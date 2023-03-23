Villains are characters that not only give the protagonists a tough time but also give viewers nightmares for days. Their terror and dominance should reflect in their tough demeanor while they continuously exert their power to get their way. From kidnapping the girl to stealing the protagonists’ thunder, a villain has no code of conduct to follow, or rather just one - to be the baddest man in town.

RELATED: 10 Great Villain to Hero Turnarounds From TV, According to Reddit

But what if a villain fails to be bad? Are they a villain still? There are such exemplary villains in the history of cinema who hilariously failed at being the one thing they are supposed to be - bad. We definitely have fun whenever we watch them on screen as they mess up one task after another. It doesn’t matter if they are true villains in essence if they succeeded at one thing in their performances - it was to entertain the audiences thoroughly!

10 Dr. Evil from Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)

Despite his elaborate plans for world domination, Dr. Evil's incompetence always gets the better of him. He's constantly thwarted by Austin Powers, who manages to outsmart him at every turn.

“Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery” is a 1997 comedy film about a cryogenically frozen 1960s spy who is thawed out in the 1990s to stop his arch-nemesis. The film stars Mike Myers and Elizabeth Hurley.

9 Boris Badenov and Natasha Fatale from The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle (2000)

This bumbling duo's attempts to capture Rocky and Bullwinkle are constantly thwarted by their own ineptitude. They're more comedic than threatening, often injuring themselves in their own failed attempts.

RELATED: Every MCU Villain Ranked From Worst to Best

“The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle” is a 2000 comedy film about the titular animated characters teaming up with an FBI agent to stop their arch-nemesis from taking over the world. The movie stars Robert De Niro and features a mix of live-action and animated characters.

8 Mugatu from Zoolander (2001)

Image via Paramount Pictures

This fashion designer turned villain is hilariously inept, from his inability to properly pronounce "Derelicte" to his plan to brainwash Derek Zoolander. He's no match for Zoolander's own stupidity, and his plan ultimately backfires on him.

Zoolander” is a 2001 comedy film about a male model who is brainwashed to assassinate the Prime Minister of Malaysia, but teams up with another model to uncover the truth. The movie stars Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, and Will Ferrell.

7 Commodus from Gladiator (2000)

Image via Paramount

Despite his power as the emperor of Rome, Commodus is ultimately undone by his own cowardice and incompetence. He's unable to defeat Maximus, who ultimately avenges his family and exposes Commodus's treachery.

“Gladiator” is a 2000 epic historical drama film starring Russell Crowe as a betrayed Roman general forced to become a gladiator seeking revenge against the corrupt emperor. The movie was directed by Ridley Scott and features impressive battle scenes and stunning visuals.

6 Malekith from Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Image via Marvel Studios

This dark elf's plan to use the Aether to plunge the universe into darkness is foiled by the Avengers, thanks to his lack of foresight and strategic planning. He's unable to anticipate their moves, and his own arrogance leads to his defeat.

“Thor: The Dark World” is a 2013 superhero film starring Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Tom Hiddleston as his adopted brother Loki. The movie features stunning visual effects and follows the brothers as they team up to stop a powerful enemy from unleashing darkness across the universe.

5 The Penguin from Batman Returns (1992)

This iconic Batman villain's attempts to take over Gotham City are hampered by his physical deformities and his own twisted nature. He's unable to gain the support of Gotham's citizens, and his plan ultimately backfires on him.

RELATED: 10 Best Villains from 'Batman: The Animated Series', Ranked

“Batman Returns” is a 1992 superhero film starring Michael Keaton as Batman, who must stop the Penguin and Catwoman from wreaking havoc on Gotham City. The movie was directed by Tim Burton and features a dark and atmospheric tone.

4 The Collector from Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

This eccentric villain's collection of rare and exotic objects is no match for the Guardians of the Galaxy, who ultimately steal his prized Infinity Stone. The Collector's own arrogance and overconfidence make him an easy target for their heist.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” is a 2014 superhero film starring Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, who teams up with a group of aliens to stop a powerful villain from destroying the universe. The movie was directed by James Gunn and features a great soundtrack and impressive visual effects.

3 Harry & Marv from Home Alone (1990)

Harry and Marv, also known as the "Wet Bandits," are inept villains in Home Alone due to their poorly planned and executed scheme to rob Kevin McCallister's house. Their inability to communicate effectively, constant bickering, and inability to anticipate danger make them no match for Kevin's traps.

“Home Alone” is a 1990 Christmas comedy film starring Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister, an eight-year-old boy who defends his home from two burglars while his family is away on vacation. The movie features memorable humor and a heartwarming message about family.

2 Biff Tannen from Back To The Future (1985)

Biff is not portrayed as a particularly bright character and often resorts to using brute force to get what he wants. He tends to be easily manipulated by others, which is demonstrated when Old Biff convinces him to steal the DeLorean in Back to the Future Part II.

RELATED: 10 Terrifying Secondary Villains in Fantasy Movies

“Back to the Future” is a 1985 science fiction film starring Michael J. Fox as a teenager accidentally sent back in time to 1955. The movie features a time-traveling DeLorean, eccentric characters, and a beloved soundtrack.

1 Jasper And Horace Badun from 101 Dalmatians (1996)

Jasper and Horace are portrayed as clumsy, dim-witted, and comically inept. They often bicker and argue with each other, causing them to make mistakes and fail at their tasks. For example, they accidentally destroy a radio they were supposed to use to communicate with Cruella and crash their car while chasing the puppies.

“101 Dalmatians” is a 1996 live-action film adaptation of the 1961 animated film. The movie stars Glenn Close as the villainous Cruella de Vil and follows the efforts of a group of animals to rescue kidnapped Dalmatian puppies. It was a commercial success and led to a sequel and spin-off.

NEXT: 10 Least Intimidating Villains in Horror Movies, Ranked