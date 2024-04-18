The Big Picture Bethenny Frankel's Skinnygirl empire remains a standout brand, with her low-cal beverages available everywhere.

Cynthia Bailey's modeling agency, Heather Gay's beauty business, and Meredith Marks' jewelry line showcase the franchise's business-savvy women.

Lisa Rinna's QVC success, Vicki Gunvalson's long-standing insurance business, and Whitney Rose's skincare line highlight the Housewives' diverse entrepreneurial endeavors.

Throughout the entirety of The Real Housewives' various franchises, there's at least one powerful businesswoman within the cast on the reality show. Whether they came into the show with a booming business like Lisa Barlow's Vita Tequila or debuted something like Teresa Giudice's Fabellini following her rise to fame, the Bravolebrities are showcasing how they are using their platform to sell to the fandom. Hey Andy Cohen and team Bravo, perhaps it's time to open a Real Housewives store! There is an abundance of iconic businesses and products that have come from the brilliant women from The Real Housewives. Some have been smash hits, some have unfortunately flopped. We will discuss, for better or worse, the most iconic businesses that have been featured or have made an impact on the show. When it comes to books and music, we'll discuss those at another time! With only a certain number of slots available on this list, here are some shout-outs for some honorable mentions.

To begin, who can forget Sonja Morgan's toaster oven? With a hunk helping to sell the product, The Real Housewives of New York City star had a product with all the bells and whistles, and while it may not have been the best brand strategy, it did cause a kerfuffle among her costars. Keeping it in the New York family, Heather Thomson is best known for her product, Yummie Tummie, now known simply as Yummie. The shapewear company did engage in some lawsuit shenanigans with rival business Spanx. OG The Real Housewives of New York City star Jill Zarin, who will soon appear on The GOAT, has a business with her daughter called Jill & Ally, which features all of your crystal candle fantasies. Kristen Taekman, also of The Real Housewives of New York City, came out with Pop of Color nail polish, a beauty line that was sold at the sadly defunct Ricky's in New York City, which had a trademark kerfuffle of its own. When it comes to satin-lined fashion caps, no one does it quite like The Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon. Her brand, Embellished, which is still going strong, started with the infamous hats and has expanded beyond to include graphic tees, hoodies, masks, and more. When it comes to knowing your brand, Kathy Wakile, the former The Real Housewives of New Jersey star came out with her own line of DIY cannoli kits. The kits are still going strong, like the pizzaria she owns, Pizza Love. Sadly, we can't say the same for her cousins' pizza place. And while they may just be the offspring of a Housewife, the Manzo boys were known for their water brand called blk water. Like many other Bravolebrity brands and companies, Caroline Manzo's kids found themselves in hot water with a lawsuit for their literal black water.

While we are exploring the brands, products, and businesses in alphabetical order, many would argue that Bethenny Frankel would be at the top of any list. When it comes to branding, Bethenny Frankel is the queen. The former The Real Housewives of New York City star is best known for the beverage empire known as Skinnygirl. The low-cal alcoholic beverages have found their way into just about every store, as well as countless restaurants. The Skinnygirl trend exploded thanks to the show and Bethenny's star power. Thanks to the iconic logo on the label, buyers can spot Bethenny's brand a mile away. Of course, many of her costars tried to capitalize on her success. Sadly, Sonja Morgan's Tipsy Girl and Ramona Singer Pinot Grigio just didn't quite take off the same way.

Known for bringing more class to the cast, Cynthia Bailey's time on The Real Housewives of Atlanta took her experience as a runway model to start the legendary Cynthia Bailey Agency. Cynthia went on a search for potential models for her modeling agency and eventual fashion school, bringing success to many of her recruits. Part of the appeal of The Bailey Agency was that Cynthia would be a part of the teaching process. Unfortunately, it seems that with a defunct link, The Bailey Agency is a thing of the past. But Cynthia Bailey has had her hand in other ventures, including Bailey Wine Cellar, Cargo by Cynthia Bailey, CB Vior handbags, as well as Cynthia Bailey Eyewear.

For The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay, she came onto the program as an entrepreneur as the co-founder of Beauty Lab + Laser. Featured in a handful of episodes, including the backdrop of the infamous Jen Shah's FBI sprinter van raid. With a pair of locations, Heather Gay's booming business has become a favorite of her costars, as well as Housewives fans. The medical cosmetic business is quite successful, setting Heather up as one of the more brilliant minds of the franchise, even if former costar Monica Garcia has tried to sue her for botched injections.

To talk about The Real Housewives of Atlanta legend Kandi Burruss, you would think it would be in regard to her incredible career as a recording artist and songwriter. Or even her blossoming restaurants around Atlanta. But for this discussion, we are tackling the slightly shocking yet intriguing sex toy line called Bedroom Kandi. Of course, the moment you reach the website, you have an option to join as a consultant. If you do, you can host your own sex toy party! For those of you who aspire to host a sex toy party featuring Kandi's vibrators, lubricants, and various other toys, Kandi has it ready for you. It may seem like a shocking business, but Kandi's doing it right!

Ever dream of smelling like one of your favorite Housewives? Look no further than OG The Real Housewives of Potomac's Karen Huger. LaDame Fragrance is her one of a kind scent that marries a mix of vanilla, spice, and musk. Sold at stores like Bloomingdales, the line is inspired by the luxuriously feminine lifestyle she exudes on the show. The line is still available for purchase, so get yours while you can!

