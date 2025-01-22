The fantasy genre has existed since man first learned how to tell a story. It has allowed humans to imagine worlds more fantastical than reality, where magic and monsters are real and can be defeated through acts of great heroism and comradery between unlikely allies. Though they may seem far-fetched at times, these stories have inspired humanity throughout the ages and continue to be re-told and re-imagined even in the modern day.

When cinema became a new way to tell stories, fantasy was transitioned into this new medium. Over the years, many fantasy films have been at the forefront of pioneering innovations in technological and storytelling advancements and have left their mark on popular culture. These are the most important fantasy movies in the genre's history, and this list will rank them based on how influential and game-changing they are.

10 'Dragonslayer' (1981)

Directed by Matthew Robbins

The 1980s were a golden era for dark fantasy, and one of the first to kickstart this trend was Dragonslayer. Unlike previous fantasy films, which usually depicted idealistic portrayals of medieval culture, Dragonslayer presented a world that was closer to reality, with characters who were morally grey, and death was a very real possibility. However, its greatest impact relies on its dragon, Vermithrax Pejorative.

Legendary stop-motion animator Phil Tippett used his go-motion technique, which included motion blurs in each frame of movement, to give the dragon more lifelike movements. Combined with numerous other techniques, such as a real flamethrower and massive animatronics, it resulted in perhaps cinema's greatest dragon. Fantasy creators like George R. R. Martin and Guillermo del Torro have cited Vermithrax as inspiration in their works.

9 'Shrek' (2001)

Directed by Andrew Adamson and Vicky Jenson

Following a falling out with then-CEO of Disney Michael Eisner, Jeffrey Katzenberg departed Disney in 1994 to co-found DreamWorks with Steven Spielberg and David Geffen. They came out swinging with films like Antz and The Prince of Egypt, while their third film, Shrek, had a hard time finding its footing and was used as a punishment for animators who floundered on Prince of Egypt. When the film was released in 2001, it was a smash hit and became the first animated film to win the Acadamy Award for Best Animated Feature.

Shrek's impact on the fantasy landscape can be seen through its comedy. The film took a satirical jab at the fairy tale genre and Disney, flipping tropes on their heads and showing audiences that there is beauty to be found in ugliness, especially in its climax. This inspired other fantasy films to think outside the box and play with clichés, and even Disney started poking fun at their tropes with later films like Enchanted and Frozen.