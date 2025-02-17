Even through all its ups and downs (and, as of late, the downs seem to, unfortunately, be a bit more common than the ups), the superhero genre remains one of the most prolific and successful of not just the modern day, but all of all time. What was once a silly, campy genre meant just to be escapist entertainment has nowadays repeatedly proved that it can be taken seriously.

Of course, being a genre with such an extensive and varied history, superhero movies have had plenty of entries that could be considered among the most important in the canon. From films that kickstarted a certain stream of superhero cinema to crossovers that broke the box office to classics without which the genre would probably not have existed in the first place, these ten movies are the most important outings in superhero cinema, ranked in order of their importance, impact, and influence.

10 'Blade' (1998)

Directed by Stephen Norrington

Image via New Line Cinema

Back in 1998, before the release of the vampire-hunting action spectacle Blade, Marvel had never really had a successful film. This unexpected gem was their first hit—and boy, was it successful. It had a favorable reception at the box office, and even though a considerable number of critics didn't love it, everyone who saw it seemed to agree that if anything about it was beyond reproach, it was the stylish action and Wesley Snipes's portrayal of Blade.

The movie was far darker, bloodier, and more mature than anything fans of comic book movies had ever been treated to before. Blade was also admittedly more of an action horror film than a movie that truly felt like it belonged to the superhero genre, but the distinction is a little nitpicky. A monumental entry in the superhero, vampire, and action canons, it's a movie whose influence is undeniable. Blade's style and aesthetics may have been much less influential than other much more superhero-y movies that would come later, but from an industry perspective, its importance can't be overstated.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Blade 8.7/10 Release Date August 21, 1998 Cast Stephen Dorff, Wesley Snipes , Kris Kristofferson, N'Bushe Wright, Donal Logue , Udo Kier, Arly Jover, Traci Lords, Kevin Patrick Walls, Tim Guinee, Sanaa Lathan , Eric Edwards, Carmen Thomas, Shannon Lee, Kenny Johnson, Clint Curtis, Judson Scott, Sidney S. Liufau, Keith Leon Williams, Andray Johnson, Stephen R. Peluso, Marcus Aurelius, John Enos III, Eboni 'Chrystal' Adams, Lyle Conway Runtime 121 minutes Writers David S. Goyer

9 'X-Men' (2000)

Directed by Bryan Singer

Image via 20th Century Studios

Blade walked so X-Men could run. Right before the turn of the century, 20th Century Studios, then 20th Century Fox, came out with their adaptation of the titular team of mutant superheroes, easily one of the most iconic lineups in the world of comics. Fans had high expectations, and non-fans couldn't really have cared less for a genre they still thought was a little goofy.

Then, the movie actually came out and lived up to everything everyone hoped it would be. It revitalized a genre on the brink of death, paving the way for the superhero movie boom of the 2000s. It also leaned into the allegorical aspects of the X-Men mythos and the vastness of its cas