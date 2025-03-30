Jaws might be a monster movie, but Steven Spielberg's film is not just a horror film about a killer shark. There's a lot more going on under the surface than a mechanical shark that wouldn't work. It's also a well-written character study, with a plethora of interesting leads. There's Chief Martin Brody (Roy Scheider), the man new to Amity who is scared of the water but will have to go in it to save the day. Matt Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss), is a privileged young oceanographer who can rub people up the wrong way with his knowledge. And then there's Quint (Richard Shaw), the rough-around-the-edges fisherman determined to kill the shark, even if it means destroying his own radio so no one can call for help.

These are all iconic characters, but this is a four-film franchise. Hooper and Quint are only in the first film, and Martin Brody exits after the second. Jaws' most important character is Ellen Brody (Lorraine Gray) because of the arc she goes through, as a franchise, . In Spielberg's movie, she's the supportive wife, but by the end, in the much-maligned but fun Jaws: The Revenge, she's the strong final girl who exacts revenge on a much larger scale than any other character in the franchise.

Ellen Brody Is the Supportive Wife in 'Jaws'