It may not be one of the most prolific, but the spy movie genre sure is one of the most entertaining in cinematic history. Packed with some of the most fun action movies, funniest comedies, and most enthralling thrillers one can find, the spy genre has greatly evolved in all sorts of ways as the years have passed. As such, there are a number of pivotal movies that have defined its history.

These pillars of the genre go from old classics to much more modern movies that have taken cinematic spies in all sorts of new directions. It's always fun to see a James Bond movie or a John le Carré adaptation and contemplate what they have contributed to these kinds of films. What, exactly, makes a great spy film one of the genre's most important entries? This list will include the most important movies in the spy genre's history based on their significance and influence, not only within the genre itself but in cinema as a whole.

10 'Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery' (1997)

Directed by Jay Roach

Although he fell out of grace with audiences after The Love Guru and has yet to make a proper comeback, Mike Myers was once upon a time one of the most beloved stars of parody films. One of his funniest films is the first Austin Powers, International Man of Mystery. In it, a world-class playboy secret agent from the '60s emerges after 30 years of cryogenic sleep to battle his nemesis, Dr. Evil.

With its iconic characters, delightfully silly sense of humor, and some of the funniest movie deaths ever, Austin Powers is arguably not just the best of the trilogy but also the best spy parody ever. It was hugely influential in how future and similar spy comedies would play out with both critics and audiences, making it an essential watch for those interested in the genre's history.

9 'The Conversation' (1974)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

Francis Ford Coppola was perhaps the standout filmmaker of the 1970s, making several of the decade's best movies. Not only that, in 1974, he released not just one but two timeless masterpieces. One was The Godfather: Part II, and the other was the Palme d'Or winner, The Conversation. It's a conspiracy thriller about a paranoid surveillance expert having a crisis of conscience when he suspects that the couple he's spying on will be murdered.

The film's portrayal of themes of voyeurism, the nature of surveillance, and post-Watergate American anxieties redefined this category of spy films forever. The questions it brings up about technology and privacy are way more timely today than they were back in the '70s, making The Conversation an even more important movie than it already would have been anyway. Coppola's direction is pitch-perfect, the writing is stunning, and Gene Hackman is at the top of his game in this masterful paranoia thriller.

8 'The Bourne Identity' (2002)

Directed by Doug Liman

Although it would be Paul Greengrass who would establish the franchise's voice with The Bourne Supremacy and Ultimatum, it was Doug Liman who started it all in Identity. Based on the novel by Robert Ludlum, The Bourne Ultimatum is about a man suffering from amnesia who has to race against time to elude assassins while he tries to regain his memory.

The Bourne Identity showed that spy action movies could be much grittier and more serious than people had gotten used to in the era of Pierce Brosnan Bond films. It's one of the best action movies of the 2000s, having not exactly pioneered but definitely popularized the kind of up-close shaky-cam action that the genre still loves using to this day. Not every filmmaker knows how to use this kind of visual style properly, but Liman mastered it in this phenomenally entertaining paragon of 21st-century spy movies.

Cast Chris Cooper, Franka Potente, Clive Owen, Matt Damon, Brian Cox Runtime 119 minutes

7 'The 39 Steps' (1935)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Before he transitioned to Hollywood productions in the 1940s, Alfred Hitchcock worked in his native England. This era of British Hitchcock films is full of outstanding films, many of them seriously underappreciated—one of the biggest ones being The 39 Steps. It's a whodunnit about a man trying to help a counter-espionage agent, but when the man is killed, and the blame is put on him, he must go on the run to save himself.

The 39 Steps was a work full of seminal ideas for both its several subgenres and Hitchcock's filmography. It was one of the first "man on the run" thrillers, as well as the introduction of one of Hitchcock's favorite recurring themes, the "wrong man" trope. All in all, The 39 Steps is one of the best British films of its era, and its impact on the spy genre is so deeply rooted nowadays that it's almost invisible.