No matter what genre, television series have been a part of global audiences' lives, providing viewers with valuable entertainment and helping keep boredom at bay for a really long time now. Naturally, TV enjoyers may find themselves quoting some of the most memorable lines from their favorite shows every now and again.

With loads of iconic shows out there, it is pretty much impossible to list all the great lines that came out of so many well-written scripts and quickly stuck in audiences' brains. However, Reddit users did not hesitate to share their personal favorites; whether they are Internet meme-worthy or send a chill down audiences' spines, these are the quotes Redditors find to be the most unforgettable.

10 "Michael! Look what the homosexuals have done to me!"

'Arrested Development' (2003-2019)

Centering on the dysfunctional Bluth family, who is mostly made of socialities that run a housing development company, Arrested Development is a dark comedy sitcom created by MitchellHurwitz. The late Jessica Walter plays Lucille Bluth, and her first appearance was in the pilot episode, in which she instantly delivered an iconic line.

A more modern equivalent of this would clearly be The White Lotus' Jennifer Coolidge "These gays, they're trying to murder me," which is a very popular Internet meme these days. "In the same episode: 'It’s a banana Michael, what could it cost? 10 dollars?'" unknown_frenchman looks back at the series on Reddit.

9 "We dug coal together."

'Justified' (2010-2015)

Led by the talented Timothy Olyphant, Justifiedis a top-notch neo-Western centering on US Marshal Raylan, a determined but quiet lawman who returns to his native town of Lexington, Kentucky, to cover the city where he grew up.

While the show is filled with memorable quotes — which is not to wonder, considering its kickass protagonist — one of its best lines is arguably shared in a heartfelt conversation between Raylan and Boyd (Walton Goggins), whose friendship flourished throughout their young adult life. "Justified had a fair amount of good ones," rwoj commented under blametheboogie's popular pick.

8 "Not great, Bob!"

'Mad Men' (2007-2015)

Following one of New York's most prestigious ad agencies at the beginning of the 1960s, this Matthew Weiner critically acclaimedseries focuses on one of the firm's most talented executives known as Donald Draper.

Mad Men may be Jon Hamm's show, but that certainly does not mean his character has got the iconic lines all for himself. The line "Not great, Bob!", as rightfully mentioned by Greempa on the platform, was uttered by Vincent Kartheiser's character Peter Campbell, and people on the internet have been obsessed ever since (totally understandable considering how versatile and quotable it is).

7 "That's what she said."

'The Office' (2005-2013)

At this point, everyone has heard of The Office, a mockumentary about a group of typical office workers; it is nearly impossible to escape the massive amount of Michael Scott (Steve Carrell) memes that can be found all over social media and "That's what she said," as DCorp123 remarks, is undoubtedly one of the character's most famous lines.

You can always count on Michael Scott to be inappropriate at the absolute worst times, and his hyperfixation on and usage of the mentioned expression is no exception. He often does this in response to statements that may sound sexual when taken out of context.

6 "Surprise, motherf**ker."

'Dexter' (2006-2013)

Revolving around America's favorite serial killer, Dexter, who spends his days solving crimes and nights perpetrating them, the James Mano Jr. crime drama is definitely a fan-favorite in the genre, and for good reason — in addition to its absorbing characters, it also features a memorable script (though with a questionable season finale).

As tawaillesims commented, "Surprise, motherf***er” is certainly one of the best-delivered lines in Dexter (Season 1, Episode 12, to be exact) and eventually originated, like many other quotes on this list, a widely popular Internet meme.

5 "Because of the implication."

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' (2005-)

In the extremely dark comedy series, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which illustrates five reckless friends as the proprietors of an Irish pub in Philadelphia, Glenn Howerton brings Dennis Reynolds to life. Despite being one of the most "problematic," his character is a fan-favorite, with many of his lines in the show often being the most popular.

"Because of the implication," as Caleb35 noted, is one of the funniest and most unforgettable lines in the show due to its impeccable delivery. It's also widely referenced by fans of the series, with many people mentioning it on the platform.

4 "Treat yo' self."

'Parks and Recreation' (2009-2015)

Political satire mockumentary Parks and Recreation follows Amy Poehler's Leslie Knope, a midlevel bureaucrat working in an Indiana Parks and Recreation Department. Just like many would expect, the series has birthed tons of Internet jokes, including AzizAnsari's iconic line.

"'Treat yo self' probably qualifies for the amount that I see it around the internet," hannahstohelit wrote on the website. The catchy quote, which quickly became highly popular and a commonly-used phrase among fans, is featured on the classic episode of the series "Pawnee Rangers."

3 "I'm going to roll my window up."

Fargo (2014 - 2023)

Based on the movie of the same name, Fargois set in 1979 and takes place within the same fictional universe, depicting different tales of murder in and around Minnesota. The high-rated crime drama features a compelling, well-written narrative that is filled with quotable lines as well.

Still, one that stands out more is Billy Bob Thornton's Lorne Malvo "I'm going to roll my window up, then I'm going to drive away, and you're gonna go home to your daughter, and every few years, you're gonna look at her face and know that you're alive because you chose not to go down a certain road on a certain night," as Kodyak77 wrote.

2 "I am the one who knocks."

'Breaking Bad' (2008-2013)

One of the most popular shows to date, Breaking Bad, centers on Bryan Cranston's Walter White, a chemistry teacher who turns to manufacturing drugs after learning that he has a terminal disease. The Vince Gilligan series is quite the masterclass in acting and writing, so it's no wonder it delivers many unforgettable quotes.

While walt_whitmans_ghost believes that "I am the one who knocks" is rightfully "Breaking Bad's most enduring line" (many others agree), another user feels that Walter's opening monologue is also among the show's finest.

1 "You know nothing, Jon Snow."

'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)

Adapted from a series of fantasy novels by George R. R. Martin, this David Benioff and D.B. Weiss HBO original has conquered many hearts. The show revolves around nine noble families who fight for control over the lands of Westeros, simultaneously attempting to escape the claws of an ancient enemy.

To no one's surprise, one of Game of Thrones most iconic lines from the series is when Jon's (Kit Harrington) love interest Ygritte (Rosie Leslie), says, "You know nothing, Jon Snow." On the platform, the quote was favored by PhantomBaker. Lacourseauxetoils added that the series actually has so many legendary ones, "though almost all of the best ones came from the books."

