The fall movie season is usually jam-packed with big blockbusters looking to become a box-office success and awards favorites looking to make a big impression. While this fall lacks big blockbusters, it does feature a strong lineup of potential awards contenders. With major film festivals like Venice and Toronto International (TIFF) debuting some of the fall’s biggest indie films and the newest films from prolific directors, there’s already plenty of hype heading into this year’s awards season.

RELATED: Timothee Chalamet Bares It All in New 'Bones & All' Clip

Luca Guadagnino has already garnered immense praise for his latest film, Bones & All, which bonds his two greatest genre strengths. New York Film Festival (NYFF) is set to continue the awards runs of major Palme d’Or contenders from Cannes and features some notable world premieres. Plus, there’s always a chance for an unexpected breakout film to arrive with a surprising sweep during awards season. So, before the Oscars shortlists are made, and the biggest awards contenders hit theaters or streaming, let’s look at which films have the most potential for Oscars glory this fall.

'Babylon'

Image via Paramount

Director Damien Chazelle’s upcoming star-studded film, Babylon, is set to be an homage to a pivotal shift in film history and hits theaters right around Christmas, putting in the perfect position for awards season.

The film follows big movie stars during the shift from silent movies to talkies and will likely be Chazelle’s most ambitious film yet. With Babylon featuring awards favorites Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in the lead roles and its release coming at a pivotal time when awards hopefuls get the most recognition, it’s going to be one to watch out for this awards season.

'Till'

The newest film from Clemency director Chinonye Chukwu, Till, is set to premiere at NYFF and could be a big awards contender.

The film tells the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley (Danielle Deadwyler), who became a pivotal figure in activism after her son Emmitt Till (Jalyn Hall) was lynched. With Clemency being one of the most highly regarded movies of 2019, Till could be another great film from Chukwu. Its trailer is already emotionally charged and showcases a strong lead performance from Deadwyler that could easily get some awards love.

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Image via Marvel Studios

Let’s not forget that Black Panther was a 2018 Oscar Best Picture nominee, along with scooping up some awards for score, costume design, and production design, so why shouldn’t the upcoming sequel, Wakanda Forever, be considered a big awards contender?

In the wake of T’Challa’s (Chadwick Boseman) death, the kingdom of Wakanda reels with grief and anguish, hoping that a new Black Panther will rise to help fight against a destructive war with Atlanteans. The Ryan Coogler-directed sequel looks absolutely immaculate and full of emotion as it seeks to pay homage to Boseman’s tragic passing while also charting a new legacy for Black Panther. It’s a recipe that could easily win over awards voters.

'Bones & All'

Image via MGM

The newest film from Luca Guadagnino, director of Call Me by Your Name and the 2018 remake of Suspiria, has been highly regarded from its Venice Film Festival premiere, making it an early favorite.

Bones & All takes viewers on a road trip of romance and horror that follows two cannibalistic lovers (Taylor Russell and Timothee Chalamet) on the trek across America in the '80s. A reunion between Chalamet and Guadagnino screams Oscar potential and with all the buzz surrounding the film, it’s safe to say that Bones & All could easily have Oscar glory in its future.

RELATED: 'Bones & All' Receives 8.5 Minute Standing Ovation at Venice Film Festival

'She Said'

Image via Universal Pictures

Set to have its world premiere at NYFF, director Maria Schrader’s new film, She Said, will shed light on one of the most shocking and horrific revelations in modern film history.

The film will follow NY Times journalists Megan Twohey (Carey Mulligan) and Jodi Kantor (Zoe Kazan) as they uncover the truth behind Harvey Weinstein’s history of abuse and sexual assault. Mulligan is always an Oscar favorite almost whenever she graces the screen, and She Said already looks like it boasts a compelling true story.

'The Fabelmans'

Image via Universal Pictures

Steven Spielberg is no stranger to being a favored Oscar contender, just coming off West Side Story’s significant presence at last year’s Oscars. Now, he’s likely going to be a top contender again with his upcoming semi-autobiographical drama The Fabelmans.

Based on Spielberg’s own childhood, the film tells the story of Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle), who aspires to be a filmmaker. Given what Spielberg’s been nominated for in the past, an autobiography on himself is sure to catch awards voters' attention. Plus, the cast is filled with top talent.

'Strange World'

Image via Disney

With Across the Spider-Verse being delayed to next year, the race for Best Animated Feature is wide open for anyone to take, and Disney’s next animated feature, Strange World is primed to be a frontrunner.

The film will bring Disney fans into a visually stunning strange world to follow a family of explorers embarking on a new adventure. Strange World feels like a true throwback Disney adventure, and with there not being too much stiff competition, it could easily go on an awards sweep.

'I Wanna Dance with Somebody'

Image via Sony Pictures

Every awards season, there’s always a big biopic that captures everyone’s attention, and Kasi Lemmons' upcoming film I Wanna Dance with Somebody could be that movie this year.

The film depicts the life and career of Whitney Houston (Naomi Ackie), and although we don’t have a trailer yet, it’s easily one of the most anticipated films hitting theaters this Christmas. Lemmons has already proven to be an incredibly talented filmmaker, and her taking on Houston’s story easily screams Oscar potential and could feature a breakout performance from Ackie.

'White Noise'

Image via Netflix

After a strong Oscars showing for Marriage Story back in 2019, director Noah Baumbach reunites with Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig for an adaptation of Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel White Noise.

The film sees Driver play a father trying to protect his family after a cataclysmic event puts their lives in jeopardy. White Noise is already receiving some notable praise from its world premiere at Venice Film Festival, and it’s easily one of Netflix’s biggest awards contenders this year.

RELATED: The 10 Best Adam Driver Performances, Ranked

'The Eternal Daughter'

Each awards season, there’s always a director who finally gets long overdue recognition, and this could be Joanna Hogg’s year with her new film, The Eternal Daughter.

Hogg’s new film sees Tilda Swinton play a middle-aged daughter and her mother as they return to their former family home and uncover buried secrets. Hogg reuniting with Swinton is always a treat. Given how her Souvenir films are seen as vastly underrated, the big early buzz for The Eternal Daughter is incredibly promising for Hogg to finally get her time in the limelight.

KEEP READING: The 10 Biggest Movies Appearing at New York Film Festival