The 1990s marks one of the most eclectic and experimental decades in the history of mainstream cinema. Several genres underwent dynamic changes, blockbuster cinema soared to new heights, and one of the most significant pictures in the history of animated film was released to rousing reception. Of course, in addition to all these landmark achievements, from technical innovation to storytelling dare, the 90s also saw the release of some of the greatest and most revered movies of all time as well.

Dissecting the decade with a retrospective lens to pinpoint its most important films is no easy feat, with such classics as Goodfellas and even genre re-defining triumphs like Unforgiven not making the cut. What does remain, however, is an assembly of some of the most influential movies of all time, with these 10 releases forever changing the cinematic landscape with their pioneering brilliance and their immense social impact.

10 'Saving Private Ryan' (1998)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Unsurprisingly, several of the most significant releases of the 1990s were pictures directed by Steven Spielberg, with Saving Private Ryan a particularly important film as one of the greatest war movies ever made. Imbued with a tremendous and, at times, terrifying sense of spectacle, it follows the efforts of a squad of American soldiers tasked with journeying across war-torn Europe to locate Private James Ryan (Matt Damon) so he can be returned home to his family.

The opening sequence alone, which famously details the D-Day invasion of Normandy with excruciating detail and intensity, is among the most visceral and immersive depictions of the brutality of war cinema has ever seen. With its several outstanding combat sequences, its rich and resonant characters, and its thematic intrigue, Saving Private Ryan is regarded by many to be the greatest movie of the 90s, while it also spearheaded a renewed interest in considered and provocative war cinema that has carried on throughout the 21st century thus far.

9 'Scream' (1996)

Directed by Wes Craven

From the onset of the 1980s, horror cinema had been dominated by the visceral violence and frightful shocks of slasher cinema. While such franchises as Friday the 13th and A Nightmare on Elm Street ensured the subgenre thrived for many years, the slasher formula had begun to grow tiresome by the early-to-mid 90s. Created by horror maestro Wes Craven, 1996’s Scream proved to be the resurgent, reflective, fun-filled phenom the genre—and its fans—needed so drastically.

A brilliant mixture of astute thrills, observational social commentary, and introspective meta-comedy engaging with the tropes and pitfalls of the genre itself, Scream delivered a delightful dose of fun-loving horror that rejuvenated the genre after a steep decline through the early part of the decade. In addition to being one of the most iconic titles of 1990s cinema, Scream has also endured as one of the greatest slasher films ever made, one that has influenced many horror movies in the years since its release, including the Oscar-winning smash hit Get Out.