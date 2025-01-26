After losing the rights to Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, Walt and Roy Disney founded a new animation company in 1923. Though they started with theatre shorts, Walt was a visionary and was always looking to push the boundaries of what animation could do. This ambition allowed him to break into making animated movies, and now, one hundred years later, Disney has grown into one of the largest and most recognized corporations on the planet.

Disney has released hundreds of films since their founding, many of which have become mainstays in popular culture. However, certain films stand out more than others when it comes to the company's history, for better or for worse. Sometimes, they opened the door to new creative possibilities, while other times, they were gambles that could have made or broken the company. These are the most important movies in Disney's history, marking a before-and-after within the company's history.

10 'Treasure Island' (1950)

Directed by Byron Haskin

Image via RKO-Walt Disney British Productions

During the 1930s, Walt acquired the rights to Treasure Island and planned to turn it into an animated film. This idea was scrapped following World War II when Great Britain passed a law that "froze" the ticket sales of Disney's films in the country unless they went towards producing films on British soil. Rather than letting those funds go to waste, Walt decided to film Treasure Island, though he caused a bit of controversy when he cast the American Bobby Driscoll as Jim Hawkins. Walt still toyed with the idea of including an animated segment like he did with Song of the South, but the idea was scrapped, making Treasure Island Disney's first live-action movie.

Treasure Island's financial and critical success led Walt to expand Disney's live-action branch and release their next film, The Story of Robin Hood, two years later. Today, the film remains one of the best adaptations of Robert Lewis Stevenson's book and helped increase public interest in the notoriously challenging pirate genre. Robert Newton's brilliant portrayal of Long John Silver is also notable, as his manner of speaking has all but cemented how pirates talk in fiction.

9 'Alice in Wonderland' (2010)

Directed by Tim Burton

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Disney tried their hand at live-action remakes of their classic films back in 1994 with The Jungle Book starring Jason Scott Lee, and then in 1996 with 101 Dalmatians starring Glenn Close. The films weren't terrible, but on account of the animals not talking and some questionable choices when it came to comedy, they didn't make much of an impact. Fast-forward to 2010 and Disney was ready to try again, this time with Tim Burton helming a loose sequel to Alice in Wonderland.

With its dark atmosphere, star-studded cast, and, at the time, impressive effects, Alice in Wonderland made over a billion dollars. This success prompted Disney to produce more live-action remakes of varying quality, though Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, and The Lion King also passed the one billion dollar mark. Despite its financial success, Alice in Wonderland has all but vanished from the public mind. When it does get brought up, it's usually to question some of Burton's artistic choices, lament Mia Wasikowska's monotone performance as Alice, or question the decision behind Johnny Depp's eclectic portrayal of the Mad Hatter.

8 'Bambi' (1942)

Directed by David Hand, James Algar, Bill Roberts, Norman Wright, Sam Armstrong, Paul Satterfield, and Graham Heid.

Image via The Walt Disney Company

In 1937, Walt acquired the rights to Felix Salten's novel Bambi, a Life in the Woods, and fell in love with it. He intended for it to be his studio's second animated film, but it was delayed for numerous reasons, including toning down the story for general audiences and training the animators to draw more realistic animals. When it was finally released, it was a financial disappointment due to World War II, but it has since been re-evaluated as one of Disney's most beloved films.

Allowing the artists to hone their skills paid off: the animals in Bambi, barring the necessary anthropomorphism, move and act as if they were real, especially in scenes where the deer characters run through the forest or fight one another. Bambi paved the way for Disney's future acclaimed animal-led stories, such as Lady and the Tramp and The Lion King. Tyrus Wong, Disney's first Asian-American animator, was responsible for the film's gorgeous watercolor backgrounds that set the bar for all future depictions of forest landscapes. Finally, Bambi saw the debut of Disney's first female animator, Reeta Scott, who received on-screen credit for her work bringing the vicious hunting dogs to life during the climax.