Prom has become so synonymous with the American high school experience that almost every movie revolving around those four years will culminate in a scene at the coveted affair. While the world has gotten some epic moments at prom via fans’ favorites like the dance scene in She’s All That or Mandy Moore losing it as the almighty Christian, Hilary Faye, in Saved!, fans have gotten a heap of premier fashion over the years as well. So from the blood-soaked dress in Carrie to the leg brace in Twilight, these are the best movie prom looks to ever grace the big screen.

RELATED: From 'The 400 Blows' to 'Lady Bird': 9 Essential Coming-of-Age Films for a Heavy Dose of Nostalgia

Andie Walsh’s Pink Dress in Pretty in Pink

Image Via Paramount Pictures

One doesn’t like to toss the word icon around casually, but it has to be used when talking about Molly Ringwald in this regard because she is an actual teen movie queen who laid the foundation for everyone that came after. She started with Sixteen Candles in 1984 and capped off a series of hits with Pretty in Pink two years later. What a way to end a streak too because she embodied just about everything that is 80s fashion in that prom dress. It was definitely one-of-a-kind with the cutout sleeves, the polka dot pattern, and that beautifully detailed neckline. Sort of like a bridesmaid dress given a shot of youth, and Molly Ringwald rocked it as Andie Walsh. It’s become so ingrained in pop culture that many continue to wear that look for Halloween annually.

Bianca Stratford’s Two-Piece in 10 Things I Hate About You

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

Bianca (Larisa Oleynik) was the younger, more popular sister who had to convince her older spitfire sister, Kat (Julia Stiles), to go to prom so that she could go with the coolest guy in school, Joey Donner (Andrew Keegan). She wasn’t necessarily the focus of 10 Things I Hate About You, but by the end, her dress made it so that all eyes were on her. Bianca stole the show and inspired many at the turn of the century to toss the traditional and get a two-piece. Looking back, Bianca sprung for a fitting to get that top right, but the overall look remains a standout in a sea of prom couture for its design, color, and full bottom skirt made of tulle.

Lady Bird’s Sparkly Red Dress in Lady Bird

Image via A24

Set in the early 00s, Lady Bird could’ve had some questionable choices. It was the era of low-rise jeans, tracksuits made of velour, and Ed Hardy. Thankfully when it came time for prom, Lady Bird (Saoirse Ronan) didn’t do what everyone else was doing at that time with an excessive amount of bling and shimmering jewel-toned fabric. Instead, Lady Bird got a deal on a simple yet elegant empire-waist dress in a lovely magenta with a rather large floral element plopped on the side.

Jim’s Blue Suit in American Pie

Image via Universal Pictures

Prom isn’t just about the dresses, those who rock suits can bring just as much style to prom. And there have been a few that have made us all do double-takes, but maybe none quite as much as Jim’s (Jason Biggs) baby blue suit in American Pie. Since this movie revolved around four friends losing their virginity by prom, audiences had to expect the main character to come through with something eye-catching, and Jim did not disappoint. Serving Harry from Dumb & Dumber meets horny teenage boy, Jim’s suit is one of the most memorable things about American Pie, with the first being, “...this one time, at band camp…”

Carrie’s Slip Dress in Carrie

When there is a prom in a movie based on a Stephen King novel, one has to expect that it’s not going to have a “happily ever after” ending, which Carrie does not. However, before her classmates dropped a bucket of pig’s blood on her head and sent her into a lethal rage, Carrie (Sissy Spacek) looked fabulous. Like Andie’s dress in Pretty in Pink, Carrie served up a pastel pink dress. Only hers was a very simple slip dress that was unlike the dresses draped in ruffles that many wore in the 70s. Carrie’s was more on the level of something Cher would’ve worn to prom if she was a student at that time.

Josie Gellar’s Shakespearean Gown in Never Been Kissed

When presented with a news assignment that takes her undercover as a student, former geek Josie Geller (Drew Barrymore) gets a second chance at every aspect of high school in Never Been Kissed. And that chance includes prom. How common are themed proms is debatable, but it opened up Josie’s prom to a lot of interesting costumes, and hers is no exception. She came through like a queen out of a fairytale with a Shakespearean-inspired dress that could be the star of Bridgerton today.

