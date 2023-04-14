Historical content can be very hit or miss. Some series substantially change history for dramatic and narrative purposes, entering historical fiction territory while seemingly trying to respect the real-life history of the subjects they are trying to portray.

However, some acclaimed and beloved shows stay faithful to history, going the extra mile with their production values, casting, and storylines. From epic masterpieces like HBO's John Adams to gripping modern shows like Generation Kill, these are considered the most realistic and accurate historical depictions by fans on Reddit, who provide several justifications to back their arguments.

10 'John Adams' (2008)

Image via HBO

Nearly every Redditor believes HBO's masterful 2008 mini-series John Adams is among the most historically-accurate television projects. Academy Award nominees Paul Giamatti and Laura Dern earned Emmy awards for their performances as John and Abigail Adams, with the show chronicling his political career and pivotal role as founding father of the United States.

Redditor shidekigonomo praises Giamatti for doing "such a great job bringing to life the monumental weight of the decisions (the founding fathers) were making." User Algaean also notes how many of Giamatti's lines "were direct quotes from (Adams') quotes and speeches," adding a layer of realism to the show. Exquisite production values and stellar performances from a well-seasoned cast make John Adams a must-watch for any history fan.

9 'Generation Kill' (2008)

Image via HBO

Based on Evan Wright's non-fiction book of the same name, HBO's Generation Kill chronicles the struggles of the Marines in the First Reconnaissance Batallion during the early days of the Iraq war. The show stars a large ensemble, including Alexander Skarsgard, James Ransone, and Billy Lush.

A since-deleted Reddit account praises Generation Kill as "one of the most accurate depictions of what it's like in today's US Military." Redditor strontal also mentions how the character of Rudy is played by a real-life former Marine, adding a layer of authenticity to the show's harrowing portrayal of war. Raw and straightforward, Generation Kill is a modern triumph and one of HBO's best mini-series of the new millennium.

8 'Outlander' (2014-)

Image via Starz

Sam Heughan and Catriona Balfe star in the sweeping historical romance series Outlander. Based on Diana Gabaldon's eponymous book series, the show features a time-travel narrative revolving around World War II nurse Claire, who gets transported to 1743 Scotland, where she falls in love with and marries a Highland warrior.

Although the show's main characters are entirely fictional, the context, historical background, and key events are quite historically accurate. Redditor freeeeels mentions how Outlander is "fairly faithful and well-researched in terms of the historical events surrounding the main storyline," mainly the Jacobite uprising in Scotland in mid-18th century." The user goes on to praise the show's depictions of Scottish politics and warring between Scottish clans.

7 'Deadwood' (2004-2006)

Image via HBO

HBO strikes again with their Western series Deadwood, starring Timothy Olyphant and Ian McShane. Set in the years after the Civil War, the show takes place in Deadwood, a territory unclaimed by any state that becomes a lawless land attracting numerous characters from across the American West.

Deadwood is widely considered among the all-time best Westerns on television. Redditor BrilliantWeb called it "historically accurate insofar as the fate of the characters." On the contrary, BooneMay76 doesn't consider the show accurate but rather "authentic," praising its portrayal of the racial tensions between the town's inhabitants and the Native Americans whose land they stole.

6 'Boardwalk Empire' (2010-2014)

Image via HBO

The ever-underrated Steve Buscemi stars in the period crime drama Boardwalk Empire. The show chronicles the rise in power of Enoch "Nucky" Thompson, a powerful and corrupt political figure in Prohibition-Era Atlantic City with ties to several mob bosses and families.

Redditor neenpaques lauded Boardwalk Empire, saying, "The sets, clothing, watches, events, and political themes are all quite accurate," while also noting the fictional characters and dramatic liberties. Fellow user theSaint024 praised the show for seeming "fun and unbelievable, only to find out many of the more outrageous moments were true."

5 'Wolf Hall' (2015)

The period mini-series Wolf Hall stars a massive ensemble of notable English performers led by Oscar-winner Mark Rylance. The show chronicles Thomas Cromwell's rapid rise to power in Henry VIII's court, including his successful efforts to separate the king from Anne Boleyn. Damian Lewis and Claire Foy co-star as Henry and Anne, with everyone from Jonathan Pryce to Tom Holland in major supporting roles.

Wolf Hall receives universal praise for its rich production values and historical authenticity. Redditor AndrijKuz considers it an excellent historical piece, commenting on the source material, "a series of novels that the author spent five years researching." The user also praises the show's use of "accurate light sources in some of the exact places where some of the events occurred, so the interiors are as dark as they would have been in real life." Indeed, Wolf Hall's attention to detail and lush production values make it among the best shows about English royalty.

4 'Band of Brothers' (2001)

Widely considered one of HBO's best and most iconic series, Band of Brothers remains highly influential today. The show follows the "Easy" Company, 2nd Batallion, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division throughout many key events in World War II. Band of Brothers stars a massive ensemble, including Ron Livingston, Damian Lewis, David Schwimmer, and Eion Bailey.

Several Reddit users praised the show for its accuracy. DFWPunk claims that the show "is based on first-hand sources," adding that while not every event is a replica of real life, "the events sure seem spot on." Band of Brothers takes several creative freedoms, especially with some characters, but it remains a harrowing, epic, and immersive depiction of the horrors of war.

3 'The Knick' (2014-2015)

Award nominee Clive Owen stars in Cinemax's medical period drama The Knick. Set in a fictionalized version of the real-life Knickerbocker Hospital, the show centers on John "Thack" Thackery, a cocaine and opium addict who struggles with balancing his inner demons and his ambitions to push surgery forward.

Several Redditors consider The Knick an accurate depiction of medicine in the early 20th century. User Neeeechy calls it "a fairly accurate and gritty look into early medicine based somewhat on real events," while asmith055 praises the show for doing "a pretty good job of showing surgery in the early 1900s."

2 'Rome' (2005-2007)

Image via HBO

HBO's historical epic drama Rome uses two fictional soldiers to bring a crucial and pivotal historical moment to life. Set during the last days of the Republic, the show includes several well-known historical events, blending them with some old-fashioned drama.

Rome is a tough cookie to crack. Many of its versions of key historical events are outright modified to suit the show's creative purposes. However, its recreation of ancient Rome is so rich and detailed that it can't help but feel absorbing and accurate. A since-deleted Reddit account nails it when calling the show "not historically accurate (event-wise), but historically authentic (setting)." And Waitingforadragon agrees, acknowledging the show's creative liberties while praising its "portrayal of everyday Roman life" as "quite accurate."

1 'Mindhunter' (2017-2019)

Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, and Anna Torv star in Netflix's masterful thriller two-season series Mindhunter. The show chronicles the early days of criminal profiling through the creation of the Behavioral Science Unit within the FBI during the late 1970s.

Mindhunterreceived universal acclaim from critics and audiences, with many considering it among Netflix's all-time best shows. Reddit user l1t1g8r has nothing but positive comments about Mindhunter, claiming they "have watched a lot of videos of the real serial killers, and the show's depictions are spot on." Indeed, Mindhunter attracted considerable acclaim for its production values and chilling depiction of real-life serial killers, which separated from other entries in the overly-crowded thriller and true crime genres.

