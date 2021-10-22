One of the most important aspects of video games in comparison to other entertainment mediums is their ability to invoke emotions that act alongside the user's hands-on experience. In the same way, video game music brings forth that feeling in a way that makes it incredibly effective. Over time, composers continue to impress with their vast output of memorable and instantly recognizable themes. There are many themes that have been able to stand out as some of the most iconic and memorable, and here we'll look at ten of them.

RELATED: The 7 Most Intense Heel Turns in Video Games (And Whether They're Justified)

10. "Main Theme" - L.A. Noire

Though it might not be the most easily recognizable theme of all the tracks on this list, the main theme from L.A. Noire has slowly but surely continued to impress now, 10 years later after its release. For fans of film noir, it’s a perfect representation of the genre. There are shades of Jerry Goldsmith’s classic “Love Theme” from Chinatown; fitting for a detective game based in Los Angeles. The use of the trumpet is absolutely sublime, and having a jazz score like the one here in a game is something you rarely ever see in this industry. It’s truly a piece that fits perfectly for the game that it was made for, and the end result from Andrew Hale is a theme that’s one of the most memorable of the last decade.

9. "Nate's Theme" - Uncharted

With Uncharted’s clear influence being the Indiana Jones series, its main theme is one that it just had to get right. “Nate’s Theme” has become the de-facto track over the course of the franchise, and for good reason. It’s instantly recognizable now in the pantheon of PlayStation titles. Even though Nate's journey is complete, one has to imagine that the theme will still be in the back of Naughty Dog's mind if they ever return to the series. It’s a theme that is able to create a grand sense of exploration; one that conjures up thoughts of what has become a phenomenal globe-trotting adventure series. What’s even more impressive is that the first three Uncharted titles were the only video games that composer Greg Edmonson had ever worked on, yet they so greatly capture the quintessential adventure game experience.

8. "Super Mario Bros. Theme" - Super Mario Bros.

Play the first handful of notes for the “Super Mario Bros. Theme” for anyone and chances are they’d be able to tell you exactly where it’s from. Like many other titles on this list, its sheer amount of variations are what becomes increasingly impressive about this theme. It’s an incredibly fun song to listen to, and its cheerful and happy nature makes all those jumps you'll be making even more enjoyable. It's a theme that does a great job of capturing the overall tone of the Super Mario series, even right from the outset.

7. "Type A" - Tetris

Looking at puzzle games now, such as Lumines or even Tetris Effect, you’ll see how vastly different these games utilize music in comparison to the original Tetris titles. There’s something incredible about the simplicity of “Type A”, and just how effective it is in the overall gameplay loop of Tetris. Primarily known as "Korobeiniki" in Russia, it's a theme that has a long history that even has its own page on Tetris' website, which goes into great detail regarding the poem that it originated from. It’s a game and a theme that many consider the best ever created, and rightfully so, when you consider its place in gaming history. The “Type A” theme is one that’s synonymous with the series, as its catchy tune is one that’s easily picturable in the mind, as those various shapes come falling down.

6. "The Legend of Zelda (Theme)" - The Legend of Zelda

Like the “Super Mario Bros. Theme”, the theme for The Legend of Zelda is one that’s able to remind many people of their childhood and the adventures that came along with taking control of Link as he made his way through Hyrule. In a series with so many classic tracks, it’s still fascinating to see how the original theme holds up to this day. What’s so great about seeing iconic themes like the one for Zelda is their evolution over the course of multiple console generations, especially for those that originated on the NES. Hearing composers move to more robust sound chips on later consoles, and in turn, begin to more fully realize their visions, is extremely impressive.

5. "Opening Suite" - Halo

Halo releases always feel like major events, and there's no better theme to go along with it than “Opening Suite”. Almost the antithesis of what one might think the theme would be for this series if you were to look only at the box art, the operatic quality of Halo: Combat Evolved’s menu theme is one that still has the ability to knock you off your feet. It’s a track that feels as if it’s prepping you for an arduous journey; one which you might not make it back alive from. When talking about iconic themes that also give you goosebumps, the work that Martin O'Donnell and Michael Salvatori did with this one would definitely make it rank near the top of any list.

