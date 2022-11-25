Well, it’s that time of the year again. Regardless of what holidays one does or does not celebrate, November and December tend to bring about some of the most painful social experiences that all seem to transpire around a dinner or buffet table. Whether it’s the obligatory work holiday party, dinner with the in-laws, or a friend’s futile attempt to bring the old squad back together, we’ve all been forced to endure a few hours of excruciating small talk and grossly unseasoned food. While we choke down a second helping out of politeness, just think, this can always be worse. And these characters have lived it!

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

This is the mother of horrifying meals. It’s hard to talk about utterly terrifying dinner experiences without starting off with Tobe Hooper’s masterpiece. After Sally Hardesty (Marilyn Burns) watches her brother and friends get, well, massacred she’s forced to sit at the table with their murderers relentlessly screaming in her face. Everything is loud, chaotic, and overstimulating. Sort of like that one pity invite from a neighbor that you regret accepting out of politeness. It’s unclear what’s worse: The fact that Sally’s head is at the mercy of how well the half-dead Sawyer’s patriarch can hold a hammer or that she is potentially being served her friends’ insides.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Albeit super glamorous, this dinner scene is the textbook example of a group of friends that have a little too much of a tumultuous history with one another. Sitting around Frank-N-Furter’s (Tim Curry) table are a group of folks who have either slept together, cheated on each other, hate each other, or a twisted amalgamation of the three. Unbeknownst to all of them, they’re all munching on meat from the body of Columbia’s (Nell Campbell) lover Eddie (Meatloaf)... Whose corpse happens to be hidden just beneath the ornate table cloth. It isn’t long before the cloth is ripped right from under them, the fun of the petty drama is gone, and all hell breaks loose.

Alien (1979)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Have you ever been at a table where someone decides to just unleash chaos? The baby xenomorph that rips its way outside of Kane’s (John Hurt) chest is the equivalent of the dinner guest who makes everyone ask themselves: “Who invited them?” This sequence is a masterclass of building tension and horror. Everyone is talking, laughing, and having a grand old time until they aren’t. Imagine thinking you’re going to have a perfectly relaxing dinner with friends before hitting the hay, and you’re forced to watch your friend violently birth a little bundle of hell. At least the worst thing that is most likely to happen at your dinner on Earth is a bad case of the runs or annoying passive aggression. At the very least, it’s pretty unlikely that you’ll finish dinner covered in blood.

Hereditary (2018)

Ari Aster’s Hereditary perfectly encapsulates an extremely broken family being forced to coexist with each other. Sound familiar? Everyone is on the verge of, or experiencing, a mental breakdown. It balances awkward silences broken with even more awkward dialogue as forks are mindlessly dragged across their plates. The small talk gradually crescendos until Annie (Toni Collette) absolutely pops off at her son Peter (Alex Wolff) and delivers the absolutely iconic line: “All I get is that fucking face on your face!” Next time you disappoint your parents or a family fight ensues at the dinner table, at least you can seek solace in the fact that you (most likely) did not accidentally kill your sister.

Get Out (2017)

The absolute levels of sheer terror that surround the experience of your first dinner shared with your partner’s parents barely need to be changed to perfectly fit within the parameters of a horror film. However, Jordan Peele does an excellent job at heightening it. Once the attention moves from the lighthearted teasing of your partner to you, things can go south pretty quickly. Just ask Chris (Daniel Kaluuya). Not only does he have to meet Rose’s (Allison Williams) parents for the first time, but he also has to navigate the expected awkwardness alongside numerous racial microaggressions thrown at him throughout the duration of his stay. Unsurprisingly, the microaggressions turn into actual aggressions when Rose’s brother, Jeremy (Caleb Landry Jones), drunkenly gets a bit too overzealous in trying to prove he’s stronger than Chris. Little does he know, the only reason the fight is broken before it starts is that they need his body intact for more nefarious purposes.

The Loved Ones (2009)

Image via Magnolia

On a similar note to Get Out, Sean Byrne’s film plays on the same fears of the first dinner with your partner’s parents, except you are bound, gagged, and not even dating their kid. Brent (Xavier Samuel) becomes the object of Lola’s (Robin Mcleavey) affection at school. She’s usually content to admire him from afar until she musters up the courage to ask him to prom. After Brent rejects Lola, her father Eric (John Brumpton) helps abduct him so they can spend the night together anyway. This film captures the feeling of being trapped at a dinner you didn’t even want to attend in the first place except with a lot more blood, incest, and cheesy ballads.

