Even since the early days of cinema, well before it became a storytelling art form, science fiction has been one of the medium's most popular and prolific genres. Audiences have always been fascinated by these grand stories of intergalactic exploration, complex futuristic technologies, and alternate versions of future Earths. It's only a handful of films, however, that can truly be considered pivotal to the genre's history and evolution.

History's most important sci-fi films can achieve that title through multiple means. Perhaps they changed the way these stories were told and interpreted or perhaps they introduced cutting-edge technology to sci-fi filmmakers' toolkits; maybe they changed the way audiences receive these films. Whatever the case, these are the most important sci-fi films ever made, whose contributions to both the genre and cinema as a whole can still be felt to this day.

10 'Inception' (2010)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Since he broke onto the scene with his indie thriller masterpiece Memento, Christopher Nolan has been one of Hollywood's most consistently exciting directors. He cemented that reputation with Inception, his action epic about a thief who steals corporate secrets using a device that allows him to enter people's subconscious. However, his tragic past puts a key mission—and his team—in jeopardy.

Inception is one of the best thrillers of all time, full of the kinds of showstopping, incredibly suspenseful action scenes that only a director like Nolan could ever pull off. But on every level it operates, Inception is especially unique and important as a sci-fi movie. It completely changed the game when it came to big sci-fi and action blockbusters following its release, and many filmmakers tried time and time again to imitate its visual, narrative, and sound styles. As far as influence on modern science fiction as a whole goes, Inception is one of the biggest gems of the 2010s.

9 'Avatar' (2009)

Directed by James Cameron

Talking about the most important science fiction movies ever made and not mentioning the highest-grossing film ever made would be silly. Avatar may be a bit subpar in its story and characters, telling a Pocahontas-like story about a paraplegic Marine who falls in love with the alien moon Pandora and decides to join their native Na'vi. However, humans' ambition threatens this peaceful and lush world.

It was through its groundbreaking special effects, James Cameron's palpable passion for the material, and refreshing originality that Avatar was able to redefine modern science fiction, showing that audiences were still craving these kinds of stories all around the globe. With numerous Avtar sequels still coming out and audience interest giving no signs of dying down, Avatar's importance is likely to become even more undeniable as time goes on.

8 'Back to the Future' (1985)

Directed by Robert Zemeckis

He may be considered a bit hit-or-miss nowadays, but back in the day, Robert Zemeckis was putting out timeless classics of the caliber of Back to the Future. It's the tale of Marty McFly, a 17-year-old high school student who's close friends with the eccentric maverick scientist Doc Emmet Brown. One night, he's accidentally sent 30 years into the past by his friend's time-traveling DeLorean and must find a way to return to his time.

Back to the Future proves that time travel movies can be funny, heartfelt, intelligent, and admirably well-made despite seeming simple on paper. It's the gold standard for not just one of the most popular sci-fi subgenres but sci-fi at large. Whenever audiences think about the best of the best in these kinds of films, Back to the Future is never left out of the conversation. Its pop-cultural impact and its influence on future sci-fi movies are quite admirable.

7 'Blade Runner' (1982)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Between the late '70s and early '80s, Ridley Scott put out one of the best consecutive one-two punches of any filmmaker in history: First, in 1979 came Alien, itself also a massively important sci-fi movie. But then, in 1982 came the arguably even more important Blade Runner, a cyberpunk neo-noir set in a futuristic L.A., where a detective must pursue and terminate four androids who stole a ship in space and have returned to Earth to face their creator.

With its multiple versions and the myriad easter eggs and winks hidden in each of them, Blade Runner became one of the biggest sci-fi cult classics of all time. The study of cult cinema and fandom would never have come as far as it has come without the reference of the fans of Blade Runner and their love for the ambiguity and mystery of the film. Blade Runner instantly became a landmark for other sci-fi filmmakers who also wanted to make the kind of movie that viewers would love to pop into a DVD player and carefully dissect later.

6 'Godzilla' (1954)

Directed by Ishirō Honda

The year is 1954. Only nine years have passed since the decimation of Hiroshima and Nagasaki at the hands of atomic bombs deployed by the U.S. In the aftermath of these events and the paranoia generated by the mysteries of nuclear power, legendary Japanese filmmaker Ishirō Honda made Godzilla, the first kaiju movie of all time. In it, the titular beast is awakened by undersea nuclear testing, going on a rampage in Tokyo that may only be stopped by the use of an equally destructive weapon.

It's no controversial claim that Godzilla is the greatest movie monster of all time, and it all started here. Godzilla sparked not just what might be the longest-running sci-fi franchise ever but also one of the genre's most prolific branches. Kaiju films can be goofy and silly fun, but they can also be a deeply meaningful and sociopolitically sharp commentary on nuclear paranoia, governmental inefficiency, and the value of social togetherness. 1954's Godzilla is all of these things and more.