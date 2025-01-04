The 2000s were a transformative decade for cinema marked by groundbreaking technological advances, the rise of iconic franchises, and bold storytelling. Building on the strengths of '90s cinema, particularly in the fantasy genre, the 2000s elevated storytelling and technological innovation. This era saw CGI and motion capture's rise, revolutionizing visual storytelling with films like Avatar. Animated movies like Spirited Away and WALL-E redefined the genre with innovation and emotional depth. Franchises such as Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings captivated global audiences, becoming cultural cornerstones of the decade. Meanwhile, The Dark Knight elevated superhero cinema to new artistic heights, setting benchmarks for storytelling and critical acclaim.

Diverse cinematic voices and styles were also celebrated in 2000s-era films. Movies like Brokeback Mountain challenged social norms, while experimental narratives such as Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind redefined romance on screen. Musicals, historical epics and international and non-English-language films also gained prominence, showcasing cinema’s global appeal. These are the ten most important movies of the 2000s, ranked by their overall quality, impact on the industry, cultural resonance, and enduring legacies in shaping modern cinema.

10 'Avatar' (2009)

Directed by James Cameron

Image via 20th Century Studios

The mid-22nd century finds the Earth lacking sufficient resources, prompting humans to colonize Pandora, a thriving moon, to extract a valuable mineral. Pandora is home to the Na'vi, a blue-skinned species with a deep respect for nature. To infiltrate the Na'vi, former Marine Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) remotely operates a genetically engineered Na'vi avatar to combat the poisonous environment and interact with Pandora’s natives. Guided by Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), a Na'vi princess, Jake bonds with the tribe and falls in love with her, prompting him to join the Na'vi to defend their sacred land.

Avatar is celebrated as a groundbreaking cinematic achievement, especially for revolutionizing CGI and creating the visually stunning world of Pandora. While praised for its lush visuals, imaginative world-building, and environmental themes, its narrative can be likened to familiar "white savior" tropes seen in Pocahontas and similar stories. Still, the film’s anti-colonial and environmental messages resonated with audiences. The storytelling may be rather formulaic, but Avatar was a huge box office success, and its technical innovations and immersive experience redefined blockbuster filmmaking.

9 'Mean Girls' (2004)

Directed by Mark Waters

Image via Paramount Pictures

Mean Girls follows Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan), a homeschooled teenager returning to the U.S. after living in Africa, as she navigates the social hierarchies of public high school. Befriending outcasts Janis (Lizzy Caplan) and Damian (Daniel Franzese), Cady infiltrates the Plastics, a clique of three popular girls led by the manipulative Regina George (Rachel McAdams). Initially part of Janis’ revenge scheme, Cady becomes entangled in the Plastics’ world, transforming into a truly mean and popular girl herself.

Mean Girls is a timeless teen comedy that combines Tina Fey’s sharp, witty script with Mark Waters’ thoughtful direction to deliver a hilarious and meaningful exploration of high school life. Featuring an iconic cast led by Lohan and McAdams, alongside Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried, Amy Poehler and Tim Meadows, the film dissects cliques, gossip, and bullying with humor and heart, offering a feminist critique of societal pressures on young women. With quotable lines, iconic moments, and authentic characters, Mean Girls maintains cultural relevance, inspiring a sequel, a Broadway musical, and a recent film adaptation of the latter.

8 'WALL-E' (2008)

Directed by Andrew Stanton

Image via Pixar Animation Studios

In the distant future, Earth is an abandoned wasteland because of excessive consumerism. Humanity now resides aboard the spaceship Axiom, leaving behind trash-compacting robots to clean up the mess. The last operational robot, WALL-E (Ben Burtt), who has developed a personality during his long existence, spends his time collecting trinkets. He encounters EVE (Elissa Knight), a robot searching for signs of life, and WALL-E falls in love. When WALL-E shows EVE a plant he found, it sets off a chain of events leading to a galactic journey.

Visually stunning and deeply resonant, WALL-E intertwines environmental commentary with a heartfelt robot love story. The film is driven by the charming and emotive WALL-E, using very little dialogue to emphasize themes of mass consumerism, environmental degradation, and human disconnection while leaving room for hope. The movie’s innovative animation, rich storytelling, and emotional depth make it a nostalgic experience for all ages. WALL-E’s message elevates it beyond a children’s film, offering profound meditations on love, purpose and resilience.

7 'Harry Potter' Film Series (2001-2011)

Directed by Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates