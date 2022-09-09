With Netflix coming up on 25 years in the business, it's hard to remember a time before it. In its early days as a movie rental service and eventually into the streaming powerhouse we know today, Netflix changed the game in how we watch television, for better and for worse, and it's impossible to imagine a world without it.

RELATED: The Top 10 Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix Right Now

It wasn't until 2013 that Netflix started making waves by making its own TV shows. Not having to worry about censorship, advertisements, or breaks, TV changed as episodes ran as long as they needed to and in a more binge-able format. Suddenly, TV was an event. And while some shows have come and gone—or even just went without a sound—some of them have stood the test of time as influential in their own right.

'House of Cards' (2013-2018)

Image via Netflix

Netflix's very first show was among one of the most important in its entire history. A lot was riding on its success, as its failure could have immediately sunk Netflix's chances at doing other shows. Thankfully, due to the steady hand of Beau Willimon and David Fincher, House of Cards' first season was a rousing success and was critically acclaimed, mainly for its addictive storytelling, complex characters, and high production values.

And while the show eventually ended rather poorly—though it's mostly due to circumstances out of their control—the show would set the template for shows to come. From its binge-able format, production values, and even its long episode lengths, all the hallmarks of a Netflix show come from House of Cards.

Daredevil (2015-2018)

Live-action superhero shows are a dime a dozen nowadays, and while there was already some success with the Arrowverse on the CW and Agents of SHIELD on ABC, it was Daredevil that showed what they could be. While Daredevil, and likewise the numerous connected shows that spun off from it, was occasionally hampered by budgetary constraints, it was rock solid storytelling and direction across the board and proved what could be done with these shows.

RELATED: Daredevil Gets New Scene in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Re-Release

Nowadays, most superhero shows borrow a ton of their structures from Daredevil, to the point where it almost feels like Daredevil could be considered ground zero for a Golden Age of superhero television. And while we'll have to wait and see if the Disney+ return, Daredevil: Born Again, lives up to the hype, the original series stands alone as an influential series in its own right.

'Sense8' (2015-2018)

The Wachowskis, along with J. Michael Straczynski, returned in a big way with Sense8, an ambitious tale of eight strangers around the world who find themselves linked emotionally and mentally. Through this clever, high-concept premise, the trio explores ideas relating to identity, sexuality, gender, politics, sociology, psychology, and whatever else comes to mind. And then Netflix canceled it.

It's well known that Netflix tends to be inconsistent about which shows get more seasons, and unfortunately, Sense8 was the real start of that trend: despite its strong following and popularity, it was canceled. Sense8 was able to come back with a two-and-a-half-hour-long series finale that gave proper closure, but it was the beginning of a troubling trend for the platform, fostering an image it has yet to overcome.

Stranger Things (2016-present)

While other Netflix shows are popular, Stranger Things is a full-blown cultural force. When it premiered in 2016, it was the talk of the town, and every subsequent season it has had has increased its level of fame and popularity, with its most recent season having the biggest debut of any Netflix series to date.

RELATED: 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Uses Max's Story as an Allegory for Mental Health

Stranger Things is an example of a cultural phenomenon we rarely see anymore on TV. When it comes out, the audience sits down and binges from beginning to end. It's all anybody talks about for a month, maybe more, and its most dedicated fans discuss it until the next season arrives. And while it's wrapping up soon, Stranger Things' cultural presence has ensured that spin-offs, sequels, and prequels are inevitable.

Arcane (2021-present)

Arcane might not just be Netflix's most important animated; it might be one of the most important shows in the history of animation, even if it's too early to tell its ripple effects. Set in the League of Legends universe and exploring the past of characters like Vi, Jinx, Caitlyn, and other fan favorites, this is a rarity in TV—an adult, hour-long animated drama in CGI. It's a one-of-a-kind entry in an industry known for relegating adult animation to comedy shows like Family Guy.

And while Invincible is paving the way for traditional animation, Arcane's gorgeous CG animation and incredible grasp of storytelling was a hit with audiences and critics. Its recent Emmy win is proof of that. Its influence won't be felt in the short term, but Arcane is already breaking ground and will likely remain a pillar of animated storytelling for years to come.

KEEP READING: The Best Hidden Gems and Underrated Movies on Netflix Right Now