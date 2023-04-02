Sometimes the most influential horror comes from powerful words and incredible acting performances. In the pantheon of horror films, nothing tops a brilliantly written and acted monologue as it perfectly illustrates the film's intended tone. These speeches engage audiences and frighten them more efficiently than any jump scare or monster.

These monologues and the actors performing them do not fail to attract attention, and they leave a chill down one's spine. Whether the message was foreshadowing or foreboding, these speeches became integral to each film's atmosphere.

10 Griffin's Power to Rule! - 'The Invisible Man' (1933)

After becoming enraged by the effects of his invisibility potion, Dr. Jack Griffin (Claude Rains) develops a lust for power and control. He explains his evil master plan with his concerned love, Flora (Gloria Stuart), and she worries a murderous monster has taken over the Jack she knew before.

Claude Rains made Griffin his own by using his talented ability to give off authority and malice through his unique speaking voice. He plays Jack with absolute passion as he delivers an excited but menacing speech about his sinister plans to take over the world and rule as a God.

9 Kate's Worst Christmas - 'Gremlins' (1984)

As the mischievous gremlins cause mayhem in Kingston Falls on Christmas Eve night, heroes Billy (Zach Galligan) and Kate (Phoebe Cates) find themselves in a calm moment after experiencing all the destruction. However, Kate takes the time to reveal to Billy her dismay for Christmas after she witnessed an event that led to the death of her father and the ruining of her childhood.

Cates' monologue supports the film's darkly comedic tone, and made to include over-the-top corniness while still delivering a genuinely scary vibe. The scene uses unsettling music, a dark and dimly lit setting, and an uncomfortable close-up shot of Cates' face as she says her speech to intentionally make the audience feel like their about to be told a scary but entertaining campfire story.

8 Ben's Backstory - 'Night of the Living Dead' (1968)

As the dead rise, Ben (Duane Jones) and the other living try to survive the best they can. As Ben begins to secure their shelter, he tells his fellow survivor Barbra (Judith O'Dea) an unsettling story about his harrowing escape from a zombie massacre in which he became the only survivor of.

The late Duane Jones should have been nominated for an Oscar for his role as Ben. His speech is drawn out with a few moments of eerie silence that still engages the audience and perfectly encapsulates the film's depressing but terrifying tone.

7 The Voice Recordings - 'The Evil Dead' (1981)

When five friends stay at an isolated cabin in the woods, they discover the sinister Book of the Dead and a tape recording that houses a terrifying secret. Once they play the record, a mysterious professor (Bod Dorian) documents his studies of the book's terrible powers and how something demonic was unleashed within the dark forest that could spell doom for all who stay at the cabin.

Bod Dorian speaks with a creepy monotone to his voice which gives credibility to his character as a professor and lets the viewers know that what he's saying is severe. His ghostly echoes as he translates parts of the book's incantations give off a feeling of impending danger that never lets up for the rest of the movie.

6 Norman Talks About His Mother - 'Psycho' (1960)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) and his Mother have a rather complicated relationship. When a guest named Marion Crane (Janet Leigh) spends the night at his motel, Norman vents his frustrations about his sick Mother to her in a speech that slowly chips away at his outward friendly demeanor and reveals a threatening, mysterious side to Norman that tells the audience that he's not who he appears to be.

Anthony Perkins plays Norman in such a way that the viewers can't take their eyes off him every time he appears on-screen. His ability to switch between awkwardness and friendliness to stern and sinister in his speech is a true testament to his acting talents. It also foreshadows Norman's dark side and hints that he's carrying a horrifying secret.

5 Dr. Lecter's First Meeting - 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

Image via Orion Pictures

To get to know a serial killer's motives and find him before he kills his next victim, FBI trainee Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) is tasked with meeting and probing the mind of infamous former psychiatrist and murderer Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Antony Hopkins) to learn the killer's pathology. However, once she hands the intelligent Doctor a questionnaire, he insults Clarice with a threatening speech that makes her realize she has no real control over the conversation.

Hopkins takes command of Lecter's and Clarice's first meeting with his creepy and sophisticated speaking voice. The way he insults Clarice and mocks her suppressed southern accent tells the audience that he's smarter than her and able to read her like an open book despite only knowing her for a few minutes.

4 The Televangelist's Speech - 'Dawn of the Dead' (2004)

In the ending days of civilization and the start of an undead apocalypse, A Televangelist Preacher (Ken Foree) broadcasts a chastising message about society's doom. He tells his viewers that the current zombie crisis is the result of humanity's sins in the world and warns them, "When there is no more room in hell, the dead will walk the earth."

Allowing Ken Foree to cameo and repeat his iconic horror movie quote from the original Dawn of the Dead was an excellent filmmaking choice, as his presence and delivery significantly set up the foreboding atmosphere and bleak tone that the film was representing. Along with an ominous musical background and a slow zoom up to his face, the Preacher's speech fills the audience with fear as they know the film's protagonists are now in a dire situation.

3 Pearl's Confession - 'Pearl' (2022)

Image via A24

After developing murderous tendencies and breaking down in tears after losing her one chance at leaving her boring farm life behind, Pearl (Mia Goth) gives a hypothetical confession about all her previous horrible acts and regrets to her sister-in-law Misty (Emma Jenkins-Purro), pretending to be her husband, Howard.

Mia Goth was criminally snubbed from the best actress nomination for her twist role as Pearl. Her monologue highlights her ability to draw sympathy from the audience and fill them with suspense as they know each passing moment of the speech builds up to her conclusion to kill Misty once the confession is over.

2 Dr. Loomis Talks About Michael - 'Halloween' (1978)

With the dangerous killer Michael Myers (Nick Castle) loose on the streets of Haddonfield, Illinois, his psychiatrist Dr. Sam Loomis (Donald Pleasence), follows hot on his trail to bring an end to his terror. He later fearfully warns the town's Sheriff Brackett (Charles Cyphers) that Michael is less like a man and more of a force of pure evil.

What makes Pleasence's speech so terrifying and memorable is that it builds Michael's credibility as a truly mysterious and sinister antagonist. Loomis speaks with an ominous tone and leaves an unnerving feeling that hints that this killer may be a true boogeyman that won't stay dead.

1 The USS Indianapolis - 'Jaws' (1975)

During the hunt for the monstrous shark that's been terrorizing the coastal community of Amity Island, the three protagonists find downtime for themselves and cheer on their past scars and drink to their camaraderie. However, once he's questioned about his removed tattoo scar. Captain Quint (Robert Shaw) tells the men a harrowing war story about his survival in shark-infested waters after his ship, the USS Indianapolis, sunk during WWII.

This iconic monologue is easily one of the best and most terrifying examples of storytelling in a horror film. Shaw captivates the audience with his nuanced performance and illustrates Quint's story in such detail and intrigue that it allows the viewer to paint a clear picture of the tragic event that haunted the character's life forever.

