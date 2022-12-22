It takes a couple of tries to get it right.

When done right, sequels are always some of the most fun cinematic experiences possible. Continuing and expanding the world of another movie, especially if that world was fascinating, to begin with, is never a bad idea.

RELATED:10 Best Movie Sequels of All Time, According to Letterboxd

More often than not, that expansion tends to include new additions to the character ensemble, from menacing villains like Blofeld from the 007 movies to fan-favorite heroes like Yoda from the Star Warsfranchise. When these characters are memorable enough, audiences can even forget that they weren't there since the start.

Puss in Boots Earned Himself a Couple of Sequels

Introduced in the amazing Shrek 2 as a fearsome paid assassin, Puss in Boots showed up as a crucial character in all consequent Shrek sequels and even got two spin-offs. One in 2011, and another one in 2022.

It takes a really fun and compelling side character to get their own movies, and Puss definitely checks those boxes. Since the movie where he was first seen, he has proved to be a strong, capable, and quippy hero/anti-hero, with a dramatic past that provides for some really entertaining story beats.

Everything You've Heard About Lando Calrissian Is True

Image via Lucasfilm

The world of Star Wars is full of fascinating and incredibly fun characters, most of them introduced in one of the many sequels, prequels, and spin-offs. The fifth installment in the franchise (the second one for the purists out there), The Empire Strikes Back, introduced quite a few fan favorites.

One of the most notable was Lando Calrissian, a witty and smooth-talking scoundrel who shared a mysterious past with Han Solo. He went on to appear in three other Star Wars movies, including having a prominent role in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Sirius Black May Not Be Who He Seems to Be

Most of the side characters in the Harry Potter universe are fantastic, but few are as beloved by the fans as Sirius Black. First seen in Alfonso Cuarón's The Prisoner of Azkaban (often lauded as the best in the series), he's Harry's mysterious godfather.

In the third film, he's an escaped convict full of fear and trauma, desperate to get justice. When he's next seen in the fifth installment, both Harry and the audience get to see the real Sirius: Brave, passionate, and dedicated to defeating Voldemort. He's excellently played by Gary Oldman, and he steals every scene he's in.

Three's Company... Unless Three Is Leo Getz

Riggs and Murtaugh from Lethal Weapon are one of the greatest action movie duos. How do you make perfection even better? You throw in Joe Pesci in one of his most distinctly funny performances.

In Lethal Weapon 2, audiences are introduced to Leo Getz (played by Pesci), an obnoxious federal witness that Riggs and Murtaugh are charged with protecting. Though he may be annoying at first, his hyperactive and talkative personality quickly grows on you, which earned Getz a shining role in both subsequent Lethal Weapon sequels.

RELATED:10 Most Fun Movie Bromances, from Butch and Sundance to Nic Cage and An Arms Dealer

Phoenix Buchanan Is the True Master of Disguise

Paddington 2 is a delightful film, one that feels just like a warm hug after a tough day. One of the best parts about it is the antagonist, Phoenix Buchanan, a washed-up actor turned petty thief.

Hugh Grant is clearly having an absolute bast with the role, and it pays off. Buchanan is a delightfully silly and fun character with countless disguises and accents under his belt, who's willing to do anything to become rich and famous again. This sequel would definitely not be as incredible without him as the villain.

Davy Jones Is as Impressive Visually as He Is Narratively

Even after all these years, Davy Jones remains the best digitally-produced character. He was the main antagonist of the 2nd and 3rd movies of Pirates of the Caribbean, and he was a truly intimidating presence.

Jones is arguably the most complex and mysterious character in the whole franchise, and Bill Nighy (in an incredibly underrated performance) provides him with nuance and personality. The tyrannical captain of a ghost ship, he's a terrifying man in love with a goddess, a love that brings nothing but heartache and tragedy.

The Name Is Blofeld. Ernst Stavro Blofeld

James Bond has a rogues' gallery more vast, varied, and fun than most other action franchise protagonists. His archnemesis is Ernst Stavro Blofeld, the fearsome leader of a criminal organization.

Blofeld's first appearance comes in From Russia With Love, the second Bond film ever. In this movie, his name is never spoken, his face is never seen, and all audiences are shown is his lap as he strokes his white cat. His presence is slowly built up until he and 007 finally meet face-to-face in You Only Live Twice, cementing Blofeld as a villain for the ages.

RELATED:10 Biggest Movie Franchises Before the MCU, According to Reddit

Khan Is An Iconic Sci-Fi Antagonist

Image via Paramount Pictures

Star Trek in all the media that it spans is full of memorable characters, but few are as cool as Khan, the villain of an episode of the Original Series, the second Star Trek movie (The Wrath of Khan), and J.J. Abrams's Star Trek Into Darkness.

Although Benedict Cumberbatch's portrayal of the character in Abrams's movie wasn't particularly well received by the fans, Ricardo Montalbán's in the show and Wrath of Khan is an absolute classic. Ruthless and unpredictable, he packs every quality that makes a villain engaging.

A Legend of Sci-Fi, Yoda Is

Lando wasn't the only iconic Star Wars character introduced in Empire Strikes Back. There was also Yoda, an old and wise Jedi Master who Luke meets on Dagobah to continue his training.

Though Yoda's very first scene is as goofy and funny as you'd expect a scene with a Frank Oz puppet to be, he soon proves to be the powerful Jedi that fans went on to meet in George Lucas's prequel trilogy, where the character became a CGI creation. Yoda is one of the best-known sci-fi characters ever, and there are plenty of good reasons for that.

'The Dark Knight' Trilogy's Joker Is The Scariest Supervillain

The superhero movie genre is full of great antagonists. But if only one had to be picked as the best, the vast majority of people would agree that that would have to be Heath Ledger's Joker in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight, the second installment in his Dark Knight trilogy.

Not only is Ledger's performance breathtakingly intense: The character is also brilliantly written, undoubtedly one of the scariest and most memorable antagonists in the genre. He constantly steals the spotlight in the movie, and it definitely wouldn't be remembered as fondly without the presence of Ledger's Joker.

KEEP READING:The 10 Smartest Movie Villains of All Time, According to Letterboxd