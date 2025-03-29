The last few years have seen what is possibly a high watermark for animation that is tailored more towards adults, or possibly animation that is certainly not aimed at children. Films like the gloriously painted Loving Vincent, the stop-motion psychological dramedy Anomalisa from Charlie Kaufman, and Wes Anderson's quirky Isle of Dogs are just some of the examples from recent years. There are older films like Fantastic Planet and Yellow Submarine, which are adult animation films that are seriously trippy too.

But they, and nearly every other animated film, pale in comparison to the psychedelic weirdness of what emerged in 2021 from the mind and hands of comic-book artist and filmmaker Dash Shaw. Emerging the same year as the eponymous failed blockchain game from YouTuber Logan Paul, Cryptozoo concerns a group of cryptozoologists who try to capture a legendary dream-eating creature and ponder the consequences and ethics of their actions along the way. Featuring a very strong all-star ensemble cast, Cryptozoo is as trippy and zany as they come.

What Is 'Cryptozoo' About?