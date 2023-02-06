It's something of a misconception that animated movies are only for kids. It's become less pronounced in recent decades, but there is still a certain stigma surrounding adults watching animated movies in certain parts of the world. It can be fairly confusing to see, because many animated movies out there are more than capable of impacting adults emotionally, as the following examples demonstrate.

And sure, many of the movies below are family-friendly, with content that makes them suitable for viewers young and old alike. However, it can't be denied that these movies deal with some heavy themes through the medium of animation, regardless of whether they're ultimately aimed at younger audiences. As such, viewers of all ages are likely to be moved by these movies, with all ranking among the most tear-jerking animated films of all time.

1 'Marcel the Shell with Shoes On' (2021)

A seamless blend of stop-motion animation with live-action footage, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On is one of the most charming and heartwarming animated films of the last few years. It's framed as a mockumentary about a one-inch-tall shell who lives with his grandmother and is in search of the rest of his family, seeing as they've all gone missing.

It's not easy to put into words what makes Marcel the Shell with Shoes On special, but it's all in the movie's unique presentation and expert balance of humor and sadness. It's a tremendously bittersweet movie about coming to terms with loss and dealing with grief, yet never goes so far as to become too depressing or heavy for younger viewers, even if it might end up being more appealing to older audience members.

2 'Toy Story 2' (1999)

There are plenty of Pixar movies that qualify as exceptionally sad works of animation, yet few are as devastating as Toy Story 2. It's also notable for being the first Pixar movie to really become notorious for its emotional gut punches, particularly when it comes to the flashback about halfway through the movie to Jessie's backstory, where the audience learns about how her owner eventually forgot about her and moved on.

It's also a movie that asks surprisingly deep questions about existence, the concept of immortality, and whether it's better to live a risky yet rewarding life, or a long yet dull one. It's fairly intense for a family-friendly animated movie, but thankfully, it balances out its more serious scenes with plenty of comedy and fun sequences.

3 'It's Such a Beautiful Day' (2012)

It's Such a Beautiful Day is a minimalist, somewhat experimental animated movie split into three distinct parts. It follows a seemingly ordinary man named Bill, whose life is thrown into chaos when he starts becoming haunted by his tragic past, and finds his mind unraveling due to the stresses of life and a newly diagnosed (and potentially fatal) neurological disease.

It's certainly not aimed at kids, given it's filled with intense subject matter and has a very dark sense of humor. For adults, however, it proves to be an extremely impactful, haunting movie, and manages to explore so many things in a surprisingly devastating manner with its simple animation and premise.

4 'The Lion King' (1994)

Forget about the 2019 remake: 1994's The Lion King is still the ultimate version of this story that can be (only half-jokingly) described as Hamlet but with lions. It follows Simba, who begins the film as a lion cub but ends it as an adult who needs to reclaim his land from the clutches of his evil uncle, Scar.

It's notorious for being one of the saddest movies in the Disney canon, mainly owing to the scenes dealing with the loss of a parent. It pulls very few punches for a kid-friendly movie, and manages to confront the topic of death in a way that'll impact viewers of any age. It's still a powerful film almost three decades on from release, and is deservedly regarded as a classic.

5 'Coco' (2017)

Coco is a movie that largely takes place in the afterlife, and from the start, braces audiences for death to be a big part of the movie. After all, the main character finds himself accidentally transported to the Land of the Dead, where he makes startling discoveries about his family history, and meets various family members of his family who are no longer in the land of the living.

Much of the film does feel like a fun, reasonably light-hearted adventure, but things get a little more serious as the film progresses past the halfway point. It's not that it ends unhappily, but it does genuinely know how to get its audience emotionally invested, and possibly even tearing up towards Coco's conclusion.

6 'Inside Out' (2015)

A Pixar movie about emotions was always going to be emotional, and so it's no surprise to find that Inside Out ranks as one of their biggest tearjerkers. It takes place inside the mind of a young girl, following her anthropomorphized emotions as they try to regulate her mood while she's dealing with a particularly difficult time in her adolescent life.

Like Coco, released two years later, it takes the form of a fun adventure movie through a fantastical land, yet manages to find the time to also devastate its viewers emotionally along the way. A sequel is planned for 2024, so time will tell whether the studio can strike twice when it comes to making emotional movies about literal emotions.

7 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' (2022)

There's no shortage of Pinocchio movies out there, but Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio manages to stand out for several reasons. One would be that it's all done with stunning stop-motion animation. Another would be that it's at least partially a musical. Finally, another reason would be that it's really, really dark in places, and also concludes the story on a surprisingly bittersweet note.

And sure, there's usually some darkness and sadness inherent in this story about a wooden puppet coming to life, but it's amplified in del Toro's take on the famed character. There's an added element of tragedy to why Pinocchio himself was created, and the ending also manages to be quite impactful, given its realistic look at death and moving on in life without someone you once relied on.

8 'Toy Story 3' (2010)

Toy Story 2 might have been the first Toy Story movie to truly get viewers' tears flowing, but it's arguable that Toy Story 3 took things to another level altogether. Even with the existence of a fourth movie, there's still a powerful sense of finality within Toy Story 3, given it brings an end to the franchise's original story of Andy and his relationship with his loyal toys.

There are two scenes right near the end that are particularly well-known for being potent tearjerkers, with the ending of the movie maybe being Pixar's most bittersweet one yet. If anyone who grew up with the series finds themselves unmoved by the closing scenes of Toy Story 3, they may well need their pulse (or heart) checked.

9 'Tux and Fanny' (2019)

An unusual - and obscure - animated film about two individuals who live in a strange, lonely world, Tux and Fanny is likely an acquired taste. It's divided up into dozens of short skits that add up to a runtime of approximately 80 minutes, and sort of tell an overall story whilst also feeling fragmented and consistently unpredictable.

It's generally quirky and comedic, though can occasionally be unnerving and even quite sad, too. It has a unique tone that's very difficult to describe, but is undeniably successful in getting viewers to feel a wide range of emotions in a very short amount of time. It's surreal web animation at its best, and is without a doubt unlike any other animated movie out there.

10 'Grave of the Fireflies' (1988)

Grave of the Fireflies ranks as one of the most heartbreaking and famously shattering anti-war movies of all time. The fact it's animated does little to diminish how real and gut-wrenching it feels, given its story revolves around two siblings forced to survive for themselves in the final days of World War Two, after an air raid makes them orphans.

It's one of the most famous Japanese animated films of all time, and it's not hard to see why. It's the kind of movie that once watched is unshakable, and is sure to leave an impact on all of those who view it, thanks to its powerful and unforgettable condemnation of war, as well as its unwillingness to shy away from the damage that conflict has on a nation's civilian population.