One of the most iconic moments to ever happen on The Real Housewives of Atlanta was the infamous drum line that crashed Marlo Hampton's wig launch. Leave it to Kenya Moore to arrive in style with a marching band promoting her own company, Kenya Moore Haircare. If ever there was a way to ensure people remember your product, Kenya Moore figured it out. As one of the most prominent business crossovers in The Real Housewives Cinematic Universe, Kenya Moore Haircare has become quite successful with the products found in stores like Sally's and CVS. Despite the mockery by some of her former co-stars, the dollar signs are the only thing Kenya cares about.

As one of the original stars of The Real Housewives of Miami, Lea Black had been in the beauty game long before her tenure on reality television. Originally known as Sudden Youth, her brand evolved into Lea Black Beauty that features everything ranging from anti-aging serums and CBD infused products. When she's not running a successful beauty brand, she is no stranger to raising millions as a charity fundraiser. Regardless of how fans feel about Lea Black, what's evident is she knows how to run a business with strong branding.

One of the highlights of Lesa Milan's journey throughout the first season of The Real Housewives of Dubai was watching her run her own business. Mina Roe is a luxury maternity wear that even got its own runway show during the season. While she was questioned by some of her costars regarding the originality and mocked for its lack of options, Lesa was defiant about how much she cared about her product. She is proud of being a strong Black woman running her own business. Her brand has expanded beyond maternity clothes, and has connected with countless A-list celebrities about the brand. Sadly, Miss Goat never got a chance to model Mina Roe. Lesa is not the only Housewife with her own maternity brand, as The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sanya Richards-Ross has her own company called MommiNation.

Lisa Rinna is the queen of QVC. While she might have caused countless dramatic moments during her run on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, what she has done exceptionally well is sell, sell, sell! One of the most successful fashion lines of all the Housewives, Rinna has worked hard to provide high-quality and fashionable options for all. From faux leather leggings and washed velour joggers to jumpsuits and tops, the Lisa Rinna Collection has been something beloved by fans. If the face of the brand is on your screens literally selling her product directly to you, you must know that they are quality! With so many appearances on QVC to display her line, Lisa Rinna is one of the most exceptional sales people the network has known.

When it comes to Lisa Vanderpump, no one can deny how legendary her life as a restaurateur has been. When The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was given the opportunity to spin off her businesses into its own reality show, it was evident that perhaps she was one of the most successful Housewives, before, during, and after, her time on the show. Vanderpump Rules focuses on LVP and the staff of several of her restaurants, including SUR Restaurant & Lounge, Pump Restaurant, and Tom Tom Restaurant & Bar. As one of the few opportunities for Bravo fans to actually experience their favorite shows, Lisa Vanderpump and her restaurants have welcomed guests for years, with no signs of slowing down. Of course, LVP has had various other ventures, including Vanderpump Pink Sangria and the expansion of her restaurants to Las Vegas. Fans are arriving in droves to get a taste of Lisa Vanderpump.

Many might assume we're here to talk about Melissa Gorga's time as a recording artist, but the "On Display" singer found herself longing to open her own business and was able to during the filming of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. As the owner of Envy by Melissa Gorga, the Ridgewood, New Jersey boutique is a fan's one-stop shop to purchase some of Melissa's favorite fashions. Some lucky shoppers even have the opportunity to see Melissa working hard at the store! The unique boutique has had its fair share of controversies regarding certain fake products sold at the store, but her solo venture has had much more promise compared to the time she and her sister-in-law attempted to run a family pizzeria.

As the grand dame of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast, Meredith Marks came onto the show as a brilliant business owner. The self-titled brand features fine jewelry that spans price ranges. Whether you're on a budget or you're one of the super rich, Meredith Marks has something for you. Meredith's brand has expanded to apparel, bags, accessories, and even caviar! Many of the women in the cast have their own companies and have instilled business prowess and knowledge into their children. Meredith's son, Brooks, had an evolution of his clothing line, Brooks Marks, that has gone from a single tracksuit design to an entire lifestyle brand. Like mother, like son!

One of the legends of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Porsha Williams, has had her fair share of wild moments, but have you ever wondered what it's like to lie in bed with Porsha? Well, it's not quite the same thing, but her brand, Pampered by Porsha, is the fan's opportunity to deck out their beds in luxurious sheets. Available in a variety of sizes and colors, Porsha's affordable bedding can be yours! Porsha must feel confident in the quality of her sheets as she serves as the stunning model alongside her product on her Instagram. It's time to pamper yourself!

Vicki Gunvalson will forever be one of the originals as she kicked off The Real Housewives Cinematic Universe as a cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County. Vicki has run Coto Insurance for decades, even before her time on the hit Bravo show. While it's not necessarily a brand most fans will seek out, Vicki should be commended for the power of running a dominating business. Unfortunately, Vicki did have one little hiccup when it came to her Kill All Cancer "charity." While she did have a passion for the movement, it was revealed that it might not have been as authentic as it seemed as the website linked straight to Coto Insurance. Fortunately for her, she distanced herself from it as quickly as she could.

Once again, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is dominating the women in business trend. Whitney Rose has gone all in on her skincare line, Wild Rose Beauty. And by all in, she used a lot of her and her husband's life savings to help launch the re-branding of her company. Formerly known as Iris + Beau, fans saw the stress it took to revamp her company. While some believe Whitney was ambitious, Whitney's drive proved that she actually is quite business-savvy.

All franchises of The Real Housewives are available to stream on Peacock.

