Roughly lasting between late August and early November, the fall film festival circuit is one of the most influential stretches of the year for new movies among critics and audiences. Unlike most mainstream big-budget films, movies that debut at the fall film festivals often depend on the word-of-mouth platform provided by the festivals for major promotion as they make their way into the world.

Venice, Telluride, Toronto, New York, and London all hold incredible film festivals in the fall, introducing audiences to new movies that could be Oscar hopefuls, along with reintroducing other impressive works that premiered earlier in the year at festivals such as Sundance and Cannes. These films will soon be out in theaters, so keep an eye out for them.

'Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths'

After skipping the festival circuit with his last film, 2015's The Revenant, Alejandro Iñárritu has made his grand return to the scene this fall with his latest work, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths. Shot in Mexico City—Iñárritu's first film made in his homeland of Mexico in over a decade—Bardo serves as a surrealist black-comedy and auto-fictional work reflective of the masterful director's own life experience. Premiering at Venice before making its way to Telluride, Bardo will also be making a stop at AFI Fest before hitting Netflix on December 16.

Bardo stars Daniel Giménez Cacho as a documentarian who returns to his native Mexico, prompting him to confront his memories, identity, and success in relation to his home country. Dreamlike in attunement with Birdman, cinematically ambitious like The Revenant, Bardo takes significant swings while also serving as a personal film that mirrors Iñárritu's life and career (note how Cacho's character draws a striking resemblance to the director). So far, Bardo has received much more polarizing reviews than Iñárritu's other work, but audiences will be able to form their own opinions upon the film's December release.

'Bones and All'

Luca Guadagnino's latest film, Bones and All, has made its way around the fall circuit, screening at festivals across Europe and the United States ahead of its November 23 theatrical release. Combining the romantic nature of Call Me By Your Name and the brutality of Suspiria, Bones and All stars young heartthrobs Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell as two misfits who fall in love on the fringes of society while also both struggling with cravings for human flesh.

A romantic horror road film set against the backdrop of Regan-era America, Bones and All has already garnered emotionally potent reactions from audiences, despite its graphic subject matter. Fans of both Guadagnino and Chalamet are highly anticipating the duo's first collaboration since CMBYN in 2017. Following the film's Venice Film Festival premiere, Bones and All won the Silver Lion directing prize for Guadagnino and the Marcello Mastroianni Award for Russell, a distinction given to an emerging performer.

'Corsage'

Austrian filmmaker Marie Kreutzer has made a significant splash with her film festival hit of the fall, Corsage. A revisionist takes on the lore of the iconic Empress Elisabeth, "Sissi," of Austria, Corsage stars Vicky Krieps in one of her most robust performances to date.

Corsage concentrates on Kriep's portrayal of Empress Elisabeth, who reigned as the consort to the Austro-Hungarian Emperor Franz Joesph I for over forty years during the latter half of the 19th century. Stepping away from standard representations of period dramas, Corsage embodies the Empress's rebellious real-life personality as a figure who revolted against the narrow-minded expectations of what it meant to be a woman of royalty during her life. As always, Krieps ingrains her unusual, hypnotic sensibilities as an actress in the performance of "Sissi." After premiering at Cannes in the Un Certain Regard section last May, Corsage has been reintroduced to movie lovers at fall film festivals, including Toronto, New York, and London. Corsage will hit US movie theaters on December 23.

'EO'

One of the fall's most exciting movies to discuss has been the incredibly intriguing new Polish film from Jerzy Skolimowski, EO. A liberal adaptation of Robert Bresson's 1966 film Au Hasard Balthazar, EO is a spirited cinematic feast centering around an ex-circus donkey. He travels the unsalvageable landscapes of modern-day, post-industrial Europe.

Nearly free of dialogue but chock-full of some of the year's most striking camerawork and visual compositions, EO combines a psychedelic atmosphere and a sparse narrative with moving criticisms of the contemporary world. After premiering earlier this year at Cannes Film Festival (where it shared the Grand Prix prize), EO has finally resurfaced on the fall festival circuit, dazzling new audiences with screenings at the major film festivals in Toronto, New York, and London. Sideshow and Janus Films will distribute EO in the United States beginning November 18.

'Saint Omer'

French filmmaker Alice Diop has been a big sensation this fall with her immaculately insightful narrative film debut, Saint Omer. Premiering at Venice Film Festival, Saint Omer won several notable awards, including the Grand Jury Prize and the Luigi De Laurentiis Award for a Debut Film.

Saint Omer stars Kayije Kagame as Rama, a pregnant writer who attends the trial of Laurence (Guslagie Malanda), a Senegalese immigrant and mother accused of killing her young child by leaving her to be swallowed up by the waves on a French beach. Based loosely on a real-life criminal case from 2016, Saint Omer serves as a contemporary courtroom drama that obscures the separation between wrongdoer and victim by treating Malanda's character with a unique compassion that is reflective of the complications of the real world and what women must do to endure hardships. Following its ecstatic Venice reactions, Saint Omer screened at TIFF and NYFF and will also play at several regional film festivals around the US. In addition, France has chosen Saint Omer as its entry for Best International Film at the 95th Academy Awards, and Super LTD has acquired the movie for theatrical distribution in North America.

'TÁR'

After a nearly two-decade hiatus from filmmaking, American director Todd Field has returned to the spotlight of cinema this festival season with his newest work, TÁR. Starring Cate Blanchett, who has already been awarded the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival for her portrayal of Lydia Tár, a genius music composer and conductor.

Although based on a fictional character, Blanchett's embodiment of Tár is one of the accomplished actress's most moving and profound performances. The narrative of TÁR serves as a fresh perspective on a modern woman in perfect control of her undoing, a character on the cusp of artistic highs and personal lows. Out of Venice, Telluride, and New York film festivalsTelluride, and New York, TÁR has been nearly universally hailed by critics for its contemporary portrayal of a female artist, along with Blanchett's performance that will likely earn her another Oscar nomination. Public audiences will soon be able to form their own opinions of TÁR - the film began its limited theatrical release in the US on October 7 and will soon roll out nationwide.

'The Eternal Daughter'

A champion of her own quiet, introspective filmmaking, British filmmaker Joanna Hogg is finally making her rounds on the film festival circuit this year with her latest work, The Eternal Daughter. A profoundly personal movie that once again finds Hogg collaborating with lifelong friend Tilda Swinton (once again impressively performing dual roles), The Eternal Daughter is a haunting film about the limitless connection between a mother and daughter.

In The Eternal Daughter, Swinton works overtime playing a middle-aged woman and her elderly mother embarking on a remote holiday at a mysterious hotel in the Welsh countryside. The Eternal Daughter serves as Hogg's first exploration of genre filmmaking, with the movie's haunting atmosphere operating on levels of gothic horror, grounded by Hogg's narrative connections to her own life experience. The Eternal Daughter has screened at many film festivals this season, including Venice, TIFF, and New York. A24 will be theatrically releasing The Eternal Daughter in the US on December 2.

