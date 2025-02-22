There are great TV shows and then that are TV shows that changed the game. This doesn’t necessarily relate to the subject matter of the show, even the storytelling. It is sometimes because the show truly made an impact on the way television content is delivered.

The show 24, for example, is the first-ever to be delivered in real-time, with every hour-long episode reflecting an actual hour in the life of Jack Bauer (Kiefer Sutherland). Lost was a groundbreaking show that took small-screen content to a new level, showing that complex storylines could be told in episodic format. Amos ‘n’ Andy was the first Black sitcom, paving the way for all others that came since. The most innovative TV shows are ones that go down in the history books for very specific reasons.

10 'Roseanne' (1988–1997)

Before Roseanne, every sitcom featuring a white family was presented as being affluent, or at least middle-class. They had nice homes, decent jobs, and financial strife wasn’t part of their equation. But Roseanne was the first sitcom to portray a lower-middle-class family struggling to pay bills and dealing with more realistic challenges. The show was lauded for its believable and relatable portrayal of the average working-class family.

Named by many publications one of the greatest TV shows of all time, Roseanne was resurrected in 2018 but its star Roseanne Barr was infamously fired following questionable Tweets. The spin-off series The Conners was born, and that show lasted for seven seasons. It continues the same premise, tackling tough and topical issues like politics, immigration, bullying, gender identity, and the opioid epidemic. This isn’t uncommon nowadays, but back in the days of Roseanne, that sitcom redefined what the genre could look like, and confirmed that viewers would watch a show that highlighted real-life struggles.