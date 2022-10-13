Each of these movies have defined horror—and have the critics to back that claim up.

Horror fans can agree on one thing; there are too many amazing scary movies to count, but which ones are the most iconic? Which horror films are rewatched over and over but only become better with time?

The Halloween season is underway, so it's time to watch as many horror movies as possible in one month. Narrow down which scary films to watch by finding out the highest-rated horror films that have earned their icon status throughout the years, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

'A Nightmare on Elm Street' (1984) — 95%

In the classic Wes Craven slasher film, a group of Midwestern teens falls victim to a disfigured murderer who haunts them in their dreams and tortures them in reality. The teenagers begin to piece together a dark secret that may be the key to solving the mystery.

A Nightmare on Elm Street is a favorite of many horror movie lovers. It’s one of the most memorable '80s horror films and spawned quite the legacy. Not only was it the film debut of Johnny Depp, but it also introduced Nancy (Heather Langenkamp), one of the best final girls, as well as Freddy Krueger himself, played by Robert Englund. His makeshift claw, burned skin, and striped sweater is immediately recognizable and still strike fear in many.

'The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari' (1920) — 96%

Francis (Friedrich Feher) and his friend Alan (Rudolf Lettinger) attend a carnival in Germany, where they encounter the crazed Dr. Caligari (Werner Krauss). The doctor is showing off a hypnotized man named Cesare (Conrad Veidt), who he claims can see into the future and predicts Alan’s death. The question everyone has is whether Cesare is guilty or if the doctor is controlling him.

The Cabinet of Dr. Caligarifeatures a very dark and cryptic visual style, along with structures and landscapes that twist and lean unusually, as well as shadows and light painted onto the sets. The movie is one that people love to seek symbolism in. The film's themes include the contrast between sanity and insanity, the various perceptions of reality, and the duality of humans. Many film buffs have theories and interpretations of the film, making it iconic in its own right.

'Halloween' (1978) — 96%

Micheal Myers had been in jail for 15 years after murdering his 17-year-old sister when he was only six years old. On October 30, 1978, a 21-year-old Myers escaped and heads back to his quiet hometown to look for his next victims.

Halloween was directed and scored by John Carpenter. The film grossed $70 million, becoming one of the most profitable independent films of all time. Many consider Halloween to be one of the greatest and most influential horror films ever, and it also started the career of Jamie Lee Curtis. In 2006, the Library of Congress selected the film for preservation in the National Film Registry for its cultural, historical, and aesthetic significance.

'Psycho' (1960) — 96%

Marion Crane (Janet Leigh) is on the lam after stealing $40,000 from her employer. During a heavy rainstorm one night, she decides to stop at the run-down Bates Motel to get some rest. She encounters the kind yet highly-strung Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins), a man with a difficult relationship with his mother and some strange interests.

Psycho was initially deemed controversial and was met with mixed reviews. The audience, however, loved the film and its outstanding box office numbers prompted a re-evaluation from critics. The film was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Director for Alfred Hitchcock.

'Get Out' (2017) — 98%

Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) and his girlfriend Rose (Allison Williams) travel upstate for a weekend getaway with Rose’s parents. At first, Chris believes the family’s overly accommodating behavior is a nervous attempt at dealing with their daughter’s interracial relationship, but a series of disturbing discoveries lead him to a shocking and horrific truth.

Get Out is a psychological horror film written and directed by Jordan Peele in his directorial debut. The film received critical acclaim for its screenplay, acting, and social commentary. It was a major success, grossing $255 million worldwide on a $4.5 million budget. Critics commonly regard it as one of the best films in recent history: in 2021, the Writer's Guild of America ranked the screenplay the greatest of the 21st century.

'Nosferatu' (1922) — 97%

Thomas Hutter (Gustav von Wangenheim) is summoned by the mysterious Count Orlok (Max Schreck), who plans to buy a house across from Hutter's home. Hutter arrives at the remote Transylvanian castle in the mountains and soon finds out that Orlock is a vampire. Hutter attempts an escape so he can save himself and his wife.

Nosferatu was an unofficial adaptation of the novel DraculabyBram Stoker. Even though several details were altered, Stoker’s heirs sued over the adaptation, and the court ruled all copies of the film must be destroyed. However, several copies survived, and the film went on to be regarded as an influential masterpiece. It was also the first film to show a vampire dying from exposure to sunlight. It was ranked twenty-first in Empire magazine's "The 100 Best Films of World Cinema" in 2010.

'Ring' (1998) — 98%

Four girls are found dead after viewing a supposedly cursed videotape. A reporter named Reiko Asakawa (Nanako Matsushima) sets out to investigate the mystery that took her niece’s life. Reiko finds the tape, watches it—and immediately receives a phone call saying she'll die in a week. Determined to get to the bottom of the mystery, Reiko and her husband Ryuji (Hiroyuki Sanada) discover the video's origin and attempt to solve an old murder case that could break the curse.

Ring was a massive box office success in Japan, loved by both audiences and critics. It helped to revitalize horror movies by taking a more restrained approach to the genre, where much of the terror is left to the audience's imagination. The film popularized Japanese Horror (J-Horror) internationally and inspired several follow-ups, including the 2002 American Remake of the film called The Ring.

'Alien' (1979) — 98%

While in deep space, the crew aboard the commercial starship Nostromo are awakened from their cryo-sleep by a distress call from an alien vessel. When they investigate, they discover a nest of eggs where a creature leaps out and attacks a crew member. The remaining crew now have to fight for survival against a murderous alien.

Alienis a science fiction horror film directed by Ridley Scott. By October 1979, the film had grossed $27 million internationally and won the 1980 Academy Award for Best Visual Effects. The film stars Sigourney Weaver as Ripley. Weaver's performance is highly praised, and she won her first Academy Award after the release of the sequel, Aliens, in 1986.

'The Babadook' (2014) — 98%

A recently widowed Mother named Amelia (Essie Davis) tries to cope with the violent death of her husband while battling her son's fear of monsters. They read a strange book left in their house about a monster called the Babadook that hides in the shadows of your home. Amelia begins to feel the sinister presence in their home and tries to destroy the book.

The Babadook is the directorial debut of Jennifer Kent based on her 2005 short film Monster. When it was released, the film was met with extremely positive audience reception and was the best-reviewed horror film of 2014. Critics commend its horror, creature design, and exploration of grief, winning it multiple rewards, and the Babadook lived on for years as a meme.

'Frankenstein' (1931) — 100%

Henry Frankenstein (Colin Clive) is an obsessed scientist who digs up corpses to assemble a living being from body parts. The creation, known as Frankenstein’s Monster, seems to be an innocent, childlike creature, despite its grotesque form. It escapes to the countryside and wreaks havoc as Frankenstein searches for the being and must confront his tormented creation.

Frankensteinwas and still is adored by critics and audiences. It has inspired several sequels and spinoffs throughout the decades. Frankenstein’s Monster has become an iconic image associated with Halloween and is one of the most beloved horror creatures to date. In 1991, the United States Library of Congress selected Frankenstein for preservation in the National Film Registry.

