One of the fastest-growing media industries is anime, with viewers once viewing them as children's cartoons. But now, the medium is one of the most popular television formats, with countless individuals enjoying the creativity, animation, and stories anime provides. The reason anime is so grand is thanks to the revolutionary series that propelled it further, with anime like Naruto and Yu Yu Hakusho paving the way for future success and influence.

This list acknowledges the most important anime in television history, meaning no movies will be included. It ranks anime's importance based on influence, genre-defining/redefining elements, popularity, cultural significance, and how it elevated anime as a whole. These ten anime shows have one or more of these aspects, which makes them important series that influenced anime and established itself as a staple of television.

10 'Sword Art Online' (2012)

Studio: A-1 Pictures

Image from A-1 Pictures

Isekai is one of the most popular anime genres nowadays, primarily thanks to Sword Art Online. This genre means traveling to another world, often featuring fantastical elements, power fantasy, and a better life. The titular video game has drawn massive numbers, serving as the most realistic virtual reality game. However, when millions of players get stuck in the game, it becomes a deadly fight for survival and freedom.

Many fans are probably scoffing at the selection of Sword Art Online. However, no matter what they think, this anime is incredibly influential and popular, deserving of a spot on this list even if it isn't necessarily great. Sword Art Online is the most influential Isekai, becoming the most popular example of the genre, which ultimately started the craze. Despite wasting its plot, the show popularized every Isekai trope, making it an important anime that established the current biggest genre.

9 'Demon Slayer' (2019)

Studio: ufotable

Image via ufotable

Of the recent famous anime, Demon Slayer reigns supreme as one of the most popular with its astonishing animation and stellar fight scenes. The anime exceeded expectations, coming out of nowhere, blowing people away and breaking the internet. It follows a simple story of Tanjiro fighting demons to find Muzan and make him turn his sister Nezuko back into a human.

Although Demon Slayer did not influence any shows or establish its genre, it is one of the most important anime because of its immense popularity. It almost single-handedly introduced a new generation of anime fans to the medium. In fact, Demon Slayer was probably many viewers' first anime, making it an important landmark that made anime more popular. Its immense popularity introduced a new age for anime fans, changing how creators tell stories and how companies release shows.

8 'Urusei Yatsura' (1981)

Studio: Pierrot

Image via Pierrot

After two recent important examples, Urusei Yatsura is the first older anime that established itself as an essential piece of fiction. Created by Rumiko Takahashi, who's also behind InuYasha and Ranma 1/2, Urusei Yatsura was her first popular work. The anime follows Ataru, a typical student whose life becomes extravagant after an alien princess falls for him, following him daily and bringing about more trouble than he wants.

Western viewers don't understand many aspects of anime, and Urusei Yatsura popularized most of them. It was basically the first harem anime, one of the most popular tropes in the medium. Urusei Yatsura also established waifu culture with its protagonist, Lum, who forever influenced every single anime and how they portray females in anime targeted at males. The show is a revolutionary romance anime, changing the landscape and altering anime.

7 'Cowboy Bebop' (1998)

Studio: Sunrise

Image via Crunchyroll

Sci-fi isn't the most popular anime genre anymore, but it used to be massive, with Cowboy Bebop being one of the best. Created by the legendary director Shinichirō Watanabe, this anime follows a rag-tag group of bounty hunters traveling the cosmos to earn a score. However, when Spike's past catches up to him, he puts everyone else in danger and must face his scars head-on.

Because the show is so unique, it didn't directly influence any particular show but instead proved anime doesn't need to do the same thing to be popular. Cowboy Bebop revolutionized sci-fi anime, making the genre popular again after its steady decline by introducing Western, Jazz, and noir elements. But Cowboy Bebop is a crucial show because it was one of the first anime to really reach the West, introducing many new fans to anime since it appealed to Americans with its unique elements.

6 'One Piece' (1999)

Studio: Toei Animation

Image via Toei Animation

While One Piece isn't the longest-running anime, it is up there, spanning over 1000 episodes in 25 years. With such a long runtime, it is bound to be an essential anime. The show follows Monkey D. Luffy, who sails the seas with a dream to become the King of the Pirates. To do so, he creates a crew and gains notoriety by battling other pirates, Marines, and the government while collecting Poneglyphs to find the titular treasure.

While another famous shōnen anime influenced it, One Piece elevated the shōnen genre and continues to influence newer shows. It incorporates familiar, enjoyable tropes while expanding on what makes an adventure series an actual adventure. One Piece has become a perfect anime with age, continuously providing the best worldbuilding and creativity, elevating anime and establishing it as an innovative medium.