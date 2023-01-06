Films often try to mirror life, including the sometimes difficult relationships between parents and children. Films like Mommie Dearest' and Maltida have demonstrated that not all parents serve as role models or protectors of their children. While some are outright evil, others are just simply careless. For these parents, raising kids is one of the most daunting challenges, leading to either an overbearing or lackadaisical approach to parenting.

The parental instinct is to protect their children, but not for these parents who abuse their children emotionally, verbally, physically, or mentally. Characters like Joan Crawford and Corinne Dollanganger have clearly demonstrated that parents have problems of their own and that these problems can run so deep that they take them out on their children. Though the Wormwoods and McCallisters may go down as some of the worst parents in film history, there are many even worse.

The Wormwoods, 'Matilda the Musical' (2022)

Image via Netflix

In the newest adaptation of Roald Dahl's Matilda, Alisha Weir plays the role of a bright and imaginative young girl who is mistreated and neglected by her parents (Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough). In addition to dealing with her difficult parents, this titular character must also face the wrath of her school's cruel headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, played by Emma Thompson. Despite the challenges she faces, Matilda uses her telekinetic powers and bravery to stand up to these villains.

RELATED: Miss Honey and 9 Other Most Movie and TV Teachers

The Wormwoods never wanted or regarded Matilda as the miracle she was and actively made certain her life was utterly miserable throughout the movie. There is no reason or explanation behind their dumbing Matilda in the attic bedroom, forgetting to enroll her in school, or even setting her up with Miss Trunchbull. Though the poor girl fought back as much as she could, she didn’t deserve to be subjected to such irresponsible, selfish, and horrible parenting.

Joan Crawford, 'Mommie Dearest' (1981)

Joan Crawford decides to adopt children to fill the void in her life. However, when her life starts to go wrong, she blames Christina for all of her misfortunes. This psychological drama, directed by Frank Perry, is based on Christina Crawford's memoir of the same name.

Faye Dunaway plays the abusive mother so perfectly that many won’t forget her brilliant and terrifying portrayal of Joan Crawford. She was so cruel to Christina that she never recovered from the trauma. While some viewers thought Faye Dunaway’s acting was over the top, others found it to be frighteningly realistic. The wire hanger scene remains one of the most disturbing child abuse scenes.

Jack Torrance, 'The Shining' (1980)

Jack Torrance, an aspiring writer and recovering alcoholic, drags his family to an isolated hotel where he will work as the caretaker. However, a sinister presence at the hotel gradually causes him to lose his mind, making him increasingly aggressive to the point of attempting to harm his family.

In Stanley Kubrick's classic horror film The ShiningJack Nicholson delivers a top-notch portrayal of a monstrous and abusive father, widely considered one of the worst in movie history. Jack Torrance’s violence towards his son Danny is truly horrifying and adds to the overall haunting atmosphere of the film. Jack was never a good father and becomes even worse as the movie progresses.

The McCallisters, 'Home Alone' (1990)

Image via 20th Century Fox

The McCallister family goes on a trip to Paris, leaving their 8-year-old son Kevin behind at home. Kevin is thrilled to have the house to himself, but his excitement is short-lived when he discovers that a group of con men is planning to rob his family. Determined to protect his family, Kevin must use all his resources to outsmart the thieves and keep his home safe.

RELATED: 'Home Alone': Every McCallister Kid, Ranked by LikabilityWhile the McCallisters may not have intentionally meant to harm their son Kevin, their decision to leave him alone in the attic while they go on vacation was extremely careless and irresponsible. But of course, they go ahead to repeat the same mistake in other installments of the franchise. Despite the comedic elements in the film and Kevin’s ability to make being left out seem like fun, it is truly a horrible thing for parents to neglect their kids. Kate and Peter may not have intended to suck at parenting, but they ended up becoming some of the worst parents in movies.

Medora Sloane, 'Hold the Dark' (2018)

Hold the Dark is an American action thriller film that follows a wolf expert (Jeffrey Wright) as he travels to a remote Alaskan village to track down wolves and becomes entangled in a chilling mystery. Based on William Giraldi's novel of the same name, this film is dark and full of suspense and twists at every turn.

In this disturbing and dark tale, Jeremy Saulnier compares the predatory nature of humans to that of wolves, using the character of Medora Sloane (Riley Keough) he proves that humans are even crueler. Russell Core isn't the only one who is shocked to learn that Medora Sloane murdered her own son, but the audience is also astounded by this callous act. The lack of any motive or explanation for her heinous actions only adds to the horror of her actions.

Kendall and Brent, 'Mom and Dad' (2017)

In this horror comedy, a teenage girl Carly and her younger brother Josh must do everything they can to survive their ravenous parents after a mysterious plague causes parents to murder their own children.

RELATED: Caged Deep Cuts: The 10 Most Underrated Nicholas Cage Roles of All Time

In this dark comedy, viewers get to see Nicolas Cage and Selma Blair play the crazy parents. For some parents, kids can be too much to handle and for crazy Brent and Kendall, the best way to handle them is by eliminating them. With its mix of gore, tension, chaotic humor, and psychopathic parents, the movie manages to be both humorous and disturbing.

Margaret White, 'Carrie' (2013)

Bullied by her peers and her narcissistic mother, a shy and awkward teenager (Chloe Grace Moretz) unleashes her telekinetic power on anyone who gets in her way. Directed by Kimberly Peirce, this American supernatural horror is the third film adaptation of Stephen King’s 1974 novel of the same name.

Carrie White isn’t just pushed to the extreme by the bullies in school but mostly by her fanatically religious mother, who made her life utterly miserable. Julianne Moore manages to be creepy and cruel in her portrayal of Margaret white, making the scenes between her and her daughter the most haunting scenes in the film.

Corinne Dollanganger, 'Flowers in the Attic' (2014)

This controversial cult classic tells the story of four kids who are forced to live in their grandmother’s attic after the sudden death of their father. Forced to hide in the attic, away from the rest of the world, the Dollanganger kids learn about their mother’s darkest secrets. Flowers in the Attic received mixed reactions because of the sensitive issues it dealt with.

The list wouldn’t be complete without the inclusion of one of the most infamous mothers in movies, Corinne Dollanganger. The Dollanganger kids had to endure not only abuse and neglect from their selfish mother but also physical and verbal abuse from their horrible religious grandmother. In an act of pure evil, Corinne slowly poisons her own children in order to obtain her inheritance.

The Parents, 'Parents' (1989)

A ten-year-old boy begins to suspect that something is wrong with his family. He has recurring nightmares and becomes convinced that his parents are cannibals, but he doesn't know how to articulate his concerns to his friend or the school counselor.

It may be hard to classify Parents as a horror film or just a psychological comedy. However, for the young protagonist, the fear of his parents was all too real. Despite its unsettling subject matter, the movie boasts powerful performances and a well-crafted script, making it a disturbingly clever film.

Erica, 'Black Swan' (2010)

A ballerina, Nina Sayers, who is consumed with her dance, struggles to keep her sanity after landing the lead role. With a rival dancer vying for her role, Nina must go the extra mile to achieve the excellence of the Black Swan.

In Black Swan the audience is not only given a glimpse into the demanding and ugly side of professional ballet, but also the toxic dynamic between a mother and her daughter. Erica, the mother, relentlessly pushes her daughter Nina to succeed, often ignoring the young girl's emotional and physical needs. Despite Nina's age, Erica continues to treat her like a helpless child.

NEXT: 10 Meanest Teachers in Movies