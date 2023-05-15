The 2000s were undoubtedly a significant time for cinema. Featuring tons of experimentation and development, the treasured decade improved the industry globally, especially technology-wise, with advancements in 3D and releases in both 3D and IMAX. No doubt, the revolutionary 2000s helped shape cinema history with some films that endure classics nowadays.

With so many different movies of different genres coming out during the decade, it makes us wonder which are the era's most memorable. On Reddit, users share their takes on the quintessential movies that helped build the 2000s for better or worse. So, without further delay, from Scary Movie to Mean Girls, these are the movies that scream '2000s', according to Redditors.

10 'Pearl Harbor' (2001)

This 2001 action historical drama Pearl Harbor by Michael Bay tells the classic romance tale set during a war by following two lifelong friends, Rafe (Ben Affleck) and Danny (Josh Hartnett), and a beautiful nurse named Evelyn (Kate Beckinsale), with whom the former falls. In the meantime, they are all caught up in the terrifying events of a notorious Sunday morning in 1941.

While Pearl Harbor is a flawed film and hardly a fan-favorite (at least, generally speaking), macaroni_3000 could not help mentioning the flick on the platform, as it assuredly left an imprint in the decade. They said it is "quintessentially early 2000s" highlighting that they "mean that in a bad way."

9 'Scary Movie' (2000)

Keenen Ivory Wayans' comedy remains a very talked-about feature nowadays, and that has to do with how popular it was back in the day. The 2000 movie is the first of a franchise, and it is a parody of the iconic Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer. The movie centers on a group of teenagers as they are stalked by a bumbling serial killer after disposing of the body of a man they killed by accident.

As mentioned by NIKKISAWA, "Scary Movie" is indeed one of the most famous movies of the time. Because it doesn't take itself too seriously, this slasher parody likely gets chuckles from some viewers. On the other hand, other members of the audience may agree that its excessiveness of frequent hit-and-miss jokes is what makes Scary Movie the opposite of hilarious.

8 'Blade II' (2002)

The second entry to the unforgettable sci-fi horror trilogy starring Wesley Snipes, Blade II depicts the character's forging of an alliance with the vampire council in order to combat a rare mutation of a vampire — one so consumed with an insatiable bloodlust that it will feed on his own species.

The Guillermo del Toro film takes a spot in many viewers' hearts for diverse reasons (including the action-packed storyline, of course), but what stands out the most about it is arguably the unforgettable soundtrack; at least, according to 2_Spicy_2_Impeach, who claims that the songs still "hit hard." Talkinyellow cheerfully agrees, "That soundtrack is so good!"

7 'Grind' (2003)

Directed by Casey La Scala, Grind centers on four amateur skaters (Mike Vogel, Vince Vieluf, Adam Brody, and Joey Kern) as they tag along following their hero on his summer tour to get his attention, secure sponsorships, and break into the spotlight.

Grind is surprisingly a very talked-about film on the platform when it comes to quintessential 2000s flicks. ChristBefallen admits they have "never met a single person who has seen this movie" and added that they absolutely love it. "When my dad would take me and my brother to Blockbuster to pick out movies for Friday night, I would always pick Grind," they wrote.

6 'Mission: Impossible 2' (2000)

This Tom Cruise-led franchise stands the test of time, and proof of that is that a new film is on the way. In this installment, Ethan Hunt is sent to Sydney to locate and eradicate a sickness known as "Chimera" that has been genetically altered.

"This is a great pick. Especially when you put into context with all the other movies in the series. That one just stands out as an artifact of its era so much," a now-deleted account said when Officialnoah mentioned Mission: Impossible 2 as one of the most memorable. In another reply, aom1160 wrote, "i was just about to suggest this - hilariously 2000s."

5 'Napoleon Dynamite' (2004)

Without a doubt, one of the most treasured movies to come out of the 2000s, Napoleon Dynamite follows a listless youngster who resolves to help his new acquaintance (Efren Ramirez) win the class presidency in their small, western high school. In the meantime, Napoleon (Jon Herder) is left to deal with his bizarre family life at home.

"Napoleon Dynamite," as mentioned by another user, is also a popular pick on the platform when it comes to memorable 2000 movies, and it undoubtedly helped define the early decade. While some (like user jamesjigsaw) may argue that the film's style is more '90s, darthstupidious explains that "that's just Idaho though, they haven't really moved on from 1992."

4 'EuroTrip' (2004)

After being dumped by his girlfriend (Kristin Kreuk) on graduation day, student Scott Thomas (Scott Mechlowicz) decides to embark on an overseas journey with his friends. In the meantime, Scott ends up meeting his pen pal, who he initially thought was a boy but turned out to be a gorgeous girl.

To HollywoodNutz, all of the "mindless comedies" were peak 2000s content, including, of course, Jeff Schaffer, Alec Berg, and David Mandel's fun EuropTrip. Many users seem to agree with their statement, and JackJohnsonIsName is one of them: "Euro Trip is legit my favorite comedy. It’s a 10."

3 'Swordfish' (2001)

According to Reddit, this 2001 action crime flick by Dominic Sena also takes a spot on the list. It follows a clandestine counterterrorism group called Black Cell, which seeks to find money locked away to assist finance a campaign against global terrorism.

"Swordfish is the story of an elite, rogue government assassin who manipulates the world's greatest hacker into helping him steal money from the government," DrRexMorman explains the film's plot in a comment. Much like Blade II, the film also counts on an incredible soundtrack. "Don't forget the soundtrack. Gotta love that early 2000's techno music. Takes me back to my teens every time I listen to it," Tylerdurden389 said.

2 'Mean Girls' (2004)

It's impossible not to have at least heard about Mean Girls by now, and that says a lot about its cultural impact. The iconic Mark Waters film focuses on the newbie, homeschooled sixteen-year-old Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan), who unintentionally joins The Plastics led by queen bee Regina George (Rachel McAdams, who stole the show alongside Lizzy Caplan), and ultimately falls for her ex-boyfriend.

On Reddit, Britneyfan123 quotes some of the film's most memorable lines when a user mentioned "Mean Girls" as one of the 2000s most quintessential. No doubt, the 2004 feature remains quite beloved nowadays, inspiring tons of Internet memes and serving as a source of nostalgia relief for several fans.

1 'The Fast and the Furious' (2001)

While The Fast and Furious franchise has taken a questionable route (making it an unrecognizable saga), many agree that the first installment was epic. Introducing worldwide audiences to the world of underground street racing, the first entry centers on Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto, who falls under the suspicion of the LAPD as a wave of high-speed electronics truck robberies shakes the neighborhood.

Plenty of users seem to agree that The Fast and the Furious is the film that stands out the most when the subject is peak 2000s content. "The fast and the furious 100%," ThePopeofHell wrote. According to the user, "that movie probably had more influence over my high school years than any other one."

