When it comes to cartoons on television, one animation team stands out above all others. Founded by animators William Hanna and Joseph Barbera, the studio created hundreds of characters that embedded themselves in audiences of all ages. While the settings differed, their style is recognizable to everyone - vaudevillian-style humor, characters modeled after celebrities of yesteryear, cheap animation, and an inexplicable laugh track.

Some may argue they are outdated in animation style and humor, but their shows undoubtedly left an impact. After all, they are continually brought into every passing modern age, whether through live-action films, darker-themed comic books, or crossover series that bring these characters together.

10/10 ‘The Jetsons’ (1962-63) – 7/10

The Jetsons are the family of the future, living in an above-ground town called Orbit City. The family is led by clueless husband George (George O’Hanlon) and his homemaker wife Jane (Penny Singleton). They work while raising their teenage daughter Judy (Janet Waldo) and young son Elroy (Daws Butler).

Along with their dog Astro (Don Messick) and robot assistant Rosie (Jean Vander Pyl), they similarly navigate life to The Flintstones, albeit with technology in the future, as opposed to prehistoric animals. The designs of the city have an old-school idea of futuristic design, which helps keep the environment engaging.

9/10 ‘Top Cat’ (1961-62) – 7.1/10

This underrated series revolved around a small group of alley cats living on the streets of Manhattan. Led by the titular Top Cat (Arnold Stang), they go through life just attempting to survive and live without Officer Charlie Dibble (Allen Jenkins) on their tails. They usually try to escape their hum-drum existence through many get-rich-quick schemes, most of which don’t go according to plan.

While still somewhat well-remembered in the USA, the series has a surprisingly large cult following in the United Kingdom and Latin America to the point where Mexico released two animated films released to theaters.

8/10 ‘Super Friends’ (1973-85) – 7.2/10

While animated shows based on DC Comics characters had existed for over a decade by 1973, perhaps none are remembered more infamously than the Super Friends saga. The first incarnation of this team was led by Superman (Danny Dark), Batman (Olan Soule), Robin (Casey Kasem), Wonder Woman (Shannon Farnon), and a much-mocked Aquaman (Norman Alden).

These legends were joined by new heroes Wendy Harris (Sherri Alberoni), Marvin White (Frank Welker), and Wonder Dog (Frank Welker), who didn’t have any actual superpowers but were still helpful when the right kind of danger was called.

7/10 ‘The Smurfs’ (1981-89) – 7.2/10

While they began in Belgian comic books created by Peyo, this was the series that catapulted these little blue guys to stardom in the English-speaking world. In a hidden village in the woods, a race of blue, elf-like creatures called Smurfs live in peace and happiness.

Led by the wise Papa Smurf (Don Messick), every Smurf has a name that corresponds with their personality and job. Every episode involved the Smurfs going on adventures, learning lessons, and avoiding the wrath of evil beings like the wizard Gargamel (Paul Winchell) and his grouchy cat Azrael.

6/10 ‘Space Ghost’ (1966-68) – 7.3/10

Hanna-Barbera created several superheroes throughout their tenure, from Dynomutt and the Blue Falcon to new members of the Super Friends. But none of them could quite hold a candle to Space Ghost (Gary Owens). This intergalactic specter traveled around the cosmos, protecting people from dangerous villains while saving his sidekicks Jan (Ginny Tyler) and Jace (Tim Matheson).

Space Ghost himself has become a ubiquitous character beyond his own show, teaming up with the caped crusader on an episode of Batman: The Brave and the Bold, having a comic crossover with Green Lantern, and of course, his famous talk show on Adult Swim.

5/10 ‘The Banana Splits Adventure Hour’ (1968-70) – 7.3/10

It may have been predominantly live-action, but this banana crew was cartoons in every other way. The Banana Splits was a bubble-gum rock band consisting of a Beagle named Fleegle (Paul Winchell), a skinny lion named Drooper (Allan Melvin), a sunglasses-wearing orange gorilla named Bingo (Daws Butler), and an elephant named Snorky who could only speak through honks.

The program itself was a variety show, and the titular characters only appeared in wrap-around sketches before and after segments such as Arabian Knights and Danger Island, among others. It was a collaboration between Hanna-Barbera and Sid & Marty Croft, albeit a far less infamously psychedelic creation than the latter’s future works would become known for.

4/10 ‘Wacky Races’ (1968-70) – 7.5/10

Inspired by the 1965 comedy The Great Race, many cartoon drivers came together to race cars across the country to win the ultimate prize – dubbed the wackiest racer in the world. While most of the racers had creative designs, there were two that stood out as the breakout stars – the beautiful and skilled Penelope Pitstop (Janet Waldo) and the evil Dick Dastardly (Paul Winchell).

Along with his wheezing dog Muttley (Don Messick), the latter plots to sabotage every race and win. But whether through direct intervention or their own incompetence, their plans usually blow up in their faces.

3/10 ‘The Flintstones’ (1960-66) – 7.5/10

They’re the modern stone-age family living in the prehistoric town of Bedrock, populated by cavemen, dinosaurs, wooly mammoths, and saber-toothed tigers. As it began, it was explicitly set around two couples – Fred (Alan Reed) & Wilma (Jean Vander Pyl) Flintstone, with their pet dinosaur Dino (Mel Blanc), and Barney (Mel Blanc) & Betty (Bea Benaderet) Rubble.

As the series took another page right out of history, they were joined by new children Pebbles (Jean Vander Pyl) and Bamm-Bamm (Don Messick). Initially marketed more for adults, it was still a perfect show for families to have a yabba-dabba-doo time.

2/10 ‘Jonny Quest’ (1964-65) – 7.8/10

Jonny Quest stood out among his Hanna-Barbera contemporaries, as his show featured rather distinct character designs, a less comedic tone, and a spy/adventure plotline. It followed Jonny (Tim Matheson), along with his father Benton (Don Messick), bodyguard Race Bannon (Mike Road), and adopted brother Hadji (Danny Bravo) as they traveled the world.

Inspired by radio dramas and spy movies, together they went on adventures, solving crimes and dealing with dastardly villains. With a more realistic art style and action-oriented storytelling, its influence on future action cartoons such as G.I. Joe is apparent.

1/10 ‘Scooby-Doo, Where are You!’ (1969-70) – 7.9/10

When it comes to Hanna-Barbera characters, none are more prevalent than Scooby-Doo. Four amateur detectives –Fred Jones (Frank Welker), Daphne Blake (Heather North), Velma Dinkley (Nicole Jaffe), and Shaggy Rogers (Casey Kasem) – along with their dog Scooby-Doo (Don Messick) travel across the country solving mysteries of supposedly supernatural origins.

But over the course of each episode, they discover the monster/ghost has far more feet in reality than initially suspected. With creative monsters, funny gags, and an atmospheric tone, it had everything a cartoon mystery could ask for.

