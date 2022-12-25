Movies can be powerful because of how they let viewers experience different points of view, providing insight into people who live different lives. It's one thing to understand a certain condition or lifestyle by simply reading or hearing about it, but the medium of film can make such a depiction more visceral and personal. As such, movies can become a powerful tool for inspiring understanding and spreading awareness.

This is certainly the case for on-screen depictions of blindness. There have been many movie characters who've been either partially or completely blind, with the following 10 being among the most notable. For viewers who aren't familiar with blindness in their personal lives, such on-screen depictions do offer a way to understand the condition, and as long as writers/actors are responsible and respectful, raising such awareness is ultimately a good thing.

Lieutenant Colonel Frank Slade from 'Scent of a Woman' (1992)

A movie that features Al Pacino's one and only Oscar-winning performance, Scent of a Woman sees him playing a blind Vietnam War veteran who strikes up an unlikely friendship with a student who's hired to look after him. It's the kind of movie that really doesn't need to be over 2.5 hours long, but it's an entertaining watch, and the acting is pretty strong.

Pacino does commit to the role with the sort of ferocity and intensity he's famous (or maybe infamous) for. Perhaps less so now, but there has been a history of actors winning Oscars for playing characters who are dealing with difficult medical conditions. Whether Pacino earned his Oscar because of that, or because the Oscars felt a win for Pacino was overdue, we may never know for sure.

Eli from 'The Book of Eli' (2010)

Set in a bleak post-apocalyptic world, The Book of Eli centers on a lone wanderer named Eli, played by Denzel Washington. He has, in his possession, a book that he thinks holds a secret to saving the planet, and he makes it his mission to deliver it to somewhere that's safe.

Eli is a brutally efficient survivalist, so it comes as something of a plot twist when it's revealed he's actually blind. It adds to the character's mystique and prowess, given how he's been able to endure in a harsh world, even with his condition, and Washington is more than capable of playing the role convincingly.

The Blind Man from 'Don't Breathe' (2016)

The central antagonist in Don't Breathe is unnamed, and credited simply as "The Blind Man." His actions towards the film's end get very dark, but before then, some viewers may find themselves supporting him over the young people we're told are the protagonists.

This is because they break into the blind man's house, thinking it will be easy to steal from him, given he (obviously) can't see. It turns out he's actually ruthless and highly trained, fighting back against the would-be burglars, and turning the hunters into the hunted remarkably fast. For much of the movie, it seems fair enough that he should defend his property, to some extent... though of course the second half of the movie does alter things considerably.

Chirrut Îmwe from 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' (2016)

Rogue One has one of the most diverse and interesting casts in any Star Wars movie, which makes it a shame that they're all essentially doomed from the get-go, seeing as this is a prequel. Fans going in knew this was to be a movie about the dangerous mission to steal the Death Star plans, leading to its eventual destruction in the original film.

No matter how cool the characters were, there was no getting out alive. That goes for Chirrut Îmwe, too, a blind warrior-monk played by the great Donnie Yen. He's perhaps best known for playing the main character in the Ip Man series, and in Rogue One, he brings the same cool-headed collectiveness to his character, ending up being one of the best parts of the movie.

Nick Parker from 'Blind Fury' (1989)

While Blind Fury isn't a particularly famous action movie, it is something of a cult film. It's a remarkably simple story, centering on a Vietnam War veteran who also happens to be a master swordsman, and his quest to help a fellow soldier rescue his son from the film's obligatory villains.

Rutger Hauer stars as the unlikely warrior at the film's center, Nick Parker. An iconic actor who often stole the show in supporting roles (Blade Runner perhaps being the best example), any starring role of his is worth celebrating. It may borrow a great deal from the long-running Zatoichi series, and not execute the premise of having a blind swordsman protagonist as effectively, but Blind Fury is still a fun enough action movie.

The Blind Swordsman from 'Ashes of Time' (1994)

Wong Kar-Wei has created quite an eclectic filmography during his career as a filmmaker. He specializes in stylistic, character-focused dramas, but will often couple this kind of story with other diverse genres, in the process directing comedies, romances, sci-fi movies, crime films, and, with Ashes of Time, a sprawling, action movie with a historical setting.

It's something of an episodic movie, with five separate stories all featuring the same main character, the warrior Ouyang Feng. He encounters numerous individuals throughout his travels, including Tony Leung Chiu-wai's character, an unnamed blind swordsman who works with Feng to defend a village from bandits.

Selma Ježková from 'Dancer in the Dark' (2000)

Dancer in the Dark has built up a reputation as one of the most emotionally taxing movies of all time, and it's earned it. It's a very downbeat musical/crime/drama about a woman who's gradually going blind, and will stop at nothing to earn enough money for her only son to get an operation that will prevent him from going blind.

Unfortunately, the world of Dancer in the Dark is a cruel and harsh one, and it has other plans for Selma, played expertly by Björk. She finds solace by retreating into music, with the movie's musical numbers being shot in a completely different fashion to the harshly realistic non-fantasy scenes. The central song, "I've Seen At All," addresses Selma coming to terms with her blindness, and assuring herself that she has seen all there is. It's a sequence that's beautiful and heartbreaking in equal measure, and allows the viewer a true understanding of how she feels about what's happening to her.

Zatoichi from 'The Tale of Zatoichi' (1962)

The Zatoichi series is one that's aged fantastically, with these action-packed movies focusing on a blind masseur who also loves gambling and is a skilled swordsman. The films deliver consistently great fight scenes with a fantastic title character at their center.

Zatoichi goes through a lot, with this 26-film series having plenty of humor, action, and tragedy, all balanced surprisingly well. The Tale of Zatoichi is the first movie in the series, and one of the best, serving as a great introduction to Zatoichi, who is probably one of the most iconic and well-developed blind characters in film history.

Neo from 'The Matrix Revolutions' (2003)

For most of the original Matrix trilogy, the protagonist, Neo, isn't blind. It's only towards the end of the third movie, The Matrix Revolutions, that Neo is blinded during a fight, and spends a large portion of the trilogy's final film without eyesight.

Given his unique relationship with the Matrix itself and everything surrounding it, he can still make his way around the world, but being blind does put him at a disadvantage at a pivotal moment. When he was brought back to life in 2021's The Matrix Resurrections, though, he thankfully regained his sight, too.

Matt Murdock/Daredevil from 'Daredevil' (2003)

While the more recent take on Daredevil - played by Charlie Cox - has proven more popular than the Ben Affleck take on the character, the less-than-stellar 2003 film is still worth mentioning. For better or worse, it was a way that the character could be introduced to many people who don't generally read comic books.

And as far as comic book characters go, Daredevil would have to be the most famous who's also blind. Not only can he fight with ruthless efficiency, but he's also a solid lawyer in his day job, practicing under his real name, Matt Murdock. Partly thanks to Cox's portrayal, he's become one of the most popular on-screen heroes in recent years, and will hopefully continue to shine in his upcoming Disney-Plus series.