Pearl (2022)

Image via A24

Ti West’s newest film has utterly horrifying dinner scenes galore! In fact, most of its tension filled scenes involve the dining table right at the center of them. For the purposes of this list though, we’ll focus on the final sequence of the film that highlights Pearl’s (Mia Goth) meticulous arrangement of the dinner table in preparation for her husband’s return from the war. Rotting food and the seated corpses of her parents eagerly wait for his arrival. The magnetism of this scene is two-fold. The first is that it is evocative of the overachieving host and aspiring homemaker who drastically overcompensates which ends in utter failure and the second is that her husband’s horrified expression perfectly encapsulates what it feels like to be bombarded with extreme hospitality courtesy of said host. Regardless of which personality type you identify most with, both are equally terrifying.

House of 1000 Corpses (2003)

Heavily inspired by The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Rob Zombie decides to try and up the ante by putting almost everyone in a mask except for Otis (Bill Moseley). This directorial choice seems a pointed ode to its inspiration considering Moseley played the famous masked Leatherface’s brother in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2. This whole sequence feels like you’re forced to sit through one long joke that you’re not a part of. A group of friends on a road trip happen to get mixed up with the wrong group of people and end up at a dinner party where it quickly becomes somewhat evident that they’re the butt a very long and unfortunate joke. In a lot of ways, the extreme awkwardness of this sequence does an excellent job of conveying what it feels like to have to sit through an absolute dumpster fire of a dinner “party.”

Rope (1948)

Alfred Hitchcock is known as the master of suspense for very good reason. Rope is what it feels like to half clean your place before hosting a dinner party and hoping that your guests don’t stumble upon a giant dust bunny or lingering coffee stains on the kitchen counter. Except, in Hitchcock’s world, that dreaded dust bunny is actually a dead body. Not only is the dead body hidden in a large chest within the room, but said chest is used as the table where the buffet of food is being served. Talk about a triple whammy. The audience is forced to watch this party unfold with the knowledge that the hosts, Brandon (John Dall) and Phillip (Farley Granger), are hiding a deadly secret right under their guests’ noses.

Eraserhead (1977)

Image via Libra Films

If there is any one director who can perfectly capture what it feels like to have an out-of-body experience, it’s David Lynch. This whole film feels like a fever dream, but the dinner scene is the absolute icing on the cake. It is grotesque, nightmarish, and strangely goopy. Kind of like the mystery casserole that your twice-removed aunt brings over but no one touches. Everyone at the table kinda sorta ignores the fact that the chickens are both moving and profusely bleeding because it’s not so clear if that’s any worse than the mother’s antics. Like being forced to sit through any painfully awkward dinner, this film makes it incredibly unclear whether you’re supposed to laugh, vomit, or cry.

You’re Next (2011)

There’s nothing like the utter shit show you know that’s coming when the family dinner opens up with a prayer and half of the table is sitting there laughing while meeting each other’s gazes. As if they were waiting for the opportunity, the siblings of the Davison family immediately resort to petty jabs at one another over each other’s lifestyles and achievements. The parents desperately try to keep it all from bubbling over until one of their children’s partners, Tariq (Ti West), is randomly shot with a crossbow by an unknown assailant. Adam Wingard’s film brilliantly captures a microcosm of what it feels like when you finally get the family back together and no one can seem to get along.

The Invitation (2015)

The first mistake made in this film is Will’s (Logan Marshall-Green) acceptance of his ex-wife’s, Eden (Tammy Blanchard), invitation to a dinner party hosted by her and her new husband. It may have been different if the two divorced amicably, but there are clearly still some unresolved tensions between the two that linger from the ramifications of their young son’s untimely death. It doesn’t help either that this dinner party is also being hosted in the same home he and Eden shared. Tensions unsurprisingly bubble up beneath the surface of seemingly mundane unpleasant interactions and Will’s increasing paranoia leads him to uncover things that prove he may have been better off had he stayed oblivious. In fact, between this film and The Invitation (2022), maybe we’re better off being just a bit more picky with the invites we do accept for the rest of this holiday season.