William Denby Hanna and Joseph Roland Barbera first teamed up at MGM to produce Tom and Jerry. In 1957, they founded their own company, Hanna Barbera, and their innovation in limited animation allowed them to dominate cartoons on television. Though the studio was merged into Warner Bros. in 2001, many of its younger animators and writers went on to produce the original lineup for Cartoon Network.

Since Hanna Barbera's animation was meant to save costs, a lot of emphasis was put on voice acting and writing for their characters. As a result, many of their characters are among the most recognizable and quoted in animation, especially if they appear as part of a duo.

10 Ruff and Reddy

The first cartoon produced by Hannah Barbera saw them create a cat and dog duo named Ruff (Don Messick) and Reddy (Daws Butler). Unlike Tom and Jerry, they decided to make these two friends and have the comedy come more from their wordplay than physical violence. This helped to save on the animation budget.

Compared to later Hanna Barbera duos, Ruff and Reddy are a little stale, but there's still much to love. Ruff tackles everything with a level head despite his small size, which he uses to help the big but simple Reddy navigate whatever problem they find themselves in. This gives their relationship a mixture of best friends and sibling dynamics.

9 Top Cat and Benny the Ball

Many alley cats can be found living on the streets of Manhattan. One group is led by Top Cat (Arnold Stang), a wise-cracking and fast-talking conman. Every episode sees him leading his gang on a new get-rich-quick scheme and avoiding police officer Dibble (Allen Jenkins), who wants to arrest them.

Always by T.Cs side is his number two, Benny the Ball (Maurice Gosfield). Benny is the gang's youngest member and looks up to Top Cat like a big brother. His naive and slightly gullible personality means he happily goes along with T.Cs schemes, no matter how crazy they are.

8 Blue Falcon and Dynomutt

Normally when superheroes are present, citizens can sleep well at night knowing they are safe. This is a bit difficult for Big City, which is protected by the stoic gadgeteer Blue Falcon (Gary Owens) and his robotic sidekick, Dynomutt (Frank Welker). Though they always catch the criminal in the end, Dynomutt has a habit of making things take longer than they should with his ineptitude.

This dynamic is a hilarious satire on superheroes like Batman. Dynomutt's bumbling antics and limitless gadgets play well on the serious Blue Falcon, who frequently alternates between congratulating or scolding Dynomutt. The duo would appear several times over the decades, such as in the 2020 movie Scoob! where their dynamic was flipped to have Dynomutt be the competent one.

7 Cow and Chicken

The last show to be produced entirely by Hanna Barbera, Cow and Chicken is a spiritual successor to The Ren & Stimpy Show. It follows the adventure of the titular unlikely sibling duo (both voiced by Charlie Adler) as they get up to wacky hijinks. A mysterious red guy (Charlie Adler) often shows up to mess with them.

Cow and Chicken are a fun swan song duo for Hanna Barbera. The older Chicken is grouchy and cynical, while his younger sister is enthusiastic, sweet, and not too bright. Though they bicker and squabble as siblings do, they'll always stand up for the other in need.

6 Quick Draw McGraw and Baba Looey

In the wild west, Sheriff Quick Draw McGraw (Daws Butler) makes it his mission to bring villains to justice and maintain order. Though he may be the fastest gun in the west, McGraw is not the sharpest and often gets in situations he's not cut out for. Fortunately, his faithful deputy and best friend, Baba Looey (Daws Butler), is always there to bail him out.

No matter how many times Baba Looey tries to warn McGraw, his response is, "I'll do the 'thin'in' around here." Though his pride is often his downfall, it comes from McGraw's determination to see justice fulfilled and criminals defeated. So it's no wonder Baba Looey sticks with him, even when it's detrimental.

5 Yogi and Boo Boo

Visitors to Jellystone National Park might be shocked to find that their pick-a-nic baskets have mysteriously vanished. The culprit is Yogi Bear (Daws Butler), a wise-cracking glutton who is smarter than the average bear. With the help of his friend, Boo Boo (Don Messick), he comes up with plans to swipe more baskets and avoid Ranger Smith (Don Messick), who is always trying to stop them.

Originally extras on the Huckleberry Hound Show, Yogi and Boo Boo would prove to be so popular that they got their own series. A big part of this success is the way they complement one another, with the gluttonous Yogi always thinking about his next meal while the more cautious Boo Boo worries about the consequences. No matter how many baskets they steal, you can't help but want to see them get away.

4 Dick Dastardly and Muttley

Wacky Races was a short-lived series where eleven racers used gimmicks to travel across the country. The most memorable of the lot was Dick Dastardly (Paul Winchell) and his sidekick, Muttley (Don Messick). They always try to cheat their way to victory but always come up short.

Dastardly and Muttley have a very fun evil duo dynamic, which has seen them appear as recurring villains in many Hanna Barbera properties. Dastardly is always comically over the top, especially when his plans backfire in his face. Meanwhile, Muttley is always there to give a wheezing chuckle at his misery or grumble under his breath when Dastardly expects him to solve a problem.

3 Fred and Barney

Within the town of Bedrock, there is no friendship as complex as Fred Flinstone (Alan Reed) and Barney Rubble (Mel Blanc). These next-door neighbors work at Slate Rock and Gravel Company as bronto-crane operators. When they're not working, they tend to get up to various shenanigans, usually because of Fred's greed.

Opposites attract yet again with Fred and Barney, often coming to blows. Though Barney is normally soft-spoken and friendly, even he can get sick of Fred's gluttony and short temper over trivial issues. Yet no matter how many times they fight, they always make up by the end.

2 Shaggy and Scooby

Of all the members of Mystery Incorporate, none are as beloved as Norvil "Shaggy" Rogers (Casey Kasem) and Scoobert "Scooby" Doo (Don Messick). These cowardly best friends would rather enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet than hunt for ghosts. Yet no matter how scary things get, they'll never leave their team to face danger alone and often accidentally uncover critical clues to solve the mystery.

The popularity of Shaggy and Scooby led to Hanah Barbera creating several spin-off movies and shows that separated them from the rest of the gang, which continues in modern releases. Along with the expected levels of comedy, there's often a lot of drama as well. The live-action Scooby Doo! films, and Scoob! both delve into how important Shaggy and Scooby's friendship is to the other and their significance to Mystery Inc. as a whole.

1 Tom and Jerry

In their original run under MGM, Tom and Jerry released over one hundred theatrical shorts and tied with Disney's Silly Symphonies for most Academy Awards for Best Animated Short Film. It's easy to see why: the slapstick antics of this iconic cat-and-mouse duo rival even the Looney Tunes when it comes to laughs. This has allowed them to survive into the modern day through numerous television shows and theatrical films.

The duo's contrasting personalities are the source of their success. Tom is generally arrogant, while Jerry is meant to be more playful and innocent, but he's just as capable of starting a confrontation as Tom. Rarely can the two work together to defeat an aggressive third party: after all, the only ones who get to maim, crush, and dismember Tom and Jerry are each other.

