Friends has stood the testament of time, making it one of the most popular, widely viewed sitcoms. The show lasted 10 seasons with 236 episodes, and its popularity in the last 19 years is well established, making the show a fan favorite.

From Rachel to Chandler, the group of friends has become iconic in contemporary pop culture and are universally loved by its viewers. While most characters made a lasting impression, not all were positive in nature. From cheating exes to condescending family members to psychotic roommates, these are the top contenders of universally disliked characters within the universally loved TV show Friends.

10 Susan Bunch

Susan Bunch (Jessica Hecht) was introduced as Carol Willick (Jane Moore Sibbett)’s partner, following her separation from Ross. Despite Susan’s pleasant demeanor, Susan was rather rude to Ross, dismissing his feelings as he came to terms with the end of his marriage.

Naturally, Ross had some strong feelings after his wife cheated on him with her and then left him. Not only was the way Susan treated Ross awful, but she availed every opportunity to antagonize him. Similarly, she openly disrespected Ross’s role as a father in his son’s life, despite his attempts to be present.

9 Eddie Menuek

Although Eddie Menuek (Adam Goldberg)’s first appearance was the entry of a new, interesting recurring character, Eddie’s behavior transitioned from comedic relief to weird and overbearing. While Eddie served as a barrier between Chandler and Joey’s reunion, his character was peculiar, to say the least.

Arguably, the show rushed his character arc, making his behavior increasingly psychotic and concerning so that he could be written out of the show, reuniting Joey and Chandler as roommates. Irrespective of how Eddie’s character was written, Adam Goldberg did a brilliant job portraying his storyline. In other words, there was never a dull moment when Eddie was on-screen.

8 Kathy

Kathy (Paget Brewster) was introduced as a love interest for Joey. Despite her prior relationship with Joey, Chandler develops strong feelings for her, leading to a love triangle. Eventually, Kathy and Chandler realize their feelings for each other and begin to date.

Although she brought depth to both Chandler and Joey’s relationship, she was the defining point that almost drove their friendship apart. Furthermore, she cheated on Joey first when she kissed Chandler. She then, cheated on Chandler with a man she worked with, leaving Chandler dejected.

7 Janine Lecroix

Janine Lecroix (Elle Macpherson) was introduced as Joey’s roommate and eventual love interest. Although she was introduced with a pleasant demeanor, her character seemed like an afterthought as it didn’t fit with the rest of the show.

Not only does she lack chemistry with Joey, but she also openly expresses to him how much she despises Monica and Chandler, his best friends. Despite recognizing how much they mean to Joey, she dismisses their role in his life.

6 Leonard Green

​​Leonard Green (Ron Leibman) was Rachel’s dad on the show. Although his strict demeanor was often used as a device of comic relief, Dr. Green himself was horrible to others. His controlling and dominant nature was evident throughout his on-screen appearances.

He often chastised other’s choices, no matter how minor. For example, Dr. Green often ordered for others at restaurants, dictating other’s decisions. He made his disdain for Ross clear, despite his best efforts to impress him. Similarly, he is quite rude to the remaining friends, although his encounter with Phoebe stands out as horrible.

5 Judy Geller

Image via NBC

Judy Geller (Christina Pickles) was Monica and Ross’ mother on the show. Although the favoritism towards her son offered some explanation as to Monica’s insecurities and Ross’ entitled nature, making it easier to understand these characters, Judy’s treatment towards Monica was terrible and, in many ways, can be viewed as psychological abuse.

Although both Judy and Jack (Elliott Gould) heavily favored Ross over Monica, Jack partly redeemed himself by visiting his daughter after her breakup with Richard. Similarly, after accidentally destroying her childhood memories and recognizing Monica’s feelings of inferiority, he gives her his Porsche. Judy, on the other hand, had few redeeming moments as she continued to belittle Monica, from her looks to her everyday lifestyle to big life decisions.

4 Emily Waltham

Emily (Helen Baxendale) dated Ross shortly before the two professed their love and spontaneously decided to get married. Although Ross’s mistake of taking Rachel’s name at the alter was disrespectful, Emily proceeds with the marriage vows walking out on Ross at their wedding reception.

As Ross tried to reconcile, Emily had a list of conditions including termination of his friendship with Rachel and giving up his apartment and stuff. While Emily’s discomfort with Ross and Rachel’s friendship, given the recent events, was justifiable, her expectation for him to give up his life was somewhat irrational. Despite saying she forgave him, she continued to punish him and had their marriage not ended, Emily would likely have carried her grudge into their married life, leading to resentment, animosity, and contempt.

3 Paolo

Paolo (Cosimo Fusco) first appeared as a Rachel’s first boyfriend in Season 1 following the end of her engagement to Barry. Although their relationship was never meant to portray anything beyond a fling, Paolo’s character was unbearable.

Although Paolo’s character was never a fully developed character arc, his worst moment that defined his downfall and disdain from viewers was hitting on Phoebe. Not only was his flirtation with Phoebe inappropriate given Paolo knew she was Rachel’s friend, he also physically assaults her by touching her against her will.

2 Barry Farber

Barry Farber (Mitchell Whitfield) was introduced as Rachel’s finance, whom Rachel left at the altar. Although it was easy to sympathize with him at first, it soon became evident that Rachel made the right call. Not only was it revealed that Barry was cheating on Rachel during their engagement with her best friend Mindy, but he began cheating on her with Rachel after her renewed interest.

Similarly, Rachel’s sister revealed that her and Barry used to make out while Rachel was absent, demonstrating he terrible he really is. The episode entitled “The One That Could Have Been” reveals what Rachel’s life would have looked like had she gone through with marrying Barry. In a unsurprising turn of events, Barry was not a committed husband, proving once and for all, Rachel made the right decision.

1 Ursula Buffay

Ursula Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) is arguably the worst character on Friends. Although Ursula was Phoebe’s twin sister, their personalities couldn’t be more different. Ursula was rude, selfish, and dismissive of other people’s feelings. She had no interest in being Phoebe's sister, nor did she appear interested in the idea of a family.

The list of terrible things she did to those around her is endless- She lied to her fiancé for fun, sold her sisters birth certificate, forgot her grandmother died and didn’t share her mother’s suicide letter nor did she tell Phoebe about their true birth mom. Ursula’s behavior towards her sister was terrible, her individual story arc and their relationship was not further explored, leaving many unanswered questions about Ursula’s attitude towards Phoebe.

