children watch highlight female characters who are ambitious and independent. Here are 10 Disney feminist princesses who are great role-models for young boys and girls alike.

1 Mulan - 'Mulan' (1998)

The young Mulan (Ming-Na Wen) is horrified to find out that her elderly father has been summoned to join the Chinese army, so she decides to secretly disguise herself as a man and take his place. Mulan initially struggles during training, but her cleverness and perseverance help her outperform the rest of the soldiers. When the leader of the Huns attacks, Mulan faces off against him, becoming the hero of China.

Many Reddit users praise Mulan for being one of the most admirable princesses in all of Disney. Redditor The_Max_Power_Way stated that "she was very honorable, and determined not to be put down by others because of her gender." Mulan defies unfair societal expectations, fights to protect her family and ends up saving all of China in the process.

2 Moana - 'Moana' (2016)

Chosen by the ocean to embark on a daring mission to save her people, the adventurous Moana (Auliʻi Cravalho) meets demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson), who is revealed to be responsible for the fish sparsity and crop failure on the island. Moana and Maui sail together across the Pacific and encounter vicious monsters on route to find the goddess Te Fiti.

Moana travels across the ocean and faces countless dangers to save her whole island. Moana never acts like a damsel in distress, nor does she rely on a man to come save her. Redditor NoMaize3341 expressed their support for Moana in a comment commending her self-reliance. "Not to mention, she's the only princess who didn't have a love interest. A true feminist icon!" they added.

3 Tiana - 'The Princess and the Frog' (2009)

The Princess and the Frog follows the ambitious Tiana (Anika Noni Rose), who works hard to one day be able to afford her own restaurant. She meets Prince Naveen (Bruno Campos)--who'd been turned into a frog--and agrees to kiss him, thinking it'll turn him back into a human. Unexpectedly, Tiana is also transformed into a frog and must travel across the city in pursuit of being transformed back to her original form.

Tiana's eyes are set on one thing throughout the movie: fulfilling her dream of opening up her own restaurant. Reddit user coffeebasket stated that Tiana is one of the best Disney princess role models, saying that she "is a hardworking businesswoman on top of being kind." She may have ended up marrying a prince, but her independence and intellect are what shine far brighter than any tiara.

4 Merida - 'Brave' (2012)

In Brave, Merida (Kelly Macdonald) is told be her parents, King Fergus (Billy Connolly) and Queen Elinor (Emma Thompson), that she must fulfill her duty to marry and unite the kingdoms, but she refuses. Merida is given an enchanted cake by a witch who promises that it will change Elinor's mind. However, when the cake turns Merida's mother into a bear, Merida must travel far and wide for a way to undo the curse.

Merida is the epitome of feminism in how she conducts her life. She values self-sufficiency and speaks her mind. One Redditor eagerly referenced how Merida "sets a great example in life to girls that you don't need to be a pretty girly princess and marry your prince to be successful in life." Feminists don't need to stay single, but they do fight for everyone's right to make decisions for their own lives, just like Merida!

5 Elsa - 'Frozen' (2013)

Frozen's Elsa (Idina Menzel) isolates herself within Arendelle's castle out of fear of her magical powers. But when she is due to be crowned queen, the overwhelming pressure causes her to accidentally make the kingdom to fall under an eternal winter. Elsa runs away and her sister Anna (Kristen Bell) ventures out to find her.

Since the release of Frozen, many fans have been quick to notice how Elsa exemplifies that traditional femininity can accompany a strong brain and sense of responsibility. She recognizes that she and her sister don't need a man to be happy. Reddit user TinyPotatoAttack tops off all of this with a fitting line, simply stating that Elsa "is a queen...without a king."

6 Anna - 'Frozen' (2013)

Anna goes on a journey alongside iceman Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) to retrieve Elsa. Anna is met with the shocking revelation that the man she had thought she had loved--Hans (Santino Fontana)--was actually using her to try and gain control over the kingdom. Disney's Anna steps in to save Elsa from dying at his hands and protects Arendelle from falling into the wrong hands.

Redditors have pointed out that Anna is resourceful, knows how to handle business and does not hesitate before braving the ferocious winter to find her sister. Redditor Lazy_Temporary4693 considers her extremely underappreciated. "Anna is an awesome leader, a heroic and badass fighter, a strong independent Queen to her sister and her people," they said.

7 Belle - 'Beauty and the Beast' (1991)

When Beauty and the Beast heroine Belle (Paige O-Hara) finds her father imprisoned by the Beast's (Robby Benson), she makes a deal to stay in the castle in exchange for his release. The Beast develops true feelings for Belle, but his life is threatened when the snobby Gaston (Richard White) sets off on a quest to kill him.

Redditors have noticed that Belle doesn't wait for the help of any men, she bravely saves her father herself. TheRealVestige pointed out that "while the Beast may have had to save her a few times, she is the one who ultimately saves HIM from his fate by the end." Belle never stops exemplifying strength and integrity. She proves that while she is beautiful, she is also a hero.

8 Pocahontas - 'Pocahontas' (1995)

In Pocahontas, when English settlers arrive at the New World, the Native Americans instantly feel uneasy. Pocahontas (Irene Bedard) and Englishman John Smith (Mel Gibson) meet and fall in love, intrigued by each other's distinct lives. Meanwhile, the Englishmen plot to steal the Native Americans' gold.

Pocahontas is sometimes forgotten amidst the newer Disney characters, but she was one of the first female leads to fight for what she believes is right. Reddit users have brought up the important role she played in maintaining peace in her tribe. Redditor Judeunduli said in a thread that "Not only did she save her people from war, she chose to help build peace between the two races instead of following her love across the ocean."

9 Jasmine - 'Aladdin' (1992)

Aladdin features the kindhearted titular character (Scott Weinger) as he meets and falls in love with Princess Jasmine (Linda Larkin). Aladdin and Jasmine work together to defeat the villainous Jafar (Jonathan Freeman), who attempts to take control of Agrabah.

Jasmine may not be the lead protagonist of her movie, but she still manages to make her opinions clear. She follows what she believes in rather than what society is imposing on her. User Sadwitch321 reminded other Redditors that she "fought against an old system that didn't let her choose who to marry, and that's a good thing." Opposing misogynistic expectations takes strength and bravery. Jasmine is true feminist for that!

10 Ariel - 'The Little Mermaid' (1989)

The Little Mermaidtells the story of Ariel (Jodi Benson), a young mermaid who is fascinated and inspired by the world above ground. She collects various objects which have fallen into the ocean and dreams of being able to walk among the humans. Ariel makes a deal with sea witch Ursula (Pat Carroll), giving away her voice in exchange for being turned into a human.

Over the years Ariel has developed a reputation for being naïve, but Reddit user thesweetestpunch came to her defense to argue that she was full of dreams and ambition even before meeting Prince Eric. They passionately stated that "The very first time we meet her, she is exploring wreckage and trying to learn more about humans." Ariel tries to learn about the rest of the world and pursues what she really wants, even when everyone else disapproves.

