Disney has been providing generations with classic animated stories, many being based on folk tales and fairytales from around the world. With every film including new characters and voice actors, the number of Disney voice actors in their repertoire has increased exponentially. Disney’s classic, more 2D-style animation brought about some of the most iconic voice performances of the century, and many voice actors were hailed for their artistry and raw talent.

RELATED: 10 Best Disney Characters With The Perfect Voice Actors

The 3D style is still fairly new, but the voice acting is still up to par with Disney’s Golden Age. The best of the best in terms of iconic Disney voice actors, however, was discussed by the studio's Reddit community.

Robin Williams as the Genie

One of the most acclaimed actors of all time is Robin Williams. He has been seen in films such as Dead Poets Society, Mrs. Doubtfire, and Jumanji. Williams was known for his keen improvisational skills, comedic timing, and ability as an actor to play. In terms of voice acting, one of his most notable roles was the Genie in Disney’s Aladdin film, a retelling of the Arabic folktale “One Thousand and One Nights.”

RELATED: Through His Trademark Humor and Heart, Robin Williams Made 'Aladdin's Genie Human

His performance as the Genie was spectacular, and it was evident that he definitely had fun as this character. Williams was able to use all of his improv skills, stand-up bits, comedic energy, and genuinely smart acting abilities for the role of the Genie, and it paid off well.

Idina Menzel as Elsa

Image via Disney+

Idina Menzel is one of the most important actors of the past 25 years, specifically in the Broadway community. Her claim to fame is starring as Elphaba in the original Broadway production of Wicked, in addition to playing Maureen in the original Broadway production of RENT. She has also been seen in Enchanted, the film version of RENT, and, most recently, Disenchanted.

She also voices Elsa, the main character of Disney’s acclaimed and widely popular Frozen franchise. Menzel was also able to use her many skills as an actor and provide the singing voice for an iconic character with some amazing performances in songs like “Let It Go” and “Into the Unknown.”

Jim Cummings as Winnie the Pooh and More

Jim Cummings is a voice actor highly regarded among many in the voice acting community as a legend. He is a frequent collaborator with the Walt Disney Company and is most known for his role as the official voice of Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, and Pete since 1988. Cummings’ voice is as smooth as honey (or, rather, hunny), and he has such a wide range.

RELATED: 10 Actors Who Voiced Multiple Animated Disney Characters

This wonderful voice actor also stepped into the singing voice of Scar in The Lion King when the original voice actor had to step out after blowing his voice out. Talk about versatility!

Jeremy Irons as Scar

Jeremy Irons is a famous English actor who was the voice of Scar in the classic Disney film The Lion King. Besides appearing in numerous West End plays, Shakespeare productions, and countless film and television productions, he has done quite a bit of voice work.

Irons also provides some voiceovers for Disney World attractions! He has a distinctive voice and even provided his voice in many segments of Scar’s big plotting song “Be Prepared” for The Lion King. Even at the age of 74, Irons is not stopping for the foreseeable future. This legend of the performing arts will stop at nothing.

James Woods as Hades

Image Via Universal Pictures

James Woods is an actor known for his performance in The Onion Field and has been nominated for two Academy Awards. However, one of his most notable performances was being the voice of Hades in Disney’s Hercules. Woods brought so much personality to such a dark and specific character that many would have glanced over.

RELATED: Guy Ritchie Says Live Action ‘Hercules’ Could be Done "Within the Next Year"

While other voice actors auditioning probably would have given the God of the Underworld a growling, tyrannical, booming voice, Woods walked in and made the God of the Underworld into a smooth-talking, schmoozy used-car salesman. Talk about acting choices that paid off!

Gilbert Gottfried as Iago

Image via Prime Video

Perhaps one of the most recognizable voices in the history of voice actors is that of Gilbert Gottfried. In addition to being a voice actor, Gottfried was a comedian and actor. His voice was used in Cyberchase and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and he was also the voice of the Aflac Duck!

His most iconic voice work was playing Iago, the talking parrot and sidekick to the villainous Jafar in Aladdin. Gottfried was absolutely hilarious, and his shrill voice was the perfect comedic contrast for such a scheming and unsettling main antagonist.

John Oliver as Zazu

John Oliver is a British comedian and talk show host who came to gain a widener audience after being the British correspondent for The Daily Show. He now has his talk show where he recaps news stories called Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

He’s been seen in a variety of film and television productions like Community but was also a part of the 2019 remake of The Lion King as the voice of Zazu. While he is not the original voice, his work in the film was hilarious and worked so well.

Eddie Murphy as Mushu

Eddie Murphy is one of the most famous comedians and actors of all time, rising to fame from his stint as a regular cast member on Saturday Night Live. While also working as a stand-up comedian, he has been seen in numerous film and television productions like Dr. Dolittle, Dreamgirls, and the voice of Donkey in Dreamworks Animations’ Shrek series.

Besides those roles, he played Mushu in Disney’s Mulan, a Chinese dragon and Mulan’s closest companion. Murphy was a great cast addition to the movie and brought much of his trademark energy and charm to the role.

Kristen Bell as Anna

Kristen Bell is an actress known for her roles in House of Lies, The Good Place, and The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. She also was the narrator's voice in the hit series Gossip Girl. In terms of other voice work, she voiced Anna in the Frozen franchise, which became a worldwide phenomenon.

Bell turned out to be a perfect choice for the adventurous, cooped-up princess who searches for her runaway sister. Bell’s voice has a very vulnerable, sensitive quality to it, and she has such talent for sparking emotion in just a few words.

Lea Salonga as Jasmine and Mulan (Singing Voice)

Lea Salonga is the secret recipe for Disney’s most memorable music. While she is best known for her leading roles in professional musical theatre productions like Miss Saigon and Les Miserables, she also provided the singing voices of both Mulan and Jasmine in Mulan and Aladdin (respectively).

Salonga is the unsung-but-sung hero, and her voice is absolutely gorgeous. She can bring such depth to these two women, and she is known as the “Pride of the Philippines” for a reason!

NEXT: 10 Voice Actors With Some Very Surprising Roles