4. "Katamari on the Rocks" - Katamari Damacy

Easily the most unique theme out of all the entries on this list, "Katamari on the Rocks" is a truly special song in the video game space. It’s a wholly unique theme that perfectly fits with Katamari Damacy's distinct gameplay, which is a defining characteristic of this series. The upbeat nature of the tune coupled with the image of your character running around and picking up various items is extremely infectious and recognizable. The build-up in the first fifty seconds with the various instruments slowly coming into play is incredible. It’s just a really fun theme to listen to, and it’ll have you wanting to jump into the game every time you hear it.

3. “Battlefield Theme” - Battlefield

Keeping an iconic theme fresh seems like a task that would be increasingly difficult to achieve. Not only that, but keeping it relevant over the course of decades no doubt would become difficult the more games you have to make. The theme for Battlefield is great in that the rapid changes it undergoes from game to game almost always fit the overall feel of the game that it’s representing. The original theme, which first appeared in Battlefield 1942 has acted as a great foundation for all that follow. As time has gone on it’s seen radical shifts as well. The latest iteration, which comes from Oscar-winner Hildur Guðnadóttir and Sam Slater, might be its most dramatic version as it undertakes an incredibly chaotic nature. Hearing the latest rendition of the theme is always one of the most exciting parts of the upcoming Battlefield games, and the latest entry doesn’t disappoint.

2. “Final Fantasy” - Final Fantasy

The quintessential JRPG theme, there’s a reason why you’ll often read YouTube comments on videos for this theme stating something along the lines of “all rise for the JRPG national anthem”. Originating in one of the longest-running game franchises, there’s a number of emotions that are brought forth when listening to this particular song. Final Fantasy as a series, actually has a number of memorable tracks, and even another that could be labelled as an iconic theme, namely “Prelude”. However, there’s something about “Final Fantasy” that rings all the right bells when it comes to exemplary tracks. Like another popular Square Enix franchise, Dragon Quest, this is a theme that revitalizes memories of years gone by for those that have played these games throughout their life, recalling battles fought and friends made. Nobuo Uematsu is a titan of the gaming industry, both as a composer and an industry icon, and his work on the theme for Final Fantasy is just one instance of his stunning output.

1. “Dearly Beloved” - Kingdom Hearts

Like many of the other iconic themes on this list, Kingdom Hearts' “Dearly Beloved” is one that was present at the beginning of their respective game's inception. It’s a theme that greets the player every time you boot up the game on the main menu. Much like Uematsu who was mentioned earlier, Yoko Shimomura is one of the most influential composers in the video game industry, and for someone who’s created such recognizable tracks such as “Guile’s Theme” from the Street Fighter series, it’s no wonder that she was able to pull off something as iconic as “Dearly Beloved”.

Unlike a lot of other titles on this list that have their iconic themes appear throughout their franchise, Shimomura is the primary force behind "Dearly Beloved"s countless variations. Because of this, it makes it increasingly difficult to even choose which version is the best. It’s impressive to see after all these years that “Dearly Beloved” is still able to capture both new and old fans of the series. In an interview with Square Enix, Shimomura talked about the theme, and how it came to her when playing the beginning of the first game when you’re on Destiny Islands, as she pictured the sea and the waves. You can clearly hear the inspiration of that solely based on listening to it, as you’re greeted by the sounds of the ocean waves hitting the shore in the background as the piano plays those iconic notes. It’s a truly special theme that continues to invoke feelings of the past, hope, and friendship.

KEEP READING: 'Pokémon Legends: Arceus' New Trailer Plays Like a Found Footage Horror Movie

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Clerks III’ Will Be Released in 2022, Says Kevin Smith "It's gonna be a minute."

Read Next