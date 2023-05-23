Originating in the 19th century through a series of technological developments, including the creation of photography, the film industry has been around for a while. Throughout time, many movies have caught global audiences' attention for many different reasons. However, the awe-inspiring technology advancements they feature are definitely a prominent aspect.

With so many years marked by creative experimentation in this beloved industry, only good things could come out of it — in fact, most of the outstanding results exceeded great expectations. On Reddit, many users discussed which are the films that broke major grounds, from O Brother, Where Art Thou? to Citizen Kane.

10 'O Brother, Where Art Thou?' (2000)

Directed by Joel and Ethan Coen, also known as the Coen Brothers, the comedy-drama O Brother, Where Art Thou stars George Clooney, John Turturro, and Tim Blake Nelson. The film is set in the 1930s and follows three escaped convicts in search of hidden treasure in the deep south.

Although the 2000 feature provides audiences with a good time in front of the screen thanks to its engaging narrative alone, many users on the platform agree that, technically speaking, it is also a groundbreaking movie. "O Brother Where Art Thou was the first movie to use all digital color grading. Changed the game quite a bit," swordthroughtheduck wrote. "It's not as flashy as special effects or cinematography, but it's a very, very important part of modern film."

9 'The Wizard of Oz' (1939)

One of the classics, The Wizard of Oz surely left its mark on the film industry, which is an undeniable fact. It centers on Dorothy Gale (Judy Garland) and her dog after they are swept away by a tornado and land in the magical realm of Oz, leading them to embark on a thrilling and unforgettable adventure.

The musical fantasy film by Victor Fleming endures a treasured achievement today thanks to its brilliant usage of color and timeless topics. "Wasn’t the first film to be in color but the way it used color was extraordinary," Jack-Cremation said. "The themes from Wizard of Oz can still be found today in films by everyone from David Lynch to George Miller. Incredibly influential," another user added.

8 'Birth of a Nation' (1915)

It should be prefaced that Birth of a Nation is deeply racist movie that presents an inaccurate, revisionist history of the Civil War and the Reconstruction era by depicting the Ku Klux Klan as heroes. Starting in 1860, the film depicts the breakup between two families who are fighting for the Union and Confederate armies during the Civil War. In the meantime, the film connects with significant historical events, including the war's development, Lincoln's assassination, and the rise of the Klan.

Despite its racist story and horrible message, D.W. Griffith's movie showcases major advancements when it was released. "Kinda hate to say it but Birth of a Nation," lxsadnax said. "You're 100% right, unfortunately. The film that created orchestral film scores, the concept of feature length, fade outs, camera angles, etc," Kevbot1000 remarked. "Now if only they didn't make the [Klansman] out to be the heroes."

7 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001)

Peter Jackson's first entry to the legendary Lord of the Rings franchise, adapted from J. R. R. Tolkien's books of the same name, is an epic fantasy film and a fan favorite. The movie introduces audiences to the majestic lands of Middle-earth, where a meek Hobbit and eight of his friends embark on an adventure to destroy the powerful One Ring.

"I seriously can't believe nobody's mentioned Lord of the Rings yet. A wildly ambitious project that is essentially responsible for the MCU as just one of its many remarkable impacts," Oakheel said, reflecting on how impactful its cinematic universe was at the time. "Aside from being a very faithful adaptation of the massive story, what I love most about the LOTR films is how they used ALL the special effects techniques available," PugnanciousPangolin added.

6 'Metropolis' (1927)

Taking place in 2000, this 1927 feature depicts a highly advanced and futuristic Utopian society named Metropolis divided between the working class and city planners. Viewers follow upper-class protagonist (Gustav Fröhlich) as he finds himself enamored by a working-class prophet (Brigitte Helm) who predicts the arrival of a savior.

In addition to the relevant themes it tackles, including hypercapitalism, Metropolis also featured technical elements that were surely ahead of its time. "Both the storytelling and the cinematography were unimaginably groundbreaking for the time: it had the first android of cinema history and some montage techniques that simply didn’t exist before," Future1985 commented.

5 'King Kong' (2005)

King Kong is set at the height of the Great Depression and follows a film producer who gathers a crew of moviemakers and embarks on a trip to Skull Island, where they later encounter cannibalistic locals. Nevertheless, the savage King Kong is the one they should look out for.

There is much to be said about Peter Jackson's feature starring Naomi Watts and Jack Black. On the website, users agree that its impressive usage of SFX still stands the test of time today. "The Academy Awards literally created a special effects category to celebrate this movie's achievements," faceintheblue wrote, to which szthesquid agreed: "King Kong made groundbreaking use of stop motion animation for the creatures, rear projection to film actors and monsters in the same shot, and matte painting and miniatures for large-scale scenes."

4 'Toy Story' (1995)

One of Pixar's most beloved animated features, Toy Story, has certainly won over the hearts of many from the moment its first installment came out. Voiced by Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, the 1995 movie by John Lasseter centers on the arrival of a talking spaceman action figure to a boy's bedroom, which leaves a cowboy doll feeling jealous and replaced.

It isn't hard to see why Toy Story is considered a groundbreaking film, as it was the first feature-length animated film that was entirely computer generated. The Redditor naynaythewonderhorse outlined just how important the film was in a well-articulated comment.

3 'Avatar' (2009)

The first installment of the stunning James Cameron franchise was released pretty much fourteen years ago, so it is an admirable fact that its usage of CGI remains intact. Set in the mid-22th century, Avatar's plot depicts human colonization on the beautiful moon of Pandora, which is inhabited by delightful creatures.

The groundbreaking 2009 film had, of course, to make it to this list. On top of its immersive premise, Avatar counted on unforgettable 3D effects. "It's actually much more than just that," the_humble_saiyajin said. "Cameron basically created virtual production as we know it. Things like the Volume, used in the Mandalorian wouldn't exist without Avatar."

2 'The Matrix' (1999)

Certainly among the most impactful female-directed features, the Wachowskis' The Matrix was the beginning of a highly influential movie series that remains a huge part of pop culture today. The 1999 feature introduces audiences to Keanu Reeves' Neo, a computer programmer who joins a rebellion against the machines after uncovering the shocking truth about life as we know it.

"There is a time before and after it. Many things we take for granted now in movies where first done in [The Matrix]," AlternativeAardvark6 commented, and many people agreed. "I've heard people who watched it only more recently say they don't understand the big deal, they've seen all this stuff before — they don't understand that they've seen it because everyone copied from [The Matrix]," ringobob explained in a reply.

1 'Citizen Kane' (1941)

Everyone who enjoys movies has most likely at least heard about Citizen Kane at some point, and that alone says a lot about the film. Orson Welles' outstanding directorial debut centers on the life and legacy of publishing tycoon Charles Kane, played by Welles himself, as reporters attempt to uncover the meaning behind his final words.

Whether one loves it or hates it, there is no doubt that Welles' feature was a revolutionary one in the film industry. In addition to remarkable acting, it introduced audiences to a refreshing and unique technique in filmmaking. "People today don't appreciate just how groundbreaking Citizen Kane was at the time. Watching that movie today, you can wonder what the big deal was, as it looks pretty normal," faceintheblue explains. "The thing is? So much of that movie, you're watching the first time that particular piece of cinematography or editing or functional set design or whatever was ever done."

