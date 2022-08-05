With the abundance of comic book adaptations over the last decade or so, audiences have been introduced to a wide array of superheroes. The MCU, the DCEU, HBO’s Watchmen, Prime Video’s The Boys, and so many other movies and shows have helped build a strong era of superhero stories and characters. The superhero genre has become so popular that even heroes once considered low-tier and lesser known, like Shang-Chi and Blue Beetle, are getting their own stories told on the big screen and helping create a more diverse landscape in the genre. Lately, we’ve also seen some super-pets also get the spotlight.

RELATED:Does DC League of Super-Pets Have an End-Credits Scene?

With the release of DC’s League of Super-Pets, fans have been given their first superhero movie focused on superhero pets, mainly Superman’s super-powered canine Krypto the Superdog. However, superhero pets have appeared both in animation and live-action throughout the years and given viewers an adorable and sometimes ominous animal sidekick to become obsessed with. Comic books have a strong history of showcasing some great super-pets, and it's a great time to look at some of the most iconic.

Krypto the Superdog: Superman’s Best Friend

There’s no place, or rather dog, better to start with than Krypto the Superdog, a Kryptonian white dog who embodies all the powers of his super-powered owner Superman.

Although no one can generally understand him, Krypto embodies all the heroism and desires to fight the good fight just like Superman and forms his own kind of Justice League called the League of Super-Pets. Krypto has become a prolific super-pet not only for his numerous comic book appearances, but also for his live action appearances in shows like Smallville and Titans as well as starring in his own animated series and in DC’s League of Super-Pets, where, for better or worse, he’s voiced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Lockjaw: The Inhuman’s Royal Pet

Although he’s basically a giant bulldog, Lockjaw is one of Marvel’s most powerful super-pets and a key member of the Inhumans.

For the Inhumans, Lockjaw can be a strong physical threat for the team with his size and ferocity, but it’s that glowing antenna that forms on his head that makes him really special as it allows him to teleport the team out of danger. Marvel fans might remember seeing Lockjaw brought to life in the short-lived Inhumans tv series and hopefully if the Inhumans return to the MCU, fans will be reunited with their favorite super-powered dog.

Lucky the Pizza Dog: One-Eyed Wonder

As one of the few super-pets mentioned here without any powers, Lucky the Pizza Dog is a fan-favorite Marvel pet who is often spotted with Kate Bishop and Clint Barton.

Under Kate and Clint’s watch, Lucky acts as the perfect comfort for them giving them love and pizza after a tough day of heroism and even can help out in battle with some swift and sharp bites. He might only have one eye and an unhealthy obsession with pizza, but Lucky is an adorable gem and fans especially loved seeing him in Disney+’s Hawkeye.

Lockheed: A Small, But Devastating Dragon

The X-Men have plenty of strange and powerful mutants in their ranks, but none are as unique as Lockheed, the small purple dragon who aides some notable X-Men.

Often Lockheed is seen as the companion of Kitty Pride in the comics and was most recently seen by audiences in The New Mutants as the stuffed dragon and eventually real dragon friend of Illyana Rasputina/Magik. Although Lockheed is small, he is incredibly powerful as his fire-breathing can be devastating, and he can even resist the telepathy of Professor X.

RELATED:The 17 Scariest Marvel Movie Moments (So Far)

Redwing: Falcon’s High-Flying Friend

Throughout Sam Wilson’s career as Falcon and Captain America in the comics, he’s always had a falcon sidekick by his side named Redwing that he shared a telepathic link with.

In the comics, after Red Skull messes with the Cosmic Cube, Sam gains a telepathic link with Redwing making the two able to work together in combat. In the MCU, Redwing is simply a mechanical robot that Sam can control, but most fans remember Redwing as a real falcon who was a terror for every foe.

Gleek: Circus Monkey Turned Superhero

As the only super-pet on this list that didn’t actually debut in a comic book, Gleek is an alien monkey that went from working for the circus to working alongside The Wonder Twins when he was introduced in the DC animated series Super Friends.

With the shape-shifting Wonder Twins, Gleek would provide some charming animal comedy and some great power in battle as he possesses some enhanced strength and an elastic tail. Gleek defines the classic super-pet and remains one of the most iconic.

Old Lace: Runaways Protector

Marvel’s Runaways features a strong cast of young Marvel heroes as well as a unique super-pet in Old Lace, a mutated dinosaur that’s particularly close to Gert.

With Old Lace being created by Gert’s parents, Stacey and Dale, she’s incredibly protective of Gert and even though she can't go on a lot of the Runaways' missions, Old Lace is a great protector of the team’s hideout. In Hulu’s Runaways series, Old Lace was brought to life greatly with her signature nose ring, and played a great role in adding an emotional arc to Gert’s story.

RELATED:'Marvel's Runaways': Season 3 Trailer Showcases an Epic Finale

Cosmo the Space Dog: A Canine Cosmonaut

Although Cosmo the Space Dog isn’t necessarily the pet of the Guardians of the Galaxy, he’s a very close confidant the group relies on.

Cosmo, a former test animal for the Soviet Union who received psionic powers during his space travels, often helps the Guardians when they travel to Knowhere after he becomes Chief of Security. Cosmo was recently featured in a sizable role in Square Enix’s 2021 Guardians of the Galaxy game and hopefully MCU fans will be able to hear Cosmo’s Russian accent in a future Guardians adventure.

Ch’p: The Tiniest Green Lantern

Ch’p is one of the most recognizable super-pets in DC lore as he's the smallest, but one of the most notable members of the Green Lantern Corps.

Like any Green Lantern, Ch’p was worthy of the ring’s power and can conjure up whatever he wants. Although he’s small, he is a powerful force in the Green Lantern Corps and comes with a charming and adorable personality that fans love. Thankfully, Ch’p also appeared alongside Krypto in League of Super-Pets, where he was voiced by Diego Luna.

Ace the Bat-Hound: Bruce Bat-Themed Best Friend

Image via Cartoon Network

Yes, even Batman has an animal sidekick. Ace the Bat-Hound is Batman’s trusty dog sidekick who generally matches his dark and brooding energy and can be a great asset in battle.

Ace features some great gadgets in his arsenal as well as some great stealth that makes him fitting to work alongside The Dark Knight. Like Krypto, he is a key founder of the League of Super-Pets and plays a key role in the new animated film where he's voiced by Kevin Hart.

KEEP READING:The Most Powerful DC Characters, Ranked