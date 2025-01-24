Anime has come a long way, especially recently, becoming one of the most popular media formats with millions of fans around the world. However, while many viewers tend to focus on TV shows like One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen, anime is home to many classic and groundbreaking films. From the romantic masterpiece Your Name to the mind-bending and influential Paprika, anime movies won't disappoint fans.

However, while there are many phenomenal anime movies, some are more important than others. This list will rank the most important anime in movie history based on their influence, genre-defining/redefining aspects, popularity, cultural significance, and how they elevate anime and movies. This list will not include any anime shows, solely focusing on the craft of films and how they changed the way fans view the medium.

10 'Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind' (1984)

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki

Many fans will assume Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind is a Studio Ghibli project. Despite featuring Hayao Miyazaki, this film wasn't a Ghibli film but the movie that started the studio. After a catastrophic nuclear war, humanity now struggles to survive deep in the jungle. However, the peaceful Valley of the Wind is far away from deadly animals, which Princess Nausicaä must protect from an invading kingdom.

This classic film had many things going for it, from the beautiful animation style to the relatable plot and the messages of environmentalism. However, Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind is a vital anime movie because it laid the groundwork for Studio Ghibli, setting up the most influential and popular anime studio. The style of the movie would influence most Ghibli films, marking it as a landmark in anime movie history.

Cast Sumi Shimamoto, Gorô Naya, Yôji Matsuda Runtime 117 Minutes Writers Hayao Miyazaki

9 'Demon Slayer: Mugen Train' (2020)

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki

Every anime fan knows of Demon Slayer, the uber-popular battle shōnen that follows Tanjiro as he fights demons and searches for a way to revert his sister into a human. Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is a sequel movie to the first season, with the trio of Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke investigating a string of mysterious disappearances on a train alongside the powerful flame Hashira, Rengoku.

Many fans wouldn't assume Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is an essential anime movie, considering it is simply an enjoyable action movie with plenty of stunning animation. However, it established itself as a staple anime movie because it influenced how anime studios make sequel movies. Before this movie, most cinematic anime were filler events, but Mugen Train changed the game. Afterward, many other anime produced canon sequel movies, making Mugen Train a memorable film from 2020.

8 'Ghost in the Shell' (1995)

Directed by Mamoru Oshii

Cyberpunk is a growing genre, with technology and AI becoming more prevalent in society, prompting filmmakers to share their worries through stories. Ghost in the Shell is a classic anime movie that produced a live-action adaptation and a perfect action-packed television anime. In the film, Motoko and her crew investigate a criminal stripping people's memories, forcing her to confront her past and philosophical questions about life.

Ghost in the Shell is one of the most popular anime movies, hooking fans in with its intriguing world and philosophical themes. While the themes and mystery are the best part, Ghost in the Shell remains an important anime film because of its influence on the sci-fi and cyberpunk genres. It is a thrilling anime movie that inspired countless other films and altered Western fans' view of the genre, becoming an important anime classic.

Cast Atsuko Tanaka, Akio Otsuka, Iemasa Kayumi, Koichi Yamadera Runtime 83 Minutes Writers Shirow Masamune, Kazunori Itô

7 'The End of Evangelion' (1997)

Directed by Hideaki Anno