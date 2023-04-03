Historical movies are always fan favorites. History buffs can really sink their teeth into them, analyzing the minutiae and picking them apart to study every costume, setpiece, and portrayal. On the other hand, average fans can lay back and enjoy the trip to the past, perhaps learning something they didn't already.

Still, not every historical movie will be great at adapting whatever period they are set in. Those that do deserve extra props, especially considering it isn't an easy task to accomplish. Luckily, Reddit fans are more than willing to give these movies their due, singing them high praises and considering them the most historically accurate pieces of big-screen entertainment.

10 'Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World' (2003)

Russell Crowe stars in Peter Wier's period war drama Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World. Set during the Napoleonic Wars, the plot centers on the daring Captain Jack Aubrey, who takes his ship, the H.M.S. Surprise, to capture a French vessel on the South American coast.

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World received acclaim from critics, including an Oscar nomination for Best Picture. A since-deleted Reddit account considers it remarkably done, mentioning how the film did extensive research and took care of the details, resulting in a film that's "as historically accurate as you can get in a movie." Indeed, Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World has aged excellently, with many modern fans considering it among the best films of the early noughties.

9 'Apollo 13' (1995)

Many movies have dealt with humanity's attempts to go to the moon. However, Ron Howard's Apollo 13 deals with the infamous aborted mission of 1970, in which an unexpected explosion canceled the planned landing and risked the astronaut's safe return home.

u/Beeslo offers high praise for Howard's depiction of the mission, calling it "practically a documentary in terms of historical accuracy." Furthermore, the user attributes the film's faithfulness to the dialog "being pulled from the actual transcripts of the Apollo transmissions." Considering NASA was involved in making the movie, it's safe to say Apollo 13 earned considerable points for recreating such a crucial event in American space history.

8 'Rush' (2013)

Another Ron Howard film has received acclaim for its accuracy. Set in the 1976 motor-racing season, 2013's Rush stars Chris Hemsworth as James Hunt and Daniel Brühl as Niki Lauda, two racecar drivers with an intense and well-documented rivalry.

Many commentators on Reddit applauded the film for its accurate depiction of the rivalry. u/harveybatface offered heavy praise, stating that "all the crashes in the movie were simulated exactly the way they played out." A now-deleted account stated, "the real Niki Lauda said the film was dead on with what really happened." There can't be higher praise for a biopic than to receive their subject's blessing.

7 'Black Hawk Down' (2001)

Ridley Scott's Black Hawk Down is based on the 1999 non-fiction book of the same name. The film follows a group of US soldiers sent to Somalia to destabilize the government and aid the starving population. However, Somali forces bring down two Black Hawk helicopters, throwing the operation into chaos.

Black Hawk Down often ranks as one of the best war movies, and many Reddit fans also consider it among the most accurate depictions of conflict. u/JeffRyan1 calls it "a fairly meticulous recreation of an event from 20 years prior," while others second the observation. However, the film attracted intense criticism for its portrayal of Somali forces.

6 'Das Boot' (1981)

Wolfgang Petersen's Oscar-nominated 1981 war movie Das Boot remains one of the most well-known and acclaimed German movies. Based on the 1973 novel, Das Boot follows the crew of the U-96, a German submarine in World War II, chronicling their lives during their service aboard the vessel.

Several Redditors shared their opinions about the film, most agreeing with u/screwikea's assessment that it's "a very, very accurate picture of what life on a sub is like." Fellow u/just_an_ordinary_guy also praised it and mentioned how "a lot of the stuff is still pretty relevant," a testament to the film's influence and staying power.

5 'Tora! Tora! Tora!' (1970)

The 1970 epic war film Tora! Tora! Tora! is a tense and anxious dramatization of the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor during World War II. Helmed by multiple directors, the film stars an ensemble cast of Japanese and US actors and received mixed-to-positive reviews, with almost every reviewer praising its historical accuracy.

Multiple Redditors praised the film for its detailed and objective portrayal of the events leading up to and during the attack. User u/ccjw11796 confessed how his father was at Pearl Harbor and the film "used to give him a full-on anxiety attack" due to its accuracy. Time has been very kind to Tora! Tora! Tora!, and the film remains one of cinema's most well-known, if not the best-known, depictions of Pearl Harbor.

4 'The Assassination Of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford' (2007)

Brad Pitt and Casey Affleck star in Andrew Dominik's 2007 revisionist Western The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford. The film dramatizes the relationship between the titular characters, focusing on the events that lead to the infamous killing.

Now considered a classic of the Western genre, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford is also highly praised for its accuracy. A since-deleted Reddit account calls it "the most accurate representation of the Old West on film," while u/TopGunJazzin applauds it for not being "so gun crazy" as other films in the genre.

3 'Bloody Sunday' (2002)

The horrifying Bloody Sunday tragedy of 1972 is the basis for Paul Greengrass' 2002 movie Bloody Sunday. Shot as a documentary, the film chronicles the peaceful march in Derry that turned into a massacre after British soldiers opened fire on the crowd, killing thirteen people and wounding fourteen more.

u/rEmEmBeR-tHe-tReMoLo mentions how the film "lined up with the final report on the atrocity (released in 2010) in a huge way, like 99%." Greengrass' choice to present the film as a documentary further adds to the film's undeniable sense of realism, injecting a heart-wrenching layer to an already tough watch. The Bloody Sunday tragedy was a turning point in the Troubles, and out of the many films that have covered it throughout the years, Greengrass' effort ranks as one of the most faithful.

2 'The Battle of Algiers' (1966)

The 1967 Italian-Algerian acclaimed Oscar-nominated war film The Battle of Algiers is often lauded as one of cinema's most historically-accurate movies. The film deals with the clashes between Algerian rebels and the French government during the Algerian War, the most prominent of which was the titular Battle of Algiers.

The film is often lauded because it used non-professional actors who actually went through the infamous real-life ordeal to recreate the event. Redditor Smart_Ass_Dave lives up to his name by offering an irony-laced comment stating that the right answer was "the movie that's functionally a re-enactment of the real events done by those who did it." He might be sarcastic, but his contribution is spot-on.

1 'The Name of the Rose' (1986)

In the pantheon of historically accurate movies, few hold a candle to Jean-Jacques Annaud's exquisite adaptation of Umberto Eco's seminal 1980 novel The Name of the Rose. Sean Connery stars as William of Baskerville, a Franciscan friar summoned to a medieval abbey to investigate a mysterious murder.

The Name of the Rose is famous for its perfect and faithful recreation of 1327's Italy. Redditor u/0_0_0 called it "quite accurate" regarding "medieval monastic politics," a sentiment shared by critics and scholars everywhere. Indeed, The Name of the Rose is often singled out as one of the most accurate depictions of medieval life in mainstream cinema, making it a must-see for history buffs.

