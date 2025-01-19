Animation has had a long and rich history. Beginning life at the turn of the 20th century, it evolved alongside the budding film industry, first as theatrical shorts but then leaping into film. The medium evolved over the decades, and by the turn of the 21st century, it branched into a diverse and sprawling art form limited only by the creativity of those working on it.

While there are thousands of animated films in existence, some naturally stand out more than others due to their importance. Be it because of technological improvements or their impact on popular culture, these films sent ripples through the industry that influenced everything that followed them. These are the most important movies in animated history, marking a true before-and-after in the medium.

10 'Aladdin' (1992)

Directed by John Musker and Ron Clements

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

The 1990s were a time of massive innovation for the animation industry, best seen through Disney's Renaissance. One of the best films from this period is Aladdin, which is beloved for its iconic music, strong story about self-worth and friendship, and unforgettable characters. The standout character is, of course, the Genie, brought to life by the artistic talents of Eric Goldberg and the irreplaceable voice of Robin Williams.

The Genie's success had a ripple effect through animated films: celebrity voice actors were a profitable option for casting thanks to their star power and name recognition. This bit of star-casting resulted in the mixed landscape of animated films today, where celebrities are often cast as the leads instead of dedicated voice actors. Sometimes, it results in something amazing, such as Po from Kung Fu Panda, but other times, it leads to Chris Pratt from The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Aladdin Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date November 25, 1992 Cast Scott Weinger , Robin Williams , Linda Larkin , Jonathan Freeman , Gilbert Gottfried , Douglas Seale , Frank Welker , Brad Kane , Lea Salonga , Bruce Adler , Charlie Adler , Jack Angel , Corey Burton , Philip L. Clarke , Jim Cummings , Jennifer Darling , Debi Derryberry , Bruce Gooch , Jerry Houser , Vera Lockwood , Sherry Lynn , Mickie McGowan , Patrick Pinney , Phil Proctor Runtime 95 Minutes Expand

9 'The Tale of the Fox' (1937)

Directed by Ladislas Starevich and Irène Starevich

Image via Doriane Films

Stop-motion is perhaps the oldest form of animation and played a large role in bringing to life evocative characters before the rise of CGI. Though it wasn't the first film to feature stop-motion, France's The Tale of the Fox, based on the legend of Renard the Fox, was groundbreaking for not including any real actors. Animation was complete by 1930, but the film was delayed until they could release it with sound, and released six months before Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

The animation is phenomenal, thanks to stop-motion pioneer Ladislas Starevich, who animated many puppet shorts for Russia during the 1910s. The characters feel so alive, thanks to how articulated their models are and allowing for a wide range of facial expressions, sweeping gestures, and even little touches like the rise and fall of their chests as they breathe. These techniques would be further expanded upon decades later by the likes of Ray Harryhausen and Aardman Animation, giving us the modern landscape of stop-motion films.

The Tale of the Fox Release Date April 10, 1941 Cast Romain Bouquet , Sylvain Itkine , Sylvia Bataille , Jaime Plama , Claude Dauphin , Léon Larive , Nicolas Amato , Eddy Debray , Suzy Domac , Robert Seller , Marcel Raine Runtime 65 minutes

8 'Shrek' (2001)

Directed by Andrew Adamson and Vicky Jenson

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

Continuing the innovation of the 1990s, the 2000s became a creative era where animated films were trying different ideas while hand-drawn animation was finding itself continuously outperformed by CGI films. During this time, DreamWorks released their third film, Shrek, a CGI fairytale that took many jabs against Disney and then CEO Michael Eisner. The film became a cultural phenomenon thanks to its wide-reaching humor and heartfelt story, winning the first Academy Award for Best Animated Film.

Over twenty years later, Shrek's legacy is still felt in big-budget animated films. Its satirical take on fairy tales influenced comedic writing, cementing DreamWorks as an animation company that could rival Disney and Pixar when it came to mature storytelling and pop culture impact. Most of all, Shrek confirmed that CGI films were the way of the future. Indeed, within the next few years, hand-drawn animation was slowly phased out of American cinema.

7 'Beauty and the Beast' (1991)

Directed by Gary Trousdale and Kirk Wise

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Following a difficult production history that saw its original director depart, a complete script rewrite, and intense pressure on the animators to complete the film in two years, Beauty and the Beast was released to commercial and critical praise. Audiences fell in love with the characters and the story, especially the well-paced and believable romance. The film also saw Disney continuing its blending of CGI and hand-drawn techniques, this time to create the iconic sweeping shot during the ballroom dance.

The love for this film was so great that it became the first animated film nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture—and the only animated film nominated when the list of nominees was five instead of ten. This helped to open the eyes of the general public to the storytelling potential of animated films, which at the time were seen as more for kids than adults. The character of Belle, voiced by Paige O'Hara, also helped change how Disney wrote its female protagonists, thanks to her curious nature, intellect, and how active she was in pushing the plot forward.