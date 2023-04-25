Not only were the 1980s an impressive year for music (the best for many), but it also succeeded in providing audiences with unforgettable and highly influential movies of all genres (though light-hearted comedies peaked) that stand the test of time and remain a massive part of pop culture today.

While many refreshing and exciting pictures defined the treasured decade, Redditors on the platform feel that a few stood out more than others, making them quintessential 1980s films. From Heathersto The Breakfast Club, these are arguably the most memorable movies of the decade.

10 'Heathers' (1989)

Starring Winona Ryder in one of her earliest (and most memorable) roles, Heathers follows Veronica as she attempts to survive high school by sticking with the three most popular girls who share the same name. However, an unexpected turn of events takes place when she meets a new mysterious kid named JD (Christian Slater).

According to user briendoesitallbad, the movie "showed the ugly side of what being an outcast was, and it didn't flinch." Featuring great performances from the two leads on top of extremely quotable and unforgettable lines, the Michael Lehmann film surely marked the end of an era.

9 'Top Gun' (1986)

A highly successful installment released just last year is proof that Tony Scott's Top Gun remains a very beloved film. It stars Tom Cruise as Maverick, a student at the United States Navy's Elite Fighter Weapons School, following his journey as a daring young pilot to become the best in the class.

According to SnowblindAlbino, the action movie assuredly defined the '80s: "I'd go with Top Gun because it captures the Reagan-era military fetishism, the directorial style of the decade, the soundtrack that's a mix of contemporary and classic pop/rock, and an icon in the making." Compared to the many teen movies that were emblematic of the era, Top Gun shows another angle to the landscape of American cinema.

8 'The Goonies' (1985)

Directed by Richard Donner and starring Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, and recent Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan, The Goonies follows a group of young misfits who call themselves The Goonies as they unearth an old map and embark on a quest to locate a pirate's long-lost treasure.

"Definitely the quintessential 80’s movie representing people who were kids at the time," amy1577 revealed when another user mentioned the movie on the platform. Admittedly, The Goonies counts on a very light-hearted premise and likable characters, remaining an undeniably treasured movie of the decade.

7 'The Lost Boys' (1987)

Set in a small coast town in California — where biker crime and occasional unexplained deaths take place — The Lost Boys follows two siblings: the older brother (Jason Patric) who is attracted to the biker gang by a beautiful girl, and the younger (Corey Haim) who befriends two lads who declare to be vampire hunters.

This Joel Schumacher supernatural horror movie remains popular all these years later. That is also thanks to how it represented the decade while delivering an engaging and innovative storyline with an interesting depiction of vampires. "For me, The Lost Boys, especially for representing the fashion of the hair metal era," subtractionsoup wrote.

6 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' (1982)

Based on the real-life adventures chronicled by Cameron Crowe, Amy Heckerling's comedy starring Sean Penn is about a group of Southern California high school students who make the most of their time. In the meantime, Linda Barrett (Phoebe Cates) and Mike Damone (Robert Romanus), two of their more senior classmates, assist Stacy Hamilton (Jennifer Jason Leigh) and Mark Ratner (Brian Backer) in finding romantic partners.

"That's a good one. It's so early in the ['80s] though, a lot of it still had a [late-'70s] feel, but it's definitely a contender," WolfmansGotNards2 commented when someone mentioned Fast Times at Ridgemont High. In another reply, Zen_Coyote revealed that they "saw it in the theatre when I was 15, and I thought (then) it was perfect: great soundtrack, the [ups] and downs of teenage romance, the comedy and drama — it all resonated with me at that time."

5 'Real Genius' (1985)

College classic Real Genius follows one of the youngest students ever admitted to an institution renowned for its brilliant programs (Gabriel Jarret). All is well until he and Chris Knight (Val Kilmer), his roommate and science club legend, realize that their professor (William Atherton) is planning to turn their work over to the military for use as a weapon.

Martha Coolidge's sci-fi comedy flick is quite an amusing watch, and its incredible soundtrack — featuring Tears For Fears' iconic "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" — is part of what makes it so memorable. Riverjig on the platform even says that it is their "ringtone at the moment."

4 'Weird Science' (1985)

In Weird Science, viewers are introduced to two high school unpopular geeks (Anthony Michael Hall and Ilan Mitchell-Smith) who build the ideal woman through a computer program. What they weren't expecting, though, was for the said woman to completely upend their lives afterward.

When the subject is the 1980s, you can always count on John Hughes movies, and Weird Science is undoubtedly a part of the list. "Weird Science has to be in the conversation. I'm sure someone else will post one that I didn't think of, however," Chihlidog wrote.

3 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' (1986)

Because the headstrong high school senior student Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick) is determined to have a day off from school, he develops an incredibly sophisticated plan to pull it off. Viewers tag along as Ferris has a fake sick day and embarks on an adventure with his girlfriend Sloane (Mia Sara) and his best friend Cameron (Alan Ruck) on one of the most memorable days of their young lives.

"I was thinking this too. It came out in 1986, mid-80s, so it's that perfect time when the decade shed the left over '70s influences, but wasn't yet in [its] proto-90s phase," a user admitted, adding that Ferris Bueller's Day Off perfectly captures the general look and feel of the so-beloved era. "The only thing that's missing is more synth-inspired score."

2 'Back to the Future' (1985)

The hilarious 1986 time-travel sci-fi film Back to the Future is arguably among the best movies of its genre, and it centers around Michael J. Fox's 17-year-old high school student Marty McFly, who is mistakenly sent back 30 years by a time-traveling DeLorean created by unconventional scientist Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd).

"Back to the Future for sure," a now-deleted account remarked when a user asked for quintessential '80s films. When ChicagoRex argued that most of it happens in the '50s, a Redditor replied that "it's an ['80s] sort of ['50s]." The film is surely one of the most mentioned movies on the platform, and for good reason. As RNprn puts it, "Michael J. Fox was on fire!"

1 'The Breakfast Club' (1985)

John Hughes' popular film centers around five high school kids (Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, Ally Sheedy, and Anthony Michael Hall) as they gather in a Saturday detention and learn they have a lot more in common than they initially assumed. The movie sends out great messages about stereotypes and stepping out of your comfort zone.

Real Genius is not the only feel-good 1980s film to count on a show-stopping soundtrack — The Breakfast Club's theme is obviously up there. "The Breakfast Club. Complete with the Simple Minds' walk-off song," Munedawg53 wrote. "Yep. Defines the vibe and vocabulary of the times," a user replied.

