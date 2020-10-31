The 50 Most Iconic Horror Villains Ranked

I know what you’re thinking. You’ve seen this list before on a dozen other websites. You know the usual suspects, and you know your favorite killer probably didn’t make the cut. Here’s the thing… you’ve never read my list before, and that’s an important distinction — not just because of who’s on it, but because of everyone who’s not, and why.

For example, this kind of list almost inevitably includes Pinhead from the Hellraiser movies, but guess what? Pinhead isn’t really the villain in that first Hellraiser movie, and I didn’t particularly like him or find him interesting, so you won’t see him below. You won’t find the Babadook, who is seriously overrated, nor will you find Annabelle, because there’s only room for one killer doll on this list.

Wes Craven‘s Scream is one of my all-time favorite horror movies, but don’t confuse a costume for a character. Ghostface is an iconic mask, not an actual villain, and as such, didn’t make the cut. The creature in Predator wasn’t eligible because that’s more of an action movie, and you can just stop reading right now if you thought I was ever going to include The Creeper from Jeepers Creepers. As far as Death itself goes, I’ll take the unseen force in the Final Destination movies over the entity from It Follows any day, but there wasn’t room for either here.

So that’s where I’m coming from with regards to this list, and yeah, I cheat a bit from time to time, but I think you’re going to like it. There’s a method to my madness, so check out my list of the most iconic horror villains below, and have yourselves a Happy Halloween. Stay safe out there!