Romy & Michele’s Madonna Looks in Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion

Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion was not centered around prom, but that’s where the story began. It was 1980-something and Romy (Mira Sorvino) and Michele (Lisa Kudrow) were above and beyond their classmates who all wore the standard looks of the time. Instead of soft, pastel dresses, Romy and Michele came ready to be someone’s lucky star dressed in their Madonna best. They showed that no matter what, it always pays to be true to oneself. Especially when it comes to an outfit.

Damian & Janis Ian’s Matching Purple Suits in Mean Girls

Image via Paramount Pictures

After Cady (Lindsay Lohan) did Damian (Daniel Franzese) and Janis (Lizzy Caplan) dirty in Mean Girls, it was surprising to see them go to prom, let alone go together in matching Prince-inspired suits. Yes, matching purple suits that made them look like the classiest of California Raisins. Fans know Damian likely picked out the suit and then Janis, to make a mockery of prom because that’s just how she is - went ahead and decided to match. No matter how the purple pair came to be, they served the look of prom, and that’s fetch.

Kayla's Two-Piece in Blockers

Image via Universal Pictures

Almost 20 years separate Blockers and 10 Things I Hate About You, but since trends are cyclical another two-piece came to slay in the 2018 comedy thanks to Kayla (Geraldine Viswanathan). Another cyclical moment is that Blockers lifted the virginity plot of American Pie and placed it upon a group of three girlfriends and their parents who want nothing more than to stop their daughters’ penis-packed plans. Kayla’s two-piece dress was very of the time. It was 2018, and skin was in with her wearing a cropped tank top with a short skirt, but what made this a prom look was the material, it was insanely decorative and regal.

Gabriella’s White & Gold Dress in High School Musical 3: Senior Year

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

While the red carpet ensembles Ashley Tisdale provided during her Disney days were everything, Vanessa Hudgens was also able to have her fashion moment in High School Musical 3: Senior Year. With the physical performance necessary for Gabriella, a gown would just get in the way. How could she do those musical numbers in a long dress? So it made sense when she, and all the rest of the cast in dresses, opted for shorter ones. It takes a lot of self-confidence to wear white to anything, but she did just that with hints of gold throughout and became the belle of the ball.

Image via Paramount Pictures

Audiences had to assume that in a movie where dancing was banned that the prom was not going to hold back. Which it didn't, thanks in part to Kevin Bacon as Ren McCormack in that stunning burgundy suit jacket from Footloose. It was the 80s, so he could have danced into that prom a hot mess, but he came through in a look that would still garner a “Best Dressed” on many red carpets today. Everyone knows an all-black suit maybe classic, but audiences always appreciate a pop of color on a man in formal attire.

Jenko & Schmidt’s White Suits in 21 Jump Street

Image via MGM

Anyone with eyes could clearly see Jenko (Channing Tatum) was far from a high school student when he and Schmidt (Jonah Hill) posed as such to bring down a drug operation in 21 Jump Street, but that’s what added to the humor of this movie inspired by an 80s TV show. A lot goes down in this movie and prom is just a locale more than a moment, but Jenko and Schmidt make one heck of an entrance in those white suits with black lapels, not to mention the doves. Never forget the doves.

Bella’s Broken Leg in Twilight

Image via Summit Entertainment

Bella’s (Kristen Stewart) prom outfit may have not been as glamorous as some of the above, but it was definitely indicative of the time. In 2008, girls were infamous for wearing cropped leggings underneath Charlotte Russe dresses with a bedazzled cardigan of sorts, and that is exactly what Bella walked into prom wearing in Twilight. Not to mention she came through with her broken leg out and about in a boot, while she wore Converse on her other foot. However, when you're going to prom with a century-old vampire, does the look matter all that much?

Every A24 Coming-Of-Age Film Ranked

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Kendra Beltran (19 Articles Published) I am Kendra Beltran and I write for Collider. I have also written for MTV Geek, Cartoon Brew, Apartment Therapy. I also host the Crushgasm podcast. More From Kendra Beltran

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe