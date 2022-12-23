While some holiday hits like Home Alone and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation don't need a jolly, old Saint Nick to make them a classic, some Christmas movies just wouldn't feel right without hearing that notable, "Ho ho ho!" (or in some cases a, "I'm the king of jing-a-ling!" or a, "You'll shoot your eye out!").

From Tim Allen's memorable portrayal to some Santas who were more naughty than nice to the iconic voice of Mickey Rooney, some Santa Claus characters in Christmas films will never be forgotten for their holly jolly journeys, and sometimes their less-than-merry interactions.

10/10 Mall Santa – 'A Christmas Story' (1983)

Most characters in A Christmas Story are memorable either for their iconic quotes about Christmas or nostalgic stories, and that mall Santa inside Higbee's is hard to forget both for Ralphie and the viewers. It's Christmas Eve when Ralphie and Randy finally get to see Santa, and Ralphie's experience isn't quite what he hoped for.

After failed attempts with his mother and teacher, convinced Santa Claus will grant him his Christmas wish of getting a Red Ryder BB gun, Ralphie's jaw hits the floor when Santa tells him he'll shoot his eye out before rudely nudging him down the big, red slide with his boot, making this Santa one of the naughtier ones despite being so memorable.

9/10 Floyd – 'I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus' (2001)

I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus is a lesser-known holiday movie with a hilarious take on the Jimmy Boyd song and follows a kid named Justin on a journey to trying to make the naughty list when he catches his mom kissing Santa Claus, not knowing the Santa he spotted was actually his father in disguise.

While Corbin Bernsen in a Santa suit and the real Santa Claus both make appearances in the film, it's a Santa performer named Floyd who stars as the movie's signature Santa. Floyd spends most of the film getting hired and fired from Santa jobs thanks to Justin's antics, and goes as far as to chase Justin around a mall when the boy throws a pie at him.

8/10 Santa Claus – 'Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer' (1964)

While Rudolph may be the star of the 1964 stop-motion Christmas film Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer, he and the other reindeer have plenty of interactions with the head honcho, Santa Claus. And unlike the other classics that came after it, this movie's Santa is a little wacky.

He might not seem all that bad when he's singing to a baby Rudolph about his jingling bells, but when it comes time for his elves to perform a song for him, he's less than enthused about the gesture, and is outright rude throughout the film to both the elves and Rudolph.

7/10 Fred Claus – 'Fred Claus' (2007)

Fred may be the brother of Santa in Fred Claus, but when it comes time for him to take the reigns, he learns how to live up to his brother's legacy. Fred is first seen as a troublemaker, getting bailed out by his brother and forced to perform elf duties, where he learns the true meaning of the naughty and nice lists.

It's not until his brother suffers an injury that Fred decides to take over for him as Santa and deliver the presents, insisting that every child deserves to be on the nice list. While he learns the error of his ways throughout the film, this character is much better known for his time as Fred than as Santa Claus.

6/10 Santa Claus – 'Elf' (2003)

Elf is all about a lovable human man raised as a North Pole elf who goes on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, leaving little time for Santa Claus to have much of a storyline in the film. But for the moments he does appear, he proves to be one of the good ones.

Acting as another father figure to Buddy, Santa not only allows an elf to take a baby Buddy in as his own, but gives him a slew of important advice about traveling through New York before he goes off on his adventure, and later assures Buddy that he's more of an elf than anyone he's ever met.

5/10 Santa Claus – 'The Polar Express' (2004)

For a character who isn't seen much throughout most of the film, Santa Claus plays a major role in The Polar Express. Following a young boy who questions his belief in the big guy, he's whisked away on a magical train ride to the North Pole where he's proven otherwise.

It's over an hour into the film when Santa finally appears to Chris, a magical glow and an echo in his voice as he erased any doubt Chris ever had for him. Santa then gives Chris a bell that he forever hears ring, helping him keep his belief in Santa as he grows older.

4/10 Scott Calvin – 'The Santa Clause' (1994)

In The Santa Clause, Tim Allen's Scott Calvin starts out as any ordinary guy until he accidentally kills Santa and must take over his duties by next Christmas. It's an unexpected inconvenience in Scott's life, already struggling with divorce and custody of his son, but he eventually learns the importance of his newfound role.

When a year goes by, Scott transforms into Santa Claus physically while taking on a much more magical demeanor when he must convince his ex and her new husband that he is the real Santa before they deny him visitation with his son, and even gives the two adults the gifts they never got to receive as children.

3/10 Santa Claus – 'Miracle On 34th Street' (1947)

Miracle on 34th Street is the memorable 1947 black-and-white Christmas classic about a man who fills in for Santa Claus at the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. He becomes so popular at Macy's he finally decides to reveal to everyone who he truly is.

Doubting he's the real Santa Claus like he claims, the film takes a turn when the man calling him Kris Kringle is brought to court over his mental health, but proves in the end that he's filled with the magic only Santa Claus can possess when he grants the wish of a young woman.

2/10 Santa Claus – 'The Christmas Chronicles' (2018)

Kurt Russell became one of the most beloved Santas in 2018's The Christmas Chronicles for his portrayal of the Christmas icon. Starring opposite his real-life love Goldie Hawn as Mrs. Claus, Russell takes on the role of a memorable Santa Claus who goes on an unexpected journey.

Despite a naughty trick to catch Santa on camera that lands them riding in his sleigh, Santa enlists the help of two kids to get Christmas back on track when they crash land in Chicago and lose all of the presents, proving his existence to them in the process.

1/10 Kris Kringle – 'Santa Claus Is Coming To Town' (1970)

Since the stop-motion film in 1970, Mickey Rooney has been the best Santa Claus to appear in a Christmas movie for his jolly demeanor and memorable songs in the unforgettable Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.

Telling the story of how a young man named Kris Kringle became the Christmas legend, viewers see Kris start out as an orphaned child who grows up to go on a journey of self-discovery and life-changing moments as he battles obstacles that stand in his way, but later influence his future as Santa Claus.

