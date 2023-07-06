Good writing and acting are what make a movie character memorable, but a well-designed costume is what makes them iconic. Throughout the history of cinema, many characters don an awesome outfit that makes them instantly recognizable to the eye.

Whether it's Indiana Jones's classic jacket and fedora, the ultimate attire for archeological adventures, or the delightful simplicity of Superman's outfit in Superman: The Movieand its sequels, good costume design in a film can make its characters visually pop and go down as symbols of their respective genre.

10 Holly Golightly's Outfit — 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' (1961)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Though it contains some anachronisms and a few elements that haven't aged all that well, Breakfast at Tiffany's remains an essential movie for fans of fashion. It's one of the biggest Hollywood classics of the '60s and perhaps the best-ever film adaptation of Truman Capote's work.

It's no wonder why this is still remembered as the most iconic performance by the legendary Audrey Hepburn, for which she was nominated for an Oscar. She's magnetic in the role, and the clothes that she wears are nothing short of stunning — none as much as her fancy black dress, shiny jewels, and elegant sunglasses and cigarette holder, an outfit that Hepburn is immediately associated with when anyone thinks of her.

9 The Girl's Dress — 'The Seven Year Itch' (1955)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Even if you've never watched Billy Wilder's incredible The Seven Year Itch (and you absolutely should), you know the image: Marilyn Monroe playfully holding her skirt down in a fight against an updraft from the New York City subway beneath her. It's one of the most famous images of the 20th century, and deservedly so.

The dress may be simple, but it's elegant beyond comparison and forever ingrained in pop culture. Monroe is a huge part of what makes it such an iconic piece of clothing in what's no doubt one of the best movies she ever starred in.

8 Dorothy Gale's Dress — 'The Wizard of Oz' (1939)

Image via MGM

Seeing as it's one of the most visually elaborate films to ever come out of Hollywood (with a beautiful mixture of black-and-white and flamboyant colors), it should surprise no one that The Wizard of Oz is still remembered as one of the most visually stunning movies of American cinema's classical era.

Sure: the story's incredibly entertaining and perfectly structured, and the songs need no introduction, but the main strength of Victor Fleming's magical masterpiece lies in its visuals. All the costumes are creative and eye-popping, but none are as iconic as Dorothy's blue-and-white outfit coupled with the sparkling red shoes.

7 Frankenstein's Monster's Outfit — 'Frankenstein' (1931)

Image via Universal Studios

Ask a few people what their favorite classic Universal monster movie is, and you're bound to get a wide variety of different answers, but the fact is that if there's one that's arguably more famous than most others in the whole genre, that has to Frank Whale's take on Mary Shelley's seminal story, Frankenstein.

Eerie, thematically profound, and with an astonishing lead performance by Boris Karloff, the film is regarded as a paragon in the monster genre for good reason. Karloff's acting as the monster is an icon in itself, but the appearance of his character (a simple but slick black suit and elaborate makeup and prosthetics) are a big part of what makes his performance so memorable.

6 Edward Scissorhands's Leather Outfit — 'Edward Scissorhands' (1990)

Image via 20th Century Studios

You could make a whole list of some of cinema's most iconic costumes with only ones from Tim Burton's filmography. But if one were to choose only one that stands above the rest, that would probably have to be Edward Scissorhands's delightfully Gothic appearance in Edward Scissorhands.

Don't be fooled by the sinister-looking black jumpsuit, pale makeup, and threatening hands: in a film about the harm of prejudice and the power of empathy, Edward is the furthest you can get from a horror movie villain. Once you watch the film and fall in love with the character, his attire will only make him look more sympathetic.

5 Gandalf the Grey's Robes — 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001) and 'The Hobbit' Trilogy

Image via New Line Cinema

When you think of movie wizards, it's very likely that you think of Gandalf from Peter Jackson's Middle-earth saga. And when you think of Gandalf, it's most likely that you think of the long robes and pointy hat of Gandalf the Grey.

Though fans spend almost as much time with Gandalf the White, it doesn't get much more iconic than the grey outfit Ian McKellen wore with unparalleled grace and elegance. He's the kind of character that you could probably recognize from his silhouette alone, thanks to the clothes that make him look like what he is: one of the most powerful forces in all of Middle-earth.

4 The Tramp's Outfit — Various Charles Chaplin Movies

Image via United Artists

When it comes to comedy features of cinema's silent era, the consistently hilarious and sweet filmography of Charles Chaplin is as iconic as it gets. Most particularly, his movies featuring the Tramp, from the short film The Tramp in 1915 to the character's farewell in 1936's Modern Times, are arguably his best work.

The Tramp's outfit is so iconic that it has pretty much transcended the medium of movies and has become synonymous with Chaplin himself. The small mustache, funny hat, raggedy clothes, and legendary cane are all essential parts of the outfit and some of the most memorable pieces of clothing in film history.

3 Indiana Jones's Outfit — 'Indiana Jones' Movies

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

From Raiders of the Lost Ark to Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the world's favorite whip-bearing archaeologist has seen it all and done it all. Such an adventurous globe-trotting hero needs an outfit that will stick by him in even the trickiest of situations, and that's certainly what Indiana Jones wears.

Indy's outfit has seen a few tweaks and modifications throughout his films, but the main elements stay the same: the whip, the shoulder bag, the jacket, and the fedora all embody the very essence of the action-adventure genre.

2 Superman's Costume — 'Superman: The Movie' (1978)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Say what you will about all the others, but there still hasn't been any screen version of Superman that better embodies the character than Christopher Reeve's portrayal. He nailed the hero's humility, kindness, and profound humanity like no other actor ever had before or has since.

Superman: The Movie remains one of the best superhero movies ever made, and that's in no small part, thanks to the visuals. The brilliance of the titular hero's costume lies in its simplicity, which makes it one of the best superhero movie costumes ever, and undoubtedly the most iconic.

1 Darth Vader's Armor — 'Star Wars' Movies

Image via Lucasfilm

Everyone knows what Darth Vader looks like. Star Wars fans, non-Star Wars fans, and even people who don't watch movies are all guaranteed to have seen the suit and armor of who's arguably the most iconic movie villain of all time in what's arguably the most famous sci-fi film franchise ever.

From the moment the imposing, menacing villain marches into the scene in A New Hope, you fully understand that he means business. David Prowse's formidable presence and James Earl Jones's legendary voice performance play a crucial part in that, but the main thing that's so threatening about Vader (at least at first) is the striking, beautifully designed suit that has become the most iconic outfit of not just the franchise, but all cinema